Pakistan court disqualifies Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif for breaking election laws

A Pakistan court on Thursday disqualified Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif from parliament for violating election laws.

The Islamabad High Court decision is a major blow to ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party (PML-N) ahead of national elections scheduled for later this year.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was ousted last July over graft charges stemming from the leaked documents known as the Panama Papers. Earlier this month Sharif was barred from politics for life in another court decision.

The foreign minister is a high-profile PML-N figure tipped as a possible replacement for Sharif.

Arif said he would appeal the court ruling, which if upheld would prevent him from running in upcoming elections.

The charges against him relate to possession of a work permit in the United Arab Emirates in violation of Pakistan's election laws.

PML-N officials have accused the judiciary and the powerful military of targeting the party.

The case against Arif was brought by Usman Dar, a politician from Arif's constituency from the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

