 Jazz Live: China Moses | Music | DW | 25.04.2018
Music

Jazz Live: China Moses

In this podcast series, we present concert recordings of stars and newcomers on the German and international jazz scene, performing at the Jazzfest Bonn.
Listen to audio 79:53

Jazzfest Bonn: China Moses

This time we'll hear from a Paris-based singer from the US: China Moses, captivating the audience in the auditorium of the University of Bonn. The daughter of jazz diva Dee Dee Bridgewater is a young musician with a distinctive soul voice and an impressive show gene who is making her own way – and family ties don't hurt either. Here she presents songs from her new album.

All that jazz at the Jazzfest Bonn

World-class stars and up-and-coming artists are in the 2018 season, including pianist Django Bates, Bonn's own trumpet star Nils Wülker and the band Inkognito. (29.11.2017)  

'Jazz is not just music, it's an attitude': Jazzfest Bonn director

In an interview with DW, Peter Materna, the creative director of Jazzfest Bonn, explains why it's important to reach new audiences and why there's a growing market for the genre. (12.05.2017)  

