 Iran deal crisis triggers rare show of unity between Moscow and Berlin | News | DW | 10.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Iran deal crisis triggers rare show of unity between Moscow and Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov agreed that the Iran nuclear agreement should be upheld. Maas urged Moscow to use its influence with Tehran.

Heiko Maas, Sergey Lavrov, smiling (Reuters/S. Karpukhin)

Speaking at his first meeting with Russia's Sergey Lavrov since he took over as Germany's top diplomat earlier this year, Heiko Maas said it is crucial that Iran stick to its obligations under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

In a rare show of German-Russian unity, Maas and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov agreed the deal should be upheld.

Scrapping the Iran deal would threaten the stability of the Middle East, Lavrov said. Maas urged Lavrov to use his country's influence to make Tehran stick to the deal.

Read more: What is the Iran nuclear deal?

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would withdraw from the deal, calling it "defective at its core," despite an international effort to prevent such a move by the US.

In Moscow, Maas said he was seeking details from the US on what further sanctions it plans to impose on Iran.
Watch video 02:28

US nuclear deal move sparks anger among Iran's leaders

Read more: Is it time for Germany to revisit its Russia relationship?

New start on Ukraine?

The two diplomats also agreed to attempt to restart efforts to solve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian forces, supported by Moscow, have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014, triggering Western sanctions.

Maas suggested reviving the peace talks between Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia that led to the 2015 Minsk II agreement but that have since stalled. 

"We are ready to consider this offer," Lavrov said.

'Honest dialogue'

Maas again called for "honest dialogue" with Moscow, "particularly during complex times." He said that Moscow and Berlin had their differences but called for Russia to be included in global diplomacy. He admitted that the conflict in Syria "cannot be solved without Russia."

Ahead of his visit, he had also said that Germany was ready for that dialogue, but also expected "constructive efforts" from Russia, for example with regard to the conflicts in Syria or Ukraine.

In Syria, Russia supports President Bashar Assad in the country's 7-year long civil war.

Read more: German foreign minister calls for pressure on Russia over Syria role

Lavrov said on Thursday that he "appreciated" Maas travelling to Russia so soon after becoming foreign minister. He said talking face to face was much better than "microphone diplomacy," in an apparent jibe at Maas' comments on Russia in an interview with news magazine Spiegel.

Maas tough on Russia

Maas has struck a more forceful tone on Russia than his predecessor and fellow Social Democrat, Sigmar Gabriel.

In the Spiegel interview, he has called Russia an "aggressor" and accused the Russian government of being "increasingly hostile," which has been met with criticism from his SPD party.

Maas began his visit by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, which is dedicated to the Soviet soldiers killed during World War II.

It comes ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's as well as Economy Minister Peter Altmaier's visit to Russia next week.

ng/kms (dpa, Reuters)
Watch video 12:48

French President Emmanuel Macron in DW interview

DW recommends

World leaders cautiously welcome new Ukraine peace deal

World leaders have reacted with caution to the news of an agreement reached in Minsk aimed at ending the bloodshed in Ukraine. There will be no lifting of Western sanctions on Russia - at least not for now. (12.02.2015)  

Western sanctions on Russia: Lots of noise and little impact

The EU and the US have imposed wave after wave of sanctions on Russia since the beginning of the Crimea crisis in 2014. However, the Kremlin is sticking to its course and Vladimir Putin's power has only grown. (05.04.2018)  

Iran recruits Afghan teenagers to fight war in Syria

Foreign fighters are being sucked into the Syrian conflict. And many who are sent to the frontline are barely out of their teens. DW's Naomi Conrad met one of them. (05.05.2018)  

Is it time for Germany to revisit its Russia relationship?

The increasing tension between Russia and the West has some experts asking whether Germany should change its famously patient approach to dealing with the Kremlin. The key to a new strategy may lie in domestic policy. (17.03.2018)  

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas calls for pressure on Russia over Syria role

After talks in Brussels, Maas condemned Moscow for blocking resolutions on Syria at the UN Security Council. As the UN council met again, Maas said there must be consequences following the chemical attack. (13.04.2018)  

What are Donald Trump's objections to the Iran nuclear deal?

The US president is threatening to pull the country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord. DW examines why Trump is considering dropping the deal and who shares his concerns on Iran. (20.09.2017)  

Germany's Heiko Maas urges Russia to change its ways

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said he is hopeful the US-led airstrikes on Syria will convince Russia to open dialogue with the West. Maas also blamed Russia for a recent cyber attack on his ministry. (16.04.2018)  

What is the Iran nuclear deal?

The Iran nuclear deal was a historic diplomatic achievement to prevent Tehran's pathway to a bomb. Here's our brief breakdown of what you need to know about the deal. (06.10.2017)  

Donald Trump withdraws US from Iran nuclear deal: How the world reacted

Germany, France, the UK and the EU called on Iran to stay committed to the accord after Donald Trump said the US would withdraw, while Trump's Middle Eastern allies praised his decision. DW rounds up the key reactions. (09.05.2018)  

Germany reaffirms Iran nuclear deal but business worries abound

A day after the US pulled out, Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed that Germany and other EU nations support the agreement. But can the European Union offer Iran enough guarantees to convince leaders to stay the course? (09.05.2018)  

Israel divided over Donald Trump's withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

Although Benjamin Netanyahu is an outspoken opponent of the Iran nuclear deal, not everyone in Israel is convinced Donald Trump's decision was justified. Some experts say there is still a need for an agreement. (09.05.2018)  

Will Iran try to tie down the US in Afghanistan?

Trump's withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal could have serious implications for ties between Tehran and Kabul, which heavily relies on US support. Will Iran pressure the US by ramping up support for the Taliban? (10.05.2018)  

French President Emmanuel Macron for broader Iran deal

While calling the US decision to leave the Iran nuclear deal a "mistake," French President Macron told DW he is for an expanded deal with Tehran. He also said Europe is in charge of saving multilateralism. (09.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

French President Emmanuel Macron in DW interview  

US nuclear deal move sparks anger among Iran's leaders  

Related content

UN-Hauptquartier | Deutscher Außenminister Heiko Maas hält eine Rede

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas slams 'inhumane' Assad 24.04.2018

Speaking at the UN, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas accused Syrian President Bashar Assad of "inhumane behavior" in alleged chemical attacks in Douma. He also pushed Berlin's bid for a seat on the Security Council.

Wladimir Tschischow, russischer EU-Botschafter

Russia EU envoy says Iran nuclear deal has just a 'few days to live' 04.05.2018

Russian EU Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov says a US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal would be "dangerous." He told DW the Kremlin has sent many "signals" urging Donald Trump not to go through with his threat to quit.

Kanada - G7 Toronto | Bundesaußenminister Heiko Maas gibt ein Pressestatement

Germany: G7 not planning swift return for Russia 22.04.2018

Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, has said it's far too early to discuss Russia returning to a group of the world's most powerful economies. Foreign ministers from the G7 met ahead of a leaders' summit in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 