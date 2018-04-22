Asaram Bapu: Controversial India guru gets life in prison for raping teen devotee

The 77-year-old self-styled spiritual guru was sentenced to life in jail for raping a 16-year-old devotee in 2013 at his Utsav Bains ashram (spiritual center).

"Asaram has been sentenced for life until death," Rajendra Singh, the victim's lawyer, told AFP news agency outside the court in Jodhpur.

Earlier on Wednesday, the judge read out the conviction verdict against Asaram Bapu inside a prison in the city of Jodhpur in the northwestern Rajasthan state. Heavy security was deployed in the region to prevent possible violent attacks by Bapu's followers.

The case is the latest involving high-profile gurus who have been jailed for sexually abusing their female devotees. In August last year, flamboyant Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail on charges of raping two women. Rahim's supporters took to the streets following the verdict, clashing with police and setting public property on fire.

Read more: Followers of convicted Indian guru Ram Rahim Singh end standoff with soldiers

Watch video 00:32 Deadly protests erupt after Indian 'godman' convicted of rape

Huge following

Asaram Bapu was arrested in 2013 after the victim reported to the police that the guru raped her when she visited his ashram with her mother. She claimed that Bapu lured her by promising to cleanse her of evil spirits.

The guru denies the allegations and can appeal against the verdict in a higher court.

Bapu has some 400 ashrams around the world that teach meditation and yoga. According to his website, he has millions of followers in many parts of the world.

He is also accused of raping another woman in Gujarat between 2002 and 2004.

Read more:

The dark side of India's self-styled godmen

Opinion: Rape becomes a political tool in India

Controversial 'godmen'

The sprawling network of godmen, gurus and swamis in the Hindu-majority country of more than a billion people has increasingly come under scrutiny for alleged sexual crimes.

Some social commentators in India say millions of Indians seem to be in thrall of these smooth-talking "godmen" who have built vast empires preying on their gullibility.

Bhavdeep Kang, author of "Gurus: Stories of India's Leading Babas" believes that godmen are rarely held accountable, least of all by their devotees.

"The centrality of the godman in the lives of their flock - as spiritual preceptor, family confidante and business advisor - creates a dependency syndrome, making the devotee as invested in the purity of the guru as the guru himself," Kang told DW.

A number of rape cases in the past few years has also shocked the South Asian country, with the government introducing stricter punishments for rapists.

Read more: Indian teen rape case: Second person arrested

Who is guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh? The 'Guru of Bling' Known as "Rockstar Baba" or the "Guru of Bling," Ram Rahim earned his nicknames thanks to his ostentatious taste in shiny, colorful clothing and ornate jewelry. His style, however, is just one aspect of his celebrated persona. The self-styled "godman" has also produced and starred in a number of his own films. The precise source of his wealth, however, remains unknown.

Who is guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh? 'Social saint' Describing himself as a "philanthropist" and "social saint," Ram Rahim's sect has led a number of cleanliness and blood donation drives. In 2010, he also organized a mass marriage where more than 1,000 followers "volunteered" to marry former sex workers. It is this benevolence that draws his large number of supporters, many of whom admit they have become disillisioned with the government.

Who is guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh? Movie star and recording artist In recent years, Ram Rahim turned his attention to Bollywood by directing, producing and even starring in his own films. Titles such as "Messenger from God" and "The Warrior – Lionheart" naturally reflect his larger-than-life persona. The guru has also released a number of music albums, with his 2014 song "Love Charger" becoming a big hit.

Who is guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh? Upsetting the Sikh community The "Guru of Bling's" reputation took a massive dive in 2007, after he appeared in an advertisement dressed as Gobind Singh, a revered Sikh guru. The stunt prompted outrage in the Sikh community and led to massive demonstrations. Ram Rahim's Dera Sacha Sauda sect was forced to issue an apology, which the Akal Takht, the highest seat of Sikh representation, eventually accepted, albeit begrudgingly.

Who is guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh? Criminal allegations eventually catch up Besides upsetting religious groups, the sect leader has also found himself embroiled in a handful of criminal allegations. He once stood trial for conspiracy over the murder of a journalist in 2002 and in 2015 he was accused of encouraging 400 male followers to undergo castration. Ultimately, it was the accusations of rape dating back 2002 that ultimately led to his conviction in August 2017.



shs/kms (AP, dpa)