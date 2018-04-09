 Pakistan bars ex-premier Nawaz Sharif from politics for life | News | DW | 13.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Pakistan bars ex-premier Nawaz Sharif from politics for life

Pakistan's Supreme Court has disqualified deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from ever holding office, a court official says. Sharif was removed from power last year amid corruption allegations.

Nawaz Sharif (Getty Images/AFP/A. Qureshi)

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday clarified a 2017 disqualification decision, ruling that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif cannot participate in politics for the rest of his life.

The decision could have major implications for parliamentary elections later this year, with Sharif still having a grip on the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

Read more:Pakistan: One step forward, two steps back 

Contentious ouster

  • Sharif was dismissed last July on corruption charges that stemmed from the Panama Papers.
  • Friday's ruling was on a petition asking the Supreme Court if Sharif could ever re-enter politics.
  • Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb of the PML-N party has called the ruling a "joke."
  • Nawaz Sharif's brother Shabaz formally took charge of the PML-N last month

Read more:Why ousted Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif turned against the powerful military 

Potential military control: Some analysts say the disappearance of Sharif, who remains popular among the Pakistani electorate, from the political scene will give the military more behind-the-scenes influence. The country has been under military rule for half of its history.
Watch video 01:29

Sharif steps down after Supreme Court ruling

Powerful family: Sharif's opponents have accused the ex-prime minister and his family of laundering money from Pakistan and using it to buy properties in London. The Sharif family says it received properties in London as a settlement for an investment they had with Qatar's royals in the 1980s. The Sharifs and their supporters have suggested that Nawaz Sharif is the victim of a conspiracy led by the military establishment.

Upcoming elections:  Elections scheduled for August will pit the PML-N against its main rival, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, led by former cricket star Imran Khan. Despite a number of court rulings against the PML-N, a recent series of by-election wins shows that it remains a force to be reckoned with.

Read more: Mashaal Radio shutdown: Is Pakistan suppressing foreign media?

tj/rt (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Mashaal Radio shutdown: Is Pakistan suppressing foreign media?

The shutting down of a US-funded Pashto-language radio station has raised concern over Pakistani authorities clamping down on free speech and Western media outlets in the country. Shah Meer Baloch reports. (08.02.2018)  

Pakistan: One step forward, two steps back

When the year 2017 draws to a close, Pakistan finds itself swamped by the politics of darkness and deceit. After 70 years, it remains a state in transition in terms of both economy and polity, writes Harris Khalique. (15.12.2017)  

Paradise Papers expose tax schemes of global elite

Reporters have unveiled some 13.4 million secret documents detailing evidence of tax avoidance among high-ranking politicians and the super wealthy. Some in US President Donald Trump's cabinet have been implicated. (05.11.2017)  

Pakistani court topples PM Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan's Supreme Court has disqualified the country's premier Nawaz Sharif in a corruption case related to Panama Papers. Pro-democracy activists say the verdict was politically motivated and a setback for democracy. (28.07.2017)  

Why ousted Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif turned against the powerful military

Pakistan's ruling Muslim League party has failed to win the chairmanship of the Senate. Analyst Nadeem Akhtar tells DW that despite the loss, ousted PM Sharif's party would continue with its anti-establishment politics. (13.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Sharif steps down after Supreme Court ruling  

Related content

Pakistan Ministerpräsident Nawaz Sharif mit Militär

Why ousted Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif turned against the powerful military 13.03.2018

Pakistan's ruling Muslim League party has failed to win the chairmanship of the Senate. Analyst Nadeem Akhtar tells DW that despite the loss, ousted PM Sharif's party would continue with its anti-establishment politics.

Protest gegen Geo TV in Lahore Pakistan 20.04.2014

Pakistan's Geo TV faces 'suspension' amid claims of pre-election rigging 03.04.2018

Pakistan's Geo TV, which is critical of the military, has reportedly been taken off air in many parts of the country. Analysts say that cable operators are being forced to suspend the channel on orders of the military.

Paradise Papers Neue Enthüllungen zu Steueroasen

'Panama Papers' law firm Mossack Fonseca shutting down 15.03.2018

The law firm at the center of the "Panama Papers" global tax evasion scandal has said reputational damage means it will be shutting down operations. Its clients included Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 