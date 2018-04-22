Jazz Live: Jazzkantine

In this podcast series, we present concert recordings of stars and newcomers on the German and international jazz scene, performing at the Jazzfest Bonn.
In this concert, the second of six, things get funky and groovy with the band "Jazzkantine" transforming the Bonn Telekom Forum into a relaxed party zone. The band name translates to "Jazz Cafeteria," and in this recording from last year's Jazzfest Bonn, they serve up their typical versions of hits from bygone party days in Germany and Europe.
Tickets will go on sale next week for Jazzfest Bonn, an event that draws thousands to the former German capital. The 2017 program features not-to-be-missed highlights from the international and German jazz scenes. (24.11.2016)