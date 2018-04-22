 Yemen war: Houthi political leader killed in coalition air raid | News | DW | 23.04.2018
News

Yemen war: Houthi political leader killed in coalition air raid

Saleh al-Samad, the acting head of the Houthi administration in northern Yemen, was killed last week in a Saudi-led coalition air raid. A rebel-run TV channel confirmed his death on Monday.

Saleh al-Sammad attends a rally held to show support to the council in the capital, Sanaa

The political leader of Yemen's Houthi rebel group, Saleh al-Samad, was killed last week in an air strike carried out by Saudi Arabia-led coalition, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

Samad was second on the coalition's most wanted list of Houthi leaders. His death is a major victory for the coalition forces, who have been fighting the Houthis since March 2015 to restore the internationally-recognized government to power.

What is happening in Yemen?

Houthis name successor

  • Samad was killed on Thursday in an airstrike by the coalition in the coastal Hodeida province.
  • Houthis have appointed Mahdi al-Mashat, previously director of Abdel Malek al-Houthi's office, to replace Samad, al-Masirah TV reported.
  • There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

Major blow: The death of Samad, who headed the group's highest political body in areas under their control, dealt a big blow to the Iran-backed Houthis in the three-year-old civil war that has killed more than 10,000 people and pushed millions to the brink of famine.

ap/rt (Reuters, AP, AFP)
A doctor's struggle to help the poor in Yemen

