Merkel to meet Trump in coming weeks

The White House on Thursday announced a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but said no date had yet been set.

The details for the "upcoming visit" are yet to be worked out, deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters en route to West Virginia, where Trump was to hold a meeting on tax reform.

German daily Bild reported that Merkel plans to visit Trump on April 27.

Donald Trump on Germany: Top five quotes The good, the bad and the ugly US President Donald Trump has offered both candid praise and unabashed criticism of Germany and its policies. From calling German Chancellor Angela Merkel "possibly the greatest world leader" to describing her open-door refugee policy as a "catastrophic mistake," here are his most memorable quotes regarding Germany.

Donald Trump on Germany: Top five quotes 'Greatest' "Germany's like sitting back silent, collecting money and making a fortune with probably the greatest leader in the world today, Merkel," Trump said in a 2015 interview with US news magazine Time.

Donald Trump on Germany: Top five quotes 'Very bad' "The Germans are bad, very bad ... Look at the millions of cars they sell in the US. Terrible. We'll stop that," Trump said during a NATO leaders summit, according to German news magazine Der Spiegel, which cited sources at the alliance's meeting.

Donald Trump on Germany: Top five quotes 'Something in common' "As far as wiretapping, I guess, by - you know - [the Obama] administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps," Trump said in March during a press conference with Merkel. He was referring to his unproven allegations that ex-President Barack Obama tapped his phone. There was widespread anger in Germany in 2013 when it was revealed the US National Security Agency tapped Merkel's phone.

Donald Trump on Germany: Top five quotes 'Illegals' "I think she made one very catastrophic mistake and that was taking all of these illegals (sic), you know taking all of the people from wherever they come from," Trump said in a joint interview published by German daily Bild and British newspaper The Times, referring to Merkel's open-door policy for refugees fleeing war and persecution.

Donald Trump on Germany: Top five quotes 'Germany owes vast sums of money' "Despite what you have heard from the fake news, I had a great meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO and the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany," Trump said in a two-tweet statement after meeting with Merkel for the first time in March. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



Testy relationship

After enjoying a tight relationship with President Barack Obama, Merkel has seen her relationship with Washington worsen under Trump.

The pair have clashed over NATO defense spending, trade and the Iran nuclear deal.

Merkel last visited the White House a year ago, which will be best remembered for the testy news conference she held with the US leader.

The US waited until just before her last meeting to confirm the talks.

The German government has not commented on the latest report.

