 Jazz Live: Jasmin Tabatabai | Music | DW | 25.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Jazz Live: Jasmin Tabatabai

In this podcast series, we present concert recordings of stars and newcomers on the German and international jazz scene, performing at the Jazzfest Bonn.
Listen to audio 78:53

Jazzfest Bonn: Jasmin Tabatabai (eng)

To mark the start of the 2018 Jazzfest Bonn on April 26, we have six exclusive concert recordings from the 2017 festival. On three long weekends last year, Bonn was the Mecca of jazz fans, who took in a varied program with many surprises.

In this recording, German actress, singer and ECHO Jazz prizewinner Jasmin Tabatabai performs at the Telekom Forum in Bonn. Joined by the quartet of Swiss saxophonist David Klein, she gives a charming and slightly jazzy rendition of songs by a diverse lineup of German artists from the past, including Hildegard Knef, the Puhdys, Reinhard Mey and Georg Kreisler.

Enjoy the DW podcast "Jazz Live" with Jasmin Tabatabai!

DW recommends

All that jazz at the Jazzfest Bonn

World-class stars and up-and-coming artists are in the 2018 season, including pianist Django Bates, Bonn's own trumpet star Nils Wülker and the band Inkognito. (29.11.2017)  

'Jazz is not just music, it's an attitude': Jazzfest Bonn director

In an interview with DW, Peter Materna, the creative director of Jazzfest Bonn, explains why it's important to reach new audiences and why there's a growing market for the genre. (12.05.2017)  

How musical improvisation works

As project director of Bonn's Jazzfest, Anke Steinbeck had the opportunity to talk with jazz musicians about improvisation and the magic of jazz. Thomas Quasthoff and Niels Klein paid homage to the musical form. (22.05.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Jazzfest Bonn: Jasmin Tabatabai (eng)  

Related content

Jazzfest Bonn 2018 - Django Bates

All that jazz at the Jazzfest Bonn 24.04.2018

World-class stars and up-and-coming artists are in the 2018 season, including pianist Django Bates, Bonn's own trumpet star Nils Wülker and the band Inkognito.

Bonn - Jazzfestival 2017 - China Moses

Jazz Live: China Moses 25.04.2018

In this podcast series, we present concert recordings of stars and newcomers on the German and international jazz scene, performing at the Jazzfest Bonn.

Jazzfest Bonn 2018

Jazz Live: Jazzkantine 25.04.2018

In this podcast series, we present concert recordings of stars and newcomers on the German and international jazz scene, performing at the Jazzfest Bonn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

A scene from the film 'The Pianist' (TOBIS STUDIOCANAL)

Revisiting the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in film

The uprising by Jewish people entrapped in the Warsaw Ghetto 75 years ago has been well documented in art and literature. Here, a look at how the event has served as fodder in films.  

Books

Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

Libraries have existed for more than 4,000 years. They may resemble a ballroom or a UFO, but no matter what they look like, they are great places to celebrate World Book Day 2018 on April 23. 

Music

Jazz Live: Niels Klein and Lars Duppler

In this podcast series, we present concert recordings of stars and newcomers on the German and international jazz scene, performing at the Jazzfest Bonn. 

Arts

Serie von Joe Ouakam (DW)

How interest for African contemporary art is growing

As DW unveils its new art collection featuring two major Senegalese artists — the "Joseph Beuys of Africa," Joe Ouakam, and Paris-based Soly Cissé — we look at a booming trend in the global art market. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  