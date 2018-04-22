Yemen war: Houthi political leader killed in coalition air raid

Saleh al-Samad, the acting head of the Houthi administration in northern Yemen, was killed last week in a Saudi-led coalition air raid. A rebel-run TV channel confirmed his death on Monday.
The political leader of Yemen's Houthi rebel group, Saleh al-Samad, was killed last week in an air strike carried out by Saudi Arabia-led coalition, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.
Samad was second on the coalition's most wanted list of Houthi leaders. His death is a major victory for the coalition forces, who have been fighting the Houthis since March 2015 to restore the internationally-recognized government to power.
Read more: Saudi Crown Prince 'can end Yemen conflict'
Houthis name successor
Major blow: The death of Samad, who headed the group's highest political body in areas under their control, dealt a big blow to the Iran-backed Houthis in the three-year-old civil war that has killed more than 10,000 people and pushed millions to the brink of famine.
Read more: Yemen's forgotten war: Locals tell their stories
ap/rt (Reuters, AP, AFP)
The West must use its diplomatic leverage to ensure the Saudis bring the Yemen conflict to an end, Keith Vaz, British MP and chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Yemen, told DW. (20.03.2018)