 Pakistan′s Hazara standoff: why did the army mediate? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 02.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Pakistan's Hazara standoff: why did the army mediate?

Pakistan's Shiite Hazara community has called off its protest over targeted killings after a meeting with the army chief. But activists say the Hazara persecution won't stop until the state changes its security policies.

Hazara protest in Quetta, Pakistan (DW/A. G. Kakar)

A recent spate of targeted killings in the western city of Quetta had forced the Shiite Hazara community to organize protest rallies in the city. Some of the community's leaders had gone on a hunger strike to protest against years of Islamist violence against the minority community.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, held meetings with the Hazara community leaders and assured them that security forces would do their best to protect them.

"Our meeting with the army chief lasted for three hours. He paid heed to our demands and assured that the Hazara community would receive security in Quetta and other parts of Baluchistan province," Syed Dawood Agha, head of the Baluchistan Shia Conference organization, told DW's correspondent Abdul Ghani Kakar.

"After our successful meeting with the army chief, we decided to call off our protest," Agha added.

Read more: What is Pakistan's militancy issue all about?

The Hazara plight

The Hazaras belong to the minority Shiite Islamic sect and live predominantly in central Afghanistan, western and northern Pakistan and parts of Iran. They make up the third largest ethnic community in Afghanistan.

For the past few years, Sunni militant extremists in Pakistan and Afghanistan with links to al Qaeda, the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) and the Taliban have intensified their attacks on Hazaras, whom they do not recognize as Muslims.

Read more:

Pakistani Shiites under attack

Shias in Pakistan's Parachinar caught in the middle of proxy wars

  • Jalaluddin Haqqani (AP)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Remnants of the Afghan war against Soviets

    The Haqqani Network was formed by Jalaluddin Haqqani, who fought against Soviet forces in Afghanistan in the 1980s. At the time, the mujahideen (Islamic fighters) enjoyed the US backing. In 1995, the Haqqani Network allied with the Taliban and the two groups captured the Afghan capital Kabul in 1996. In 2012, the US designated the group a terrorist organization.

  • Madrassa Jamia (AP)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    An Islamist ideologue

    Jalaluddin Haqqani was born in 1939 in the Afghan province Paktia. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, which was founded in 1947 by the father of one of Pakistan's most prominent religious leaders, Maulana Sami ul Haq. Darul Uloom Haqqania is known for its alleged ties with the Taliban and other extremist groups.

  • Taliban Führer Jalaluddin Haqqani (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Jalaluddin Haqqani as Taliban minister

    Jalaluddin was made minister for Afghan tribal affairs under the Taliban rule. He remained in the post until the US toppled the Taliban regime in 2001. After the Taliban leader Mullah Omar, Jalaluddin was considered the most influential militant figure in Afghanistan. Jalaluddin also had close links with the former al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden.

  • Afghanistan Taliban (Getty Images/AFP/J. Tanveer)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Where is the Haqqani Network based?

    Security experts say the command center of the group is based in the Miranshah city of Pakistan's North Waziristan region along the Afghan border. US and Afghan officials claim the Haqqani Network is backed by the Pakistani military, a charge denied by Pakistani authorities. Washington says the group's fighters launch attacks on foreign and local troops and civilians inside Afghanistan.

  • Sirajuddin Haqqani Anführer des Haqqani Terrornetzwerkes in Pakistan (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    The Haqqani heir

    It is believed that Jalaluddin Haqqani had died in 2015, but his group denied those reports at the time. The network is now headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, Jalaluddin's son. Sirajuddin is also the deputy chief of the Taliban.

  • Superteaser NO FLASH Pakistan Terror Jalaluddin Hakkani (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani?

    Although there isn't much credible information available about Sirajuddin Haqqani, security experts say he spent his childhood in the Pakistani city of Miranshah. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, situated in Peshawar's suburbs. Sirajuddin is believed to be an expert on military affairs. Some analysts say Sirajuddin's views are more hardline than his father's.

  • Anis Haqqani Mitglied des Haqqani Netzwerks (picture-alliance/AP Photo/National Directorate of Security)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Anas Haqqani's death sentence

    One of Jalaluddin's sons is Anas Haqqani, whose mother hailed from the United Arab Emirates. He is currently in custody of the Afghan government and is facing death penalty. The Haqqani Network has warned Kabul of dire consequences if Afghan authorities hanged Anas Haqqani.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer (Getty Images/AFP/J. Tanveer)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    How big is the Haqqani Network?

    Research institutes and Afghan affairs experts say the group has between three and ten thousand fighters. The network allegedly receives most of its funding from the Gulf countries. The Haqqani Network is also involved in kidnappings and extortions through which it funds its operations.

  • Afghanistan Osama Bin Laden und Ayman al-Zawahiri (picture-alliance/dpa/Ausaf Newspaper)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Ties with other militant groups

    The Haqqanis have close relations with other regional and international terrorist organizations such as al Qaeda, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Taiba and Central Asian Islamist groups. Jalauddin Haqqani was not only close to bin Laden, but also had ties with al Qaeda's current chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.

    Author: Atif Baloch


In 2016, a suicide bomber targeted a Hazara rally in Kabul and killed at least 61 people and wounded over 200. The Hazara minority were demonstrating against inadequate power infrastructure in their home villages.

The Hazaras in Pakistan and Afghanistan have protested time and again against what they call a systematic persecution of the "peaceful community." The Hazaras in Pakistan demand that the government must act against militant groups in Baluchistan province who are responsible for attacks against the community.

"They are killing our people on a regular basis yet the government hasn't taken any action. We have always held peaceful protests," Mustafa Taimuri, a Hazara community leader, told DW.

Pakistani rights groups say that although the lives of Shiite Muslims are under threat all over Pakistan, those living in Baluchistan and the northwestern Gilgit-Baltistan region face a systematic onslaught by the Taliban and other militant groups. Some experts have gone so far as to call it a "sectarian cleansing" of Shiites.

Pakistani human rights groups accuse the country's security agencies of backing Sunni militants and failing to protect the minority groups of the country.
Watch video 01:16

Pakistan-Afghanistan border fence: Will it stop militants?

Are assurances enough?

Some analysts trace the origins of sectarian violence in Pakistan to the Afghan War of the 1980s. They say that Pakistan's former military dictator Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq made it a state policy to fund and arm extremist Sunni groups in the 1980s, using these organizations against the Shiites to kill Iran's support in Pakistan and to increase Pakistan's influence in Afghanistan.

Local and Western analysts also accuse the country's powerful army of using some extremist groups as proxies in Afghanistan and India-administered Kashmir, a charge the military denies. US President Donald Trump has reduced military aid for Pakistan in reaction to alleged safe havens for militants on Pakistani soil.

Read more:

Trump is good for Afghanistan, tough on Pakistan, say experts

Pakistan avoids global terror watchlist – for now

"The assurance to Hazaras from the real power-wielder in Pakistan — the army — is just an attempt to pacify the community. The military is aware that if they handle the situation with an iron fist, the Hazaras will follow the path of the new Pashtun movement in the northwest [which blamed both the army and militants for violence in their region]," Baseer Naveed, a Hong Kong-based Pakistani human rights activist, told DW.

Read more: Pashtuns rise up against war, Taliban and Pakistani military
Watch video 02:00

Candidate with terror links contests ousted PM Sharif's seat in parliament

"The army fears that the Hazara movement could spread to other part of the country and other communities in western and northwestern restive areas could rise against the authorities," Naveed, who works for the International Human Rights Council, said. "The slogan 'yeh jo dehshatgardi hay, is kay peechay wardi hay' (the army is behind terrorism) has become very popular in these areas," he pointed out.

Naveed added that civil society groups should support local movements to raise awareness about the persecution of minorities and the rising Islamist threat.

But Ali Chishti, a security and political analyst based in Karachi, argues that the Pakistani state has failed to protect not just the Shiites but most of its citizens. "Pakistan is headed in a completely wrong direction and faces an existential threat due to its policies," Chishti told DW.

Despite the criticism against the army, Agha Raza, a provincial minister in Baluchistan, insists that the Hazara community is not against the military.

"People stand with the army and won't let those who are criticizing the Pakistani military to pursue their own interests, hijack the movement," Agha told media.

Read more:

Examining Pakistan's growing sectarian violence

Is Pakistan clamping down on liberal academics?

Additional reporting by Abdul Ghani Kakar, DW's correspondent in Quetta, Pakistan.
Watch video 00:39

Imran Khan: military solution has failed in Pakistan and Afghanistan

DW recommends

Pakistani Shiites under attack

Pakistan's Sunni militants have once again attacked the minority Hazara Shiites in the volatile southwestern Balochistan province. The incidents raise doubts about the government's willingness to deal with terrorism. (01.07.2013)  

Is Pakistan clamping down on liberal academics?

A prominent academic has been accused of "spreading violence and ethnic tension" and was recently removed from his post. Critics say this is the latest example of official crackdown on liberal voices in the country. (25.04.2018)  

Pashtuns rise up against war, Taliban and Pakistani military

A new movement has sprung up in Pakistan's Pashtun-dominated northern areas. Its supporters, wary of their region being used as a battleground for years, have taken on both the Taliban and the nation's powerful military. (09.04.2018)  

Trump is good for Afghanistan, tough on Pakistan, say experts

Trump's first year as US president has been seen positively by Afghanistan, while Pakistan feels betrayed and angered by Washington's censure of Islamabad. It's unclear if Trump’s policies will bring lasting peace. (22.01.2018)  

Pakistan avoids global terror watchlist – for now

A global money-laundering watchdog has given Pakistan a three-month reprieve to avoid its terror financing watchlist, which could pose serious economic challenges to the country. But can Islamabad avoid it permanently? (24.02.2018)  

Shias in Pakistan's Parachinar caught in the middle of proxy wars

Residents of Pakistan's northwestern Parachinar city, the target of suicide bombings on Friday, have been swept into ongoing sectarian and geopolitical conflicts. Yet, their plight receives scant coverage in local media. (26.06.2017)  

What is Pakistan's militancy issue all about?

Who's fighting whom in Pakistan? Why does the country's powerful army continue to support some militant groups? DW examines the protracted conflict in the nuclear-armed nation and its possible effects on the region. (01.12.2017)  

Examining Pakistan's growing sectarian violence

Sectarian violence is on the rise in Pakistan, with a wave of attacks on Shiite mosques killing several dozens over the past weeks. DW speaks to analyst Arif Rafiq about what has triggered the resurgence of the conflict. (18.02.2015)  

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

A suspected US drone strike along the Afghan-Pakistani border region has killed at least 26 people, including Haqqani fighters. Why is the Haqqani Network considered one of the most feared militant groups in the region? (17.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Pakistan-Afghanistan border fence: Will it stop militants?  

Imran Khan: military solution has failed in Pakistan and Afghanistan  

Candidate with terror links contests ousted PM Sharif's seat in parliament  

Related content

Indien Kämpfe in Kaschmir

Kashmir violence: Has Modi's policy failed? 04.04.2018

India-administered Kashmir is again in the grip of violence, as protesters clash with security forces. New Delhi claims Pakistan is fueling terrorism in the area, but some say PM Modi's Kashmir strategy is to blame.

Afghanistan Anschlag in Kabul auf Afghan Voice

Why is 'Islamic State' targeting Shiites in Afghanistan? 21.03.2018

"Islamic State" has once again chosen to target Shiites in its latest Kabul attack that killed at least 26 people. Experts say the group is trying to create sectarian rifts in the country and use them to its advantage.

Demonstrationen in Islamabad

Pakistan: One step forward, two steps back 15.12.2017

When the year 2017 draws to a close, Pakistan finds itself swamped by the politics of darkness and deceit. After 70 years, it remains a state in transition in terms of both economy and polity, writes Harris Khalique.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 