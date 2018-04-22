Jazz Live: Jasmin Tabatabai

To mark the start of the 2018 Jazzfest Bonn on April 26, we have six exclusive concert recordings from the 2017 festival. On three long weekends last year, Bonn was the Mecca of jazz fans, who took in a varied program with many surprises.

In this recording, German actress, singer and ECHO Jazz prizewinner Jasmin Tabatabai performs at the Telekom Forum in Bonn. Joined by the quartet of Swiss saxophonist David Klein, she gives a charming and slightly jazzy rendition of songs by a diverse lineup of German artists from the past, including Hildegard Knef, the Puhdys, Reinhard Mey and Georg Kreisler.

Enjoy the DW podcast "Jazz Live" with Jasmin Tabatabai!