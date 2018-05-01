Pakistan's Hazara standoff: why did the army mediate?

A recent spate of targeted killings in the western city of Quetta had forced the Shiite Hazara community to organize protest rallies in the city. Some of the community's leaders had gone on a hunger strike to protest against years of Islamist violence against the minority community.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, held meetings with the Hazara community leaders and assured them that security forces would do their best to protect them.

"Our meeting with the army chief lasted for three hours. He paid heed to our demands and assured that the Hazara community would receive security in Quetta and other parts of Baluchistan province," Syed Dawood Agha, head of the Baluchistan Shia Conference organization, told DW's correspondent Abdul Ghani Kakar.

"After our successful meeting with the army chief, we decided to call off our protest," Agha added.

Read more: What is Pakistan's militancy issue all about?

The Hazara plight

The Hazaras belong to the minority Shiite Islamic sect and live predominantly in central Afghanistan, western and northern Pakistan and parts of Iran. They make up the third largest ethnic community in Afghanistan.

For the past few years, Sunni militant extremists in Pakistan and Afghanistan with links to al Qaeda, the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) and the Taliban have intensified their attacks on Hazaras, whom they do not recognize as Muslims.

Read more:

Pakistani Shiites under attack

Shias in Pakistan's Parachinar caught in the middle of proxy wars

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Remnants of the Afghan war against Soviets The Haqqani Network was formed by Jalaluddin Haqqani, who fought against Soviet forces in Afghanistan in the 1980s. At the time, the mujahideen (Islamic fighters) enjoyed the US backing. In 1995, the Haqqani Network allied with the Taliban and the two groups captured the Afghan capital Kabul in 1996. In 2012, the US designated the group a terrorist organization.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history An Islamist ideologue Jalaluddin Haqqani was born in 1939 in the Afghan province Paktia. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, which was founded in 1947 by the father of one of Pakistan's most prominent religious leaders, Maulana Sami ul Haq. Darul Uloom Haqqania is known for its alleged ties with the Taliban and other extremist groups.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Jalaluddin Haqqani as Taliban minister Jalaluddin was made minister for Afghan tribal affairs under the Taliban rule. He remained in the post until the US toppled the Taliban regime in 2001. After the Taliban leader Mullah Omar, Jalaluddin was considered the most influential militant figure in Afghanistan. Jalaluddin also had close links with the former al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Where is the Haqqani Network based? Security experts say the command center of the group is based in the Miranshah city of Pakistan's North Waziristan region along the Afghan border. US and Afghan officials claim the Haqqani Network is backed by the Pakistani military, a charge denied by Pakistani authorities. Washington says the group's fighters launch attacks on foreign and local troops and civilians inside Afghanistan.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history The Haqqani heir It is believed that Jalaluddin Haqqani had died in 2015, but his group denied those reports at the time. The network is now headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, Jalaluddin's son. Sirajuddin is also the deputy chief of the Taliban.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani? Although there isn't much credible information available about Sirajuddin Haqqani, security experts say he spent his childhood in the Pakistani city of Miranshah. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, situated in Peshawar's suburbs. Sirajuddin is believed to be an expert on military affairs. Some analysts say Sirajuddin's views are more hardline than his father's.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Anas Haqqani's death sentence One of Jalaluddin's sons is Anas Haqqani, whose mother hailed from the United Arab Emirates. He is currently in custody of the Afghan government and is facing death penalty. The Haqqani Network has warned Kabul of dire consequences if Afghan authorities hanged Anas Haqqani.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history How big is the Haqqani Network? Research institutes and Afghan affairs experts say the group has between three and ten thousand fighters. The network allegedly receives most of its funding from the Gulf countries. The Haqqani Network is also involved in kidnappings and extortions through which it funds its operations.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Ties with other militant groups The Haqqanis have close relations with other regional and international terrorist organizations such as al Qaeda, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Taiba and Central Asian Islamist groups. Jalauddin Haqqani was not only close to bin Laden, but also had ties with al Qaeda's current chief Ayman al-Zawahiri. Author: Atif Baloch



In 2016, a suicide bomber targeted a Hazara rally in Kabul and killed at least 61 people and wounded over 200. The Hazara minority were demonstrating against inadequate power infrastructure in their home villages.

The Hazaras in Pakistan and Afghanistan have protested time and again against what they call a systematic persecution of the "peaceful community." The Hazaras in Pakistan demand that the government must act against militant groups in Baluchistan province who are responsible for attacks against the community.

"They are killing our people on a regular basis yet the government hasn't taken any action. We have always held peaceful protests," Mustafa Taimuri, a Hazara community leader, told DW.

Pakistani rights groups say that although the lives of Shiite Muslims are under threat all over Pakistan, those living in Baluchistan and the northwestern Gilgit-Baltistan region face a systematic onslaught by the Taliban and other militant groups. Some experts have gone so far as to call it a "sectarian cleansing" of Shiites.

Pakistani human rights groups accuse the country's security agencies of backing Sunni militants and failing to protect the minority groups of the country.

Watch video 01:16 Share Will Pakistan border fence stop militants? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2mKjY Pakistan-Afghanistan border fence: Will it stop militants?

Are assurances enough?

Some analysts trace the origins of sectarian violence in Pakistan to the Afghan War of the 1980s. They say that Pakistan's former military dictator Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq made it a state policy to fund and arm extremist Sunni groups in the 1980s, using these organizations against the Shiites to kill Iran's support in Pakistan and to increase Pakistan's influence in Afghanistan.

Local and Western analysts also accuse the country's powerful army of using some extremist groups as proxies in Afghanistan and India-administered Kashmir, a charge the military denies. US President Donald Trump has reduced military aid for Pakistan in reaction to alleged safe havens for militants on Pakistani soil.

Read more:

Trump is good for Afghanistan, tough on Pakistan, say experts

Pakistan avoids global terror watchlist – for now

"The assurance to Hazaras from the real power-wielder in Pakistan — the army — is just an attempt to pacify the community. The military is aware that if they handle the situation with an iron fist, the Hazaras will follow the path of the new Pashtun movement in the northwest [which blamed both the army and militants for violence in their region]," Baseer Naveed, a Hong Kong-based Pakistani human rights activist, told DW.

Read more: Pashtuns rise up against war, Taliban and Pakistani military

Watch video 02:00 Share Candidate with terror links contests ousted PM Sharif's seat in parliament Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2k6po Candidate with terror links contests ousted PM Sharif's seat in parliament

"The army fears that the Hazara movement could spread to other part of the country and other communities in western and northwestern restive areas could rise against the authorities," Naveed, who works for the International Human Rights Council, said. "The slogan 'yeh jo dehshatgardi hay, is kay peechay wardi hay' (the army is behind terrorism) has become very popular in these areas," he pointed out.

Naveed added that civil society groups should support local movements to raise awareness about the persecution of minorities and the rising Islamist threat.

But Ali Chishti, a security and political analyst based in Karachi, argues that the Pakistani state has failed to protect not just the Shiites but most of its citizens. "Pakistan is headed in a completely wrong direction and faces an existential threat due to its policies," Chishti told DW.

Despite the criticism against the army, Agha Raza, a provincial minister in Baluchistan, insists that the Hazara community is not against the military.

"People stand with the army and won't let those who are criticizing the Pakistani military to pursue their own interests, hijack the movement," Agha told media.

Read more:

Examining Pakistan's growing sectarian violence

Is Pakistan clamping down on liberal academics?

Additional reporting by Abdul Ghani Kakar, DW's correspondent in Quetta, Pakistan.