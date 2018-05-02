Pakistan Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal injured in gun attack

Pakistan's Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal survived a suspected assassination bid on Sunday after he was shot by a man at a rally in Punjab province.

The attack is likely to heighten political tensions in Pakistan as it gears up for federal elections expected later this year.

What we know so far

Iqbal was returning to his car after a public meeting in Narowal district when the attacker shot at him from a close range.

The bullet wounded Iqbal in his shoulder.

Iqbal has been taken to a hospital in Lahore where he is said to be out of danger.

The 22-year-old assailant was immediately arrested. Police are trying to ascertain his motive.

Widespread condemnation

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi "strongly condemned" the attack on Iqbal and has sought an immediate report from Punjab's police chief.

Junior interior minister Talal Chaudhry said: "The minister luckily survived. Thank God he is out of danger."

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif tweeted: "Strongly condemn the assassination attempt on my friend Ahsan Iqbal... Just spoke to him & he is in high spirits."

ap/aw (Reuters, AFP)

