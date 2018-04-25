 Pakistan court disqualifies Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif for breaking election laws | News | DW | 26.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Pakistan court disqualifies Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif for breaking election laws

The ruling against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif comes months before elections. He is a high-profile politician from the PML-N, whose leader Nawaz Sharif was ousted on graft allegations last year.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif (Getty Images/AFP/N. Asfouri)

A Pakistan court on Thursday disqualified Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif from parliament for violating election laws.

The Islamabad High Court decision is a major blow to ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party (PML-N) ahead of national elections scheduled for later this year.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was ousted last July over graft charges stemming from the leaked documents known as the Panama Papers. Earlier this month Sharif was barred from politics for life in another court decision.

Read moreWhy ousted Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif turned against the powerful military
Watch video 01:39

Panama Papers repercussions

The foreign minister is a high-profile PML-N figure tipped as a possible replacement for Sharif.

Arif said he would appeal the court ruling, which if upheld would prevent him from running in upcoming elections.

Read more:Opinion: Pakistan needs ex-PM Sharif's political role now more than ever

The charges against him relate to possession of a work permit in the United Arab Emirates in violation of Pakistan's election laws.

PML-N officials have accused the judiciary and the powerful military of targeting the party.

The case against Arif was brought by Usman Dar, a politician from Arif's constituency from the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
Watch video 04:27

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on curbing terrorism

cw/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Pakistan bars ex-premier Nawaz Sharif from politics for life

Pakistan's Supreme Court has disqualified deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from ever holding office, a court official says. Sharif was removed from power last year amid corruption allegations. (13.04.2018)  

Opinion: Pakistan needs ex-PM Sharif's political role now more than ever

The Supreme Court's decision to ban ex-premier Sharif from politics has reinforced perception that the judiciary and the powerful army are trying to influence the upcoming general election, says DW's Shamil Shams. (13.04.2018)  

Why ousted Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif turned against the powerful military

Pakistan's ruling Muslim League party has failed to win the chairmanship of the Senate. Analyst Nadeem Akhtar tells DW that despite the loss, ousted PM Sharif's party would continue with its anti-establishment politics. (13.03.2018)  

Pakistan's Panama Papers ruling is a win for everyone

Pakistan's apex court has ruled there's insufficient evidence to remove PM Sharif from office in a corruption case. DW analyzes why the verdict is satisfactory for the ruling party, the opposition as well as the army. (20.04.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on curbing terrorism  

Panama Papers repercussions  

Related content

Symbolbild Pakistan Militär Soldat

Is Pakistan clamping down on liberal academics? 25.04.2018

A prominent academic has been accused of "spreading violence and ethnic tension" and was recently removed from his post. Critics say this is the latest example of official crackdown on liberal voices in the country.

Pakistan Anhänger des Ex-Premierministers Nawaz Sharif

Opinion: Pakistan needs ex-PM Sharif's political role now more than ever 13.04.2018

The Supreme Court's decision to ban ex-premier Sharif from politics has reinforced perception that the judiciary and the powerful army are trying to influence the upcoming general election, says DW's Shamil Shams.

Pakistan Ministerpräsident Nawaz Sharif mit Militär

Why ousted Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif turned against the powerful military 13.03.2018

Pakistan's ruling Muslim League party has failed to win the chairmanship of the Senate. Analyst Nadeem Akhtar tells DW that despite the loss, ousted PM Sharif's party would continue with its anti-establishment politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 