Germany's Angela Merkel defends Iran nuclear deal in Israel interview

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended the Iran nuclear deal in an interview with an Israeli TV channel, saying it was preferable to having no agreement at all.

Her comments, broadcast by Israel TV's Channel 10 on Sunday, highlight differences over the deal between Germany and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vehemently criticized the internationally brokered accord for not doing enough to contain Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu believes that the nuclear deal with Iran does not provide the security Israel desires," Merkel said. "We believe it is better to have this agreement, even if it is not perfect, than to have no agreement. We will continue to discuss this, but Germany will watch very closely to ensure that this agreement will be fulfilled."

The 2015 deal with Iran, which was negotiated by several world powers, including Germany and the United States, calls on Tehran to curb its nuclear program in exchange for an easing of sanctions imposed amid fears that the Islamic Republic was seeking to develop a nuclear arsenal.

Advocates of the deal

Merkel's comments defending the deal come ahead of a meeting in Washington this week with US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to pull out of the agreement by May 12 unless several of his concerns are addressed.

Trump is also scheduled to meet with another defender of the deal, French President Emmanuel Macron, during the latter's state visit to the US starting Monday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday warned that Tehran had several options if the United States left the nuclear deal.

"Tehran's reaction to America's withdrawal of the deal will be unpleasant," he said in New York.

Differences on settlement building

In her interview, Merkel also touched on differences between Israel and Germany regarding the Netanyahu government's settlement expansion in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, areas that Palestinians claim for a future independent state.

"I think this situation causes some headaches because the two-state solution is not becoming more likely through a policy of settlement building," she said.

However, the chancellor said that despite policy disagreements, Germany would always have a special relationship with Israel "stemming from the eternal responsibility we bear for the Shoah" using the Hebrew word for the Holocaust, Nazi Germany's killing of an estimated 6 million Jews during the Second World War.

