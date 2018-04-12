 Russia demands UN Security Council condemn Syria missile attack | News | DW | 14.04.2018
News

Russia demands UN Security Council condemn Syria missile attack

Russia has called an emergency Security Council meeting to file a motion condemning the missile attack on Syria. Only two other countries backed its efforts though.

hoto taken on April 14, 2018 shows an emergency meeting of the Security Council to discuss the situation after airstrikes in Syria by the United States, France and Britain, at the UN headquarters in New York.

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday rejected a Russian resolution to condemn Western strikes on Syria.

Moscow called the emergency Council meeting after the US, France and the UK fired scores of cruise missiles at what they said were chemical weapons facilities in Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack by Damascus last week.

Read more: Airstrikes in Syria: What you need to know
Watch video 02:01

Syria: US-led airstrikes on chemical weapons facilities

How the meeting went

  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged restraint and to avoid any escalation.
  • Guterres renewed his call for an investigation to identify the perpetrators of the chemical attack.
  • Russia filed a draft resolution condemning the missile attack as a violation of international law and the UN Charter, and demanding the US and its allies cease aggression against Syria.
  • Only Russia, China and Bolivia voted in favor. Eight countries voted against the draft. Four abstained.

Read more: Russia condemns US airstrikes on Syria as world reacts
Watch video 01:38

Russia accuses Britain of staging gas attack in Syria

Britain defends strikes

British ambassador to the UN Karen Pierce said "it was both right and legal to take military action together with our closest allies to alleviate further humanitarian suffering."

US ambassador Nikki Haley said: "If the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded."

Read more: Why Syria is not the Cuban missile crisis of 2018

World closes ranks: Russia and Syria have found little support for their position, with the 29 NATO states unanimous in their approval of the strikes given Russia's blocking of investigative efforts.

The chemical attack: Dozens of people were reportedly killed and many more injured in a suspected chemical weapons attack in the city of Dhouma last week. Various groups alleged that either chlorine, a nerve agent, or both were used in the attack.

Allegations of blame: Western allies accused the Russian-backed Syrian regime of being behind the attack. Russia and Syria deny this, saying the incident was either fabricated or was a false-flag attack.

Retaliatory attacks: In response, the US, France and the UK launched attacks early Saturday morning against three sites near Damascus and Homs that were allegedly used for the research, development production, testing and storage of chemical weapons.

aw/tj (Reuters, AFP, AP)

