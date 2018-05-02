Indian police make arrests after teenager raped, burned to death

Fourteen people were detained Saturday over the alleged rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in India's eastern Jharkhand state, officials said.

The crime is the latest in a string of brutal assaults against young girls in India, despite moves to toughen laws punishing sexual violence.

Read more: Horrific cases exemplify India's grotesque rape problem

Watch video 01:52 Share India: Rape and its punishment Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2wSIr India introduces death penalty for rape of children

What authorities allege

Officials said a group of men abducted the teenager from the Chatra district on Thursday, took her to a remote area and raped her.

The girl's father then complained to the village council, which ordered the accused to pay a fine of 50,000 rupees (€625; $750) and do 100 situps.

The suspects allegedly returned the next day to beat up the girl's family members before pouring kerosene on her and setting her on fire.

Medical tests are being conducted to confirm the sexual assault.

Fourteen people are in custody, but police say other key suspects are still on the run.

Read more: Opinion: Rape becomes a political tool in India

Watch video 04:14 Share Marital rape in India Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2tZ7a Marital rape in India

Calls for justice: The issue of sexual violence in India has received widespread attention since the fatal gang rape of a young medical student on a bus in the capital New Delhi in 2012. The brutal crime highlighted the issue of women's safety in the South Asian nation and prompted changes to laws governing sexual crimes. In recent months, the country has again been shaken by a series of violent sexual assaults against young girls, including the rape and murder of an 8-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir. The cases have led to an outpouring of public anger, with mass protests demanding the perpetrators face justice.

Read more: Rape and murder of eight-year-old divides Jammu and Kashmir

Frequent attacks: According to official statistics, around 40,000 rape cases were reported in India in 2016. That amounts to over 100 per day, but many more incidents are believed to go unreported. About 40 percent of the cases involve child rape.

Read more: #MeToo in India: 'Women's rights need more than just a social media campaign'

Legislative change: Last month, India's government approved stricter punishments for sexual violence against young girls, including the death penalty for those convicted of raping children under the age of 12. They also backed doubling the jail term for someone convicted of raping an adult to 20 years and enacted laws criminalizing voyeurism, stalking and the trafficking of women.

Watch video 03:16 Feminist author Meghna Pant on sexual violence against women in India.

nm/jm (AP, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.