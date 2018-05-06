India: Jharkhand teenager battles for life after being raped and set on fire

It is the second such incident to be reported from the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand in recent days. India has been struggling to deal with a spate of brutal sexual assaults in recent months.
A 17-year-old girl from India's eastern state of Jharkhand is fighting for life after she was raped and set alight.
It is the second such incident to be reported in Jharkhand in less than four days. On Friday, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and burned to death.
What we know
String of violent sexual crimes: The incident is the latest in a string of violent sexual crimes against minors in India — including the rape and murder of an 8-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir — that has sparked widespread outrage and protests across the country.
Death penalty: Responding to a nationwide outrageover rapes against minors, the government, last month, introduced death penalty for people convicted of raping children. But experts say it's the fear of being punished rather than the type of punishment that is likely to check such crimes. Only one in four rape cases ends in conviction in India.
India's rape problem: India has among the highest number of rapes in the world. Some 40,000 rape cases were reported in the country in 2016 — nearly 110 rapes per day. Experts say that despite a rise in victims reporting rape cases in recent years, most cases still go unreported mainly because victims fear stigma or retribution.
