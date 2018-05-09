Iran deal crisis triggers rare show of unity between Moscow and Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov agreed that the Iran nuclear agreement should be upheld. Maas urged Moscow to use its influence with Tehran.
Speaking at his first meeting with Russia's Sergey Lavrov since he took over as Germany's top diplomat earlier this year, Heiko Maas said it is crucial that Iran stick to its obligations under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.
In a rare show of German-Russian unity, Maas and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov agreed the deal should be upheld.
Scrapping the Iran deal would threaten the stability of the Middle East, Lavrov said. Maas urged Lavrov to use his country's influence to make Tehran stick to the deal.
Read more: What is the Iran nuclear deal?
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would withdraw from the deal, calling it "defective at its core," despite an international effort to prevent such a move by the US.
In Moscow, Maas said he was seeking details from the US on what further sanctions it plans to impose on Iran.
Read more: Is it time for Germany to revisit its Russia relationship?
New start on Ukraine?
The two diplomats also agreed to attempt to restart efforts to solve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian forces, supported by Moscow, have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014, triggering Western sanctions.
Maas suggested reviving the peace talks between Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia that led to the 2015 Minsk II agreement but that have since stalled.
"We are ready to consider this offer," Lavrov said.
'Honest dialogue'
Maas again called for "honest dialogue" with Moscow, "particularly during complex times." He said that Moscow and Berlin had their differences but called for Russia to be included in global diplomacy. He admitted that the conflict in Syria "cannot be solved without Russia."
Ahead of his visit, he had also said that Germany was ready for that dialogue, but also expected "constructive efforts" from Russia, for example with regard to the conflicts in Syria or Ukraine.
In Syria, Russia supports President Bashar Assad in the country's 7-year long civil war.
Read more: German foreign minister calls for pressure on Russia over Syria role
Lavrov said on Thursday that he "appreciated" Maas travelling to Russia so soon after becoming foreign minister. He said talking face to face was much better than "microphone diplomacy," in an apparent jibe at Maas' comments on Russia in an interview with news magazine Spiegel.
Maas tough on Russia
Maas has struck a more forceful tone on Russia than his predecessor and fellow Social Democrat, Sigmar Gabriel.
In the Spiegel interview, he has called Russia an "aggressor" and accused the Russian government of being "increasingly hostile," which has been met with criticism from his SPD party.
Maas began his visit by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, which is dedicated to the Soviet soldiers killed during World War II.
It comes ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's as well as Economy Minister Peter Altmaier's visit to Russia next week.
ng/kms (dpa, Reuters)
World leaders have reacted with caution to the news of an agreement reached in Minsk aimed at ending the bloodshed in Ukraine. There will be no lifting of Western sanctions on Russia - at least not for now. (12.02.2015)
The EU and the US have imposed wave after wave of sanctions on Russia since the beginning of the Crimea crisis in 2014. However, the Kremlin is sticking to its course and Vladimir Putin's power has only grown. (05.04.2018)
Foreign fighters are being sucked into the Syrian conflict. And many who are sent to the frontline are barely out of their teens. DW's Naomi Conrad met one of them. (05.05.2018)
The increasing tension between Russia and the West has some experts asking whether Germany should change its famously patient approach to dealing with the Kremlin. The key to a new strategy may lie in domestic policy. (17.03.2018)
After talks in Brussels, Maas condemned Moscow for blocking resolutions on Syria at the UN Security Council. As the UN council met again, Maas said there must be consequences following the chemical attack. (13.04.2018)
The US president is threatening to pull the country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord. DW examines why Trump is considering dropping the deal and who shares his concerns on Iran. (20.09.2017)
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said he is hopeful the US-led airstrikes on Syria will convince Russia to open dialogue with the West. Maas also blamed Russia for a recent cyber attack on his ministry. (16.04.2018)
The Iran nuclear deal was a historic diplomatic achievement to prevent Tehran's pathway to a bomb. Here's our brief breakdown of what you need to know about the deal. (06.10.2017)
Germany, France, the UK and the EU called on Iran to stay committed to the accord after Donald Trump said the US would withdraw, while Trump's Middle Eastern allies praised his decision. DW rounds up the key reactions. (09.05.2018)
A day after the US pulled out, Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed that Germany and other EU nations support the agreement. But can the European Union offer Iran enough guarantees to convince leaders to stay the course? (09.05.2018)
Although Benjamin Netanyahu is an outspoken opponent of the Iran nuclear deal, not everyone in Israel is convinced Donald Trump's decision was justified. Some experts say there is still a need for an agreement. (09.05.2018)
Trump's withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal could have serious implications for ties between Tehran and Kabul, which heavily relies on US support. Will Iran pressure the US by ramping up support for the Taliban? (10.05.2018)