Jazz Live: Niels Klein and Lars Duppler

In this podcast series, we present concert recordings of stars and newcomers on the German and international jazz scene, performing at the Jazzfest Bonn.
Listen to the outcome of a project titled "Tubes & Wires." Performing in the auditorium of the University of Bonn is the German saxophonist Niels Klein, who sees his instruments as "electronic wind organs." Joined by keyboard player Lars Duppler, the musician from Cologne uses digital effects to conjure up surprising but strangely familiar sounds reminiscent of science fiction TV series and films from times long ago.
