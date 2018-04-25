 Jazz Live: Rebekka Bakken | Music | DW | 26.04.2018
Music

Jazz Live: Rebekka Bakken

In this podcast series, we present concert recordings of stars and newcomers on the German and international jazz scene, performing at the Jazzfest Bonn.
Listen to audio 86:54

Jazzfest Bonn: Rebekka Bakken

In Program No. 5 we'll hear Norwegian singer Rebekka Bakken, rendering pop songs old and new with the full versatility, power and passion of her blues voice.

