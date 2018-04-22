Jazz Live: China Moses

In this podcast series, we present concert recordings of stars and newcomers on the German and international jazz scene, performing at the Jazzfest Bonn.
This time we'll hear from a Paris-based singer from the US: China Moses, captivating the audience in the auditorium of the University of Bonn. The daughter of jazz diva Dee Dee Bridgewater is a young musician with a distinctive soul voice and an impressive show gene who is making her own way – and family ties don't hurt either. Here she presents songs from her new album.
World-class stars and up-and-coming artists are in the 2018 season, including pianist Django Bates, Bonn's own trumpet star Nils Wülker and the band Inkognito. (29.11.2017)