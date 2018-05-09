Iran deal crisis triggers rare show of unity between Moscow and Berlin

Speaking at his first meeting with Russia's Sergey Lavrov since he took over as Germany's top diplomat earlier this year, Heiko Maas said it is crucial that Iran stick to its obligations under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

In a rare show of German-Russian unity, Maas and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov agreed the deal should be upheld.

Scrapping the Iran deal would threaten the stability of the Middle East, Lavrov said. Maas urged Lavrov to use his country's influence to make Tehran stick to the deal.

Read more: What is the Iran nuclear deal?

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would withdraw from the deal, calling it "defective at its core," despite an international effort to prevent such a move by the US.

In Moscow, Maas said he was seeking details from the US on what further sanctions it plans to impose on Iran.

Watch video 02:28 Share US nuclear deal move sparks anger among Iran's leaders Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2xTF6 US nuclear deal move sparks anger among Iran's leaders

Read more: Is it time for Germany to revisit its Russia relationship?

New start on Ukraine?

The two diplomats also agreed to attempt to restart efforts to solve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian forces, supported by Moscow, have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014, triggering Western sanctions.

Maas suggested reviving the peace talks between Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia that led to the 2015 Minsk II agreement but that have since stalled.

"We are ready to consider this offer," Lavrov said.

'Honest dialogue'

Maas again called for "honest dialogue" with Moscow, "particularly during complex times." He said that Moscow and Berlin had their differences but called for Russia to be included in global diplomacy. He admitted that the conflict in Syria "cannot be solved without Russia."

Ahead of his visit, he had also said that Germany was ready for that dialogue, but also expected "constructive efforts" from Russia, for example with regard to the conflicts in Syria or Ukraine.

In Syria, Russia supports President Bashar Assad in the country's 7-year long civil war.

Read more: German foreign minister calls for pressure on Russia over Syria role

Lavrov said on Thursday that he "appreciated" Maas travelling to Russia so soon after becoming foreign minister. He said talking face to face was much better than "microphone diplomacy," in an apparent jibe at Maas' comments on Russia in an interview with news magazine Spiegel.

Maas tough on Russia

Maas has struck a more forceful tone on Russia than his predecessor and fellow Social Democrat, Sigmar Gabriel.

In the Spiegel interview, he has called Russia an "aggressor" and accused the Russian government of being "increasingly hostile," which has been met with criticism from his SPD party.

Maas began his visit by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, which is dedicated to the Soviet soldiers killed during World War II.

It comes ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's as well as Economy Minister Peter Altmaier's visit to Russia next week.

ng/kms (dpa, Reuters)