 Kabul bombing: Afghanistan and the West ′share a common threat′ | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 22.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Kabul bombing: Afghanistan and the West 'share a common threat'

After a suicide bomber killed more than 30 people celebrating the Persian New Year near a shrine in Kabul, DW spoke to Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar about the country’s strategy to fight extremism.
Watch video 03:45

Hanif Atmar: Afghan National Security Advisor

DW: The Persian New Year turned deadly after an attack in Kabul. If attacks like these were expected to happen, why didn't your government prevent it from happening?

Hatif Atmar: First of all, I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. It is the most heinous act of terror against civilian people who were celebrating the New Year. It was the most cruel thing to do to people who were celebrating.

Now, there have been many such attacks planned against our people. Most of them have been prevented. Unfortunately, this one, which was carried out by a suicide bomber, fell through the cracks.

Read more: Kabul suicide bombing: Heavy casualties in New Year's blast

Daesh (the Arabic acronym for "Islamic State") has claimed responsibility for the blast. Your government has offered peace to the Taliban. What is the government doing to prevent extremism from growing further?

Hanif Atmar (picture alliance/AP Photo/R. Gul)

Hanif Atmar is the national security advisor to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

We have launched two series of strategies. The peace and reconciliation strategy to extend the offer of peace to the Taliban…

Read more: Why is 'Islamic State' targeting Shiites in Afghanistan?

Which they have rejected…

Not yet. Officially, they have not yet taken a position – but we are hoping that there will be sound judgement that there will be a decision by their leadership in favor of their country. 

At the same time, we have also launched a new phase of a our counter-terrorism strategy, which is mutually reinforcing the peace and reconciliation strategy. This has the exact aim that those who intend to harm our people must be stopped and must be defeated.

Read more:

Berlin wants to expand Bundeswehr training mission in Iraq

Germany's long, hard slog in Afghanistan

Now Germany will most likely deploy more soldiers in Afghanistan. How will this change the situation inside the country?

We have a common threat which is not just against Afghanistan; it is against Afghanistan, the region, Germany, Europe, the United States and by extension the global community. That should be the starting point, that the threats we face in Afghanistan and around Afghanistan are common threats. Defeating those common threats require a common strategy, a common mission.

For this mission, NATO, the United States and Afghanistan are [working] together. Afghanistan has assumed entirely the combat role and Germany, NATO and the rest of our partners have assumed a support role to provide training, advice and support for the Afghan forces as part of their mission.

So the role of Germany with its soldiers is one of the most effective roles in strengthening the Afghan forces to protect, not only Afghanistan, but the region, and by extension the world community against terrorism.

Read moreAfghan President Ashraf Ghani offers Taliban peace talks and political recognition

This interview was conducted by Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi.

  • Afganistan Deutsche Botschaft bei Anschlag in Kabul massiv beschädigt (REUTERS/O. Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Militants target Kabul's safest area

    A massive truck bomb killed at least 90 people in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on May 31, 2017. The target of the attack was Kabul's heavily fortified diplomatic area in the "Green Zone." The German Embassy in the area was extensively damaged. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have staged large attacks in the city in the past.

  • Afghanistan Angriff auf das Militärkrankenhaus in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The blast in Kabul's diplomatic enclave was the latest in a long line of attacks on the Afghan capital. Earlier in May, eight foreign soldiers were killed in a bomb attack claimed by IS. In March, insurgents attacked an Afghan military hospital in Kabul's diplomatic district, killing 38 people and injuring more than 70 others, mainly patients, doctors and nurses.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    In April, Afghanistan's Taliban vowed to ramp up assaults on coalition and Afghan security forces, announcing the start of their annual spring offensive. The group said they were changing tactics for this year's operation, naming it "Operation Mansour" after the group's late leader who was killed in 2016 in a US drone strike.

  • Afghanistan Kabul US-Verteidigungsminister Mattis (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Ernst)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump has yet to announce his Afghanistan policy. Afghanistan expert Michael Kugleman told DW Trump's Afghanistan policy will in many ways be quite similar to that of the Obama administration. "Like Obama, Trump will likely also express support for the idea of reconciliation between the Taliban and the Afghan government," said Kugelman.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    But the Taliban have shown no interest in peace talks. Afghanistan observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Pakistan Taliban-Sprecher Ehsanullah Ehsan (Getty Images/AFP/H. Muslim)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    President Ghani said last year his country "no longer expects Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table." Experts say Islamabad uses Taliban militants as a proxy force to counter Indian influence in Afghanistan. Former Pakistani Taliban spokesman, Ehsanullah Ehsan (pictured), was recently captured and pardoned by Islamabad after he accused India of supporting the Taliban.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, the Afghan warlords excercise massive influence in the country. Earlier in May, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Präsident Wladimir Putin Russland mit Präsident Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai Afghanistan (picture-alliance/A. Druzhinin/RIA Novosti)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Russian interest in Afghanistan

    Russia has increased its involvement in Afghanistan. Moscow had maintained an apparent distance from the Afghan conflict for many years, but a new geopolitical situation is emerging in the region, and it seems that Russia has decided not to remain "neutral" in the protracted conflict. In the past few months, Russia has hosted a number of Afghanistan conferences involving China, Pakistan and Iran.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


DW recommends

Kabul suicide bombing: Heavy casualties in New Year's blast

At least 26 people have been killed and another 52 injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up during Persian New Year's celebrations in Kabul. The "Islamic State" group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (21.03.2018)  

Why is 'Islamic State' targeting Shiites in Afghanistan?

"Islamic State" has once again chosen to target Shiites in its latest Kabul attack that killed at least 26 people. Experts say the group is trying to create sectarian rifts in the country and use them to its advantage. (21.03.2018)  

Berlin wants to expand Bundeswehr training mission in Iraq

Germany must protect the "fragile" progress it has made in Iraq, top diplomat Heiko Maas told lawmakers in Berlin. The Bundeswehr is set to expand its training program for Kurdish fighters to all security forces in Iraq. (15.03.2018)  

Germany's long, hard slog in Afghanistan

A new government report on military and civilian engagement in Afghanistan makes no mention of progress. According to Berlin, the worsening security situation is severely hampering Germany's commitment to reconstruction. (06.03.2018)  

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offers Taliban peace talks and political recognition

The president made the offer at the second "Kabul Process" peace conference in Kabul. Attendees are trying to find ways to end an insurgency that began after the US-led ouster of the Taliban in 2001. (28.02.2018)  

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Sixteen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. The May 31 suicide bombing in Kabul's diplomatic area suggests militants are stronger than ever. (31.05.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hanif Atmar: Afghan National Security Advisor  

Related content

Afghanistan Anschlag in Kabul auf Afghan Voice

Why is 'Islamic State' targeting Shiites in Afghanistan? 21.03.2018

"Islamic State" has once again chosen to target Shiites in its latest Kabul attack that killed at least 26 people. Experts say the group is trying to create sectarian rifts in the country and use them to its advantage.

Afghanistan Taliban-Gruppe unterstüzt TAPI-Projekt

Opinion: Peace proposal with Taliban puts the West in a fix 28.02.2018

Neither the Taliban nor the government in Kabul is in a position to win the war in Afghanistan. But a peace deal between the two would damage the already delicate rule of law in the country, says DW's Florian Weigand.

Tag der Trauer nach Taliban-Anschlag in Kabul

Day of mourning in Afghanistan as Kabul bomb toll tops 100 28.01.2018

Afghan officials have raised the death toll in Saturday's bomb attack in the capital to 103, as the city remains on high alert. Authorities have warned of more possible attacks by Islamist militants.

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 