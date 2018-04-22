 Why are EU countries reluctant to intervene in Yemen′s war? | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 24.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

Why are EU countries reluctant to intervene in Yemen's war?

Yemen's conflict has raged since 2011. However, the European Union appears to have prioritized Syria's civil war, which started the same year, because of economic considerations and a lack of urgency on refugees.

The rubble of a power station hit by a Saudi airstrike in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. (picture-alliance/dpa/Photoshot/M. Mohammed)

On Sunday, an air raid struck a wedding party in Yemen, where local sources estimate that more than 2o people were killed and up to 50 were wounded. The airstrikes were blamed on Saudi Arabia, whose government  is aiming to defeat the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in southern Yemen.

Although Saudi airstrikes in Houthi-controlled areas have often killed civilians over the course of Yemen's seven-year civil war, EU nations — France and Britain chief among them — have done little to condemn the attacks and have not come close to directly intervening in the conflict. "Both Britain and France sell arms to Saudi Arabia, which means they have no interest in dealing with the humanitarian catastrophe there," Günter Meyer, the director of the Centre for Research on the Arab World at the University of Mainz, told DW. "EU countries have moral obligations to assist in the Yemeni conflict, but economic and political considerations with Saudi Arabia have first priority."

Ali al-Absi, a Yemeni researcher who specializes in EU affairs and a consultant at the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ghorfa), told DW that EU countries were also dissatisfied with Yemen's Saudi-backed government and were therefore wary of providing financial assistance to a regime that has proved to be "inefficient." There are also accusations that members of Yemen's government are corrupt. Moreover, he said, EU nations might see Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as very rich countries that can provide humanitarian assistance and deal with the Yemeni conflict without the need of another party.

Money, guns, refugees

What many observers find troubling is not just a lack of willingness for humanitarian intervention on the part of EU countries, but a lack of willingness to even condemn the aggression. Because EU nations such as Britain and France have close ties to Saudi Arabia through the arms trade and other economic arrangements, many are often silent when civilians are killed by the kingdom's airstrikes, which have killed thousands of the up to 10,000 people who have died in Yemen's conflict. In April 2016, according to Reuters, more than 60 percent of the deaths in Yemen were caused by Saudi airstrikes. France and the UK also have close political alliances with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who leads the kingdom. According to Reuters, French defense contractors delivered €2 billion in equipment to Saudi Arabia in 2015. Statistics published by Britain's Department for International Trade in October showed that in the first half of 2017, arms sales from the UK to Saudi Arabia topped €1.25 billion. Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International have often criticized these arms deals.  

French President Emmanuel Macron meeting Mohammed bin Salman in November 2017 (picture alliance/abaca/Balkis Press)

French President Emmanuel Macron meeting with Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman in November 2017

In January Germany stopped exporting weapons to countries involved in Yemen's war. Ghorfa's al-Absi said one possible reason why Chancellor Angela Merkel's government could just halt weapons sales to Saudi Arabia is that the arms industry is less essential to Germany's gross domestic product than it is to the GDPs of France and the UK.

Refugees are another reason why EU nations have been so interested in bringing Syria's civil war to an end while largely ignoring Yemen's. Up to 1 million of the more than 11 million displaced Syrians have sought refuge from the war in EU countries. The situation is different with Yemen, al-Absi said. Instead of attempting to reach Europe as refugees via a nearly impossible land route that would force them to transit Saudi Arabia and possibly Syria, Iraq or both, displaced people there are fleeing to the remaining safe areas within the country. About 3 million people are internally displaced within Yemen, and unless they attempt to make the dangerous journey to Europe, the EU simply has less of a stake in the conflict than it does in Syria's civil war, al-Absi said. As President Bashar Assad continues to capture more and more territory from the rebels in Syria, however, EU leaders may belatedly turn their eyes to the Middle East's other pressing humanitarian crisis: Yemen.

  • An woman standing in front of a mural in Sanaa (Najeeb Subay)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    Raising awareness

    Participants across 10 cities from the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe backed the recent "Open Day for Art" event organized by prominent Yemeni street artist Murad Subay. For four years in a row, Subay has been curating the art day to bring together people — young, old, artists and students — to promote peace and raise awareness of the ongoing war in Yemen.

  • A crowd of young people in Maaarib City (Ma’arib city/Bonian Team/Sheba Organization)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    A message for peace

    Speaking after the event, which was held simultaneously in six places in Yemen including in Maarib city (pictured), Subay said: "The message of this event is really simple. This is about expressing what participants hope, what they believe and what they feel during this difficult time for our country. It's also about promoting peace, since war, borders and politics are dividing people."

  • A group of peace activists in Gwangju (Heavenly Culture/World Peace/Restoration of Light Organization)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    "Hearts that can cease wars"

    More than 100 people showed up for the campaign in the South Korean city of Gwangju. Chief organizer, Man-Hee Lees, a war veteran who fought in the Korean war, said they got involved because of the positive impact. "Peace cannot be achieved by any one person, but I could see that through the meeting between us and Murad, the hearts that can cease wars and eventually bring peace could come closer."

  • A group of artists in the city of Taiz (Odina for Artistic Production)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    Strong show of support

    There was a strong showing of participants from the southwestern city of Taiz, which hosted the event alongside other Yemeni cities, including Aden and Hudaydah. The conflict is seen as a proxy battle between regional superpowers Iran and Saudi Arabia. More than 5,000 civilians have been killed in the fighting. The UN says Yemen could become the worst humanitarian disaster in the last 50 years.

  • A group of children painting in class (Raissa Firdaws)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    A deeper message

    Artist Safa’a Ahmed organized the event at an orphanage in Antananarivo, the capital city of Madagascar. "To draw for peace, there are no other people to work with than kids. And to draw with kids who have lost their parents, brings a deeper message because what war does is make a lot of kids orphans."

  • Two artists painting (Yemeni Student Union/World Culture Open)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    Putting a smile on it

    In the South Korean capital Seoul, the Yemeni Student Union collaborated with the cultural diversity organization, World Culture Open, to host the event.

  • A man drawing on a board (Khadija Al-Salami)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    Parisians show their support

    Around 25 people from Paris took part in the campaign. Organizer Khadija Al Salami, a filmmaker, explained why she got involved. "It was very important to participate with Murad during this crucial time where Yemeni people are forced to go through such a devastating war that kills innocent people and destroys everything beautiful around them."

  • An image on a wall in Aden (Roaida Ba Hameel)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    Peace campaign picks up speed

    Murad’s art campaigns have been internationally recognized for raising awareness about the impact of the war on civilians, including forced disappearances, the cholera epidemic and drone strikes. Over the coming months, he says, more artists from across the globe will join his campaign, and there are plans for the same event to be held in cities in Canada, America and Djibouti.

    Author: Gouri Sharma


DW recommends

Yemen war: Houthi political leader killed in coalition air raid

Saleh al-Samad, the acting head of the Houthi administration in northern Yemen, was killed last week in a Saudi-led coalition air raid. A rebel-run TV channel confirmed his death on Monday. (23.04.2018)  

Amnesty International slams Western arms sales to Saudi Arabia and allies in Yemen war

The rights group said selling weapons to Saudis had a devastating effect on civilians in Yemen. Germany announced it would not backtrack on the sale of patrol boats to Saudi Arabia. (23.03.2018)  

Germany halts weapons exports to parties in Yemen conflict

Saudi Arabia spends hundreds of millions of euros on military equipment from Germany each year. More than 5,000 civilians have died in the proxy war between Riyadh and Tehran. (19.01.2018)  

Yemen: Promoting peace through art

A Yemeni street artist has invited locals in cities around the world to draw images of their choice on the street, with the over-arching theme of highlighting Yemen's plight. Gouri Sharma reports. (22.04.2018)  

Related content

Saudi-Arabien Angela Merkel, Mohammed bin Naif bin Abdulaziz

Saudi Arabia 'wants no more German weapons': report 30.04.2017

A Saudi official has told "Der Spiegel' magazine that good relations with Berlin come before arms deals. This comes as Chancellor Merkel, on a visit to the kingdom, called for an end to Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen.

YEMEN-CONFLICT-SANAA-STRIKES

Thousands protests in Yemen against Arab coalition's Sanaa bombing 09.10.2016

Thousands of people in Sanaa have demonstrated against Saturday's Saudi-led airstrikes on a funeral procession that killed more than 140 people. The US ordered review of its support to the anti-Houthi coalition in Yemen.

Flüchtlinge aus Jemen in Djibouti

So near and yet so far: Yemeni refugees stuck in Djibouti 19.06.2016

The war in Yemen triggered a little-reported flood of refugees fleeing across the sea to Djibouti, where they try to recreate a normal life. James Jeffrey reports from a remote camp near the desert town of Obock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 