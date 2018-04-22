Yemen war: Houthi political leader killed in coalition air raid

The political leader of Yemen's Houthi rebel group, Saleh al-Samad, was killed last week in an air strike carried out by Saudi Arabia-led coalition, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

Samad was second on the coalition's most wanted list of Houthi leaders. His death is a major victory for the coalition forces, who have been fighting the Houthis since March 2015 to restore the internationally-recognized government to power.

Houthis name successor

Samad was killed on Thursday in an airstrike by the coalition in the coastal Hodeida province.

Houthis have appointed Mahdi al-Mashat, previously director of Abdel Malek al-Houthi's office, to replace Samad, al-Masirah TV reported.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

Major blow: The death of Samad, who headed the group's highest political body in areas under their control, dealt a big blow to the Iran-backed Houthis in the three-year-old civil war that has killed more than 10,000 people and pushed millions to the brink of famine.

