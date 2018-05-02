Pakistan Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal injured in gun attack

Iqbal is being treated in a Lahore hospital after an assasination attempt. He was shot while at a rally ahead of federal elections later this year.
Pakistan's Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal survived a suspected assassination bid on Sunday after he was shot by a man at a rally in Punjab province.
The attack is likely to heighten political tensions in Pakistan as it gears up for federal elections expected later this year.
What we know so far
Widespread condemnation
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi "strongly condemned" the attack on Iqbal and has sought an immediate report from Punjab's police chief.
Junior interior minister Talal Chaudhry said: "The minister luckily survived. Thank God he is out of danger."
Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif tweeted: "Strongly condemn the assassination attempt on my friend Ahsan Iqbal... Just spoke to him & he is in high spirits."
