 Israel at 70: What does the future hold? | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 18.04.2018
Middle East

Israel at 70: What does the future hold?

Israel celebrates its 70th anniversary this year under the banner "A legacy of innovation." But festivities have been overshadowed by tensions on the northern border. Tania Krämer reports from Jerusalem.

A man walking down Jaffa Street in Jerusalem (DW/T. Krämer)

As their country turns 70, Israelis are coming together to celebrate at beach parties from the shores of Lake Tiberias in the north down to the the southern city of Eilat. Celebrations will also take place on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv where David Ben Gurion announced Israel's independence on May 14, 1948. In keeping with the Hebrew calendar, Israel's independence day festivities begin in April. 

David Ben Gurion announcing Israel's independence (Israeli State Archive)

A proud moment for Israel

"I am very proud of what my country is today. The state of Israel is its people, its ordinary people, who make this state," says Laura Artzi, who is out shopping on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem. For most Israelis, Independence day is first and foremost a day off to spend with family and friends, have a barbecue or watch air force jets fly over Tel Aviv. Days before, street vendors sell the Israeli flag and other items in blue and white to commemorate the day.

Actor Yair Lehman is preparing to play Theodor Herzl, the father of modern political Zionism, during the Independence Day festivities. "70 years, it means on the one hand, I am glad, for all its historical reasons," he says. "But it is also a time to be worried, where is this country, the nation going from here? What will be the relationship with our neighbors, and what about all our internal disagreements?"

Overshadowed by new tensions

Reminiscent of Israel's long history of wars and conflict, the renewed tensions at Israel's northern border have overshadowed this year's celebrations. The Israeli army is on high alert for a potential Iranian retaliation after an airstrike on a Syrian base last week that Russia attributed to Israel. The airstrikes the US, Britain and France carried out on Syrian military installations last Friday, in retaliation for an alleged chemical attack on civilians in the Syrian town of Douma, have added to the tension. And in the south, mass protests by Palestinians in the Gaza-Strip at the demarcation fence with Israel are expected to continue into May.

Read moreUS-led strikes on Syria: A move with unpredictable consequences

Infografik historische Entwicklung Israel ENG

Traditionally, the day before independence day, Israel officially mourns its fallen soldiers and victims of conflict. For many years, an "alternative" memorial day has also been held by Israeli and Palestinian civil society organizations to jointly honor their loved ones who have been killed in the conflict. The somber mood of memorial day will transition to a festive mood with a traditional torch lightning ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem to celebrate Israel's birthday.

Reflections on past and present

70 years ago, Michael Shiloh was a 14-year-old pupil when he listened to David Ben Gurion's announcement of independence in Tel Aviv. Looking at pictures from that time in his home in Jerusalem, he remembers the euphoria after the speech and the singing and dancing in the streets. "This was only three years after the Holocaust. Auschwitz still existed in April of 1945," says Shiloh whose parents fled Nazi-Germany and came to what was Mandatory Palestine in 1935. "So there was this cloud over my parents head, but on the other hand, there was euphoria, there was this collective feeling, we've made it, we are safe, we have a state of our own."

But that feeling did not last for long: A coalition of Arab countries, who had already rejected the UN partition plan in November 1947, attacked the new state. Ten months of fighting ended in an armistice in 1949. An estimated 700,000 Palestinians were forcibly displaced or fled their towns and villages during this war, which Israel refers to as Independence War. Those Palestinians became refugees in today's occupied West Bank and Gaza and in other Arab countries they fled to like Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. Only a minority stayed in today's Israel.

Palestinians commemorate loss of their land

Two young Palestinians look at burning tires in the Gaza Strip (DW/T. Krämer)

Recent clashes in Gaza have put the plight of the Palestinians firmly back in the spotlight

A day after Israel celebrates its creation, Palestinians mourn the loss of their land, which they refer to as "nakba" ("catastrophe"). Since the end of March, at least 30 people have been killed and hundreds more wounded by Israeli sniper fire in the current mass protests in Gaza which have put the issue of the right of return of Palestinian refugees firmly back on the agenda.

"It is a reminder to Israel, that the questions of Palestinian refugees, is still not solved, even after 70 years," says Ahmad Abu Irtema, 33, one of the young initiators of the protests from Gaza City, who insists that the majority of the events are peaceful. The small territory is home to about 1.2 million refugees and their descendants. Israel accuses Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip of using these demonstrations for its own violent means. The issue of refugees is one of the most contentious in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But beyond asking for a just solution for refugees, protesters also say they want to highlight the decade-long closure of the Gaza-Strip, as well as Israel's military occupation of Palestinian territories, which it has maintained for over 50 years.
Watch video 02:37

Fears of further violence in Gaza

For Michael Shiloh, who went on to become a diplomat serving in Israeli missions and embassies around the world, it is the missing peace that is his main concern. He was closely involved with the team that worked on the Oslo peace negotiations in the early 1990's. "We are successful in many ways," Shiloh says. "But we didn't arrive at any arrangement; not at peace with the neighbors, not even with an interim arrangement that would give us the feeling of security and justice."

Read moreWhen Israelis started to talk about the occupation

  • Ben-Gurion announces Israel's independence from a table where lots of other people sit (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Long-held hope is victorious

    On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion, future first prime minister of Israel, declares the state's independence, outlining the Jewish story: "The people kept faith with (the land) throughout their dispersion and never ceased to pray and hope for their return to it and for the restoration in it of their political freedom." It was the birth of an internationally recognized Jewish homeland.

  • Haggard prisoners stand huddled behind barbed wire in a Holocaust concentration camp (picture-alliance/dpa/akg-images)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    The darkest hour

    While the controversial idea of a God-given land for Jews has biblical roots, the Holocaust was a close, powerful backdrop for the significance of Israel's founding. Nazi Germany murdered six million Jews across Europe, and those who survived the concentration camps endured expulsion and forced labor. The above photo shows survivors of the Auschwitz camp following liberation.

  • Women and children walk down a dusty road as they leave Palestine (picture-alliance/CPA Media)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    'Nakba': Arabic for 'catastrophe'

    That is the word that Palestinians and their supporters use to mark Israel's independence. About 700,000 Arabs living in Palestine at the time fled as waves of Jewish immigrants arrived to settle in the new Jewish state. The birth of Israel was the start of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which remains unresolved 70 years later despite numerous attempts.

  • Children use tools to work on wood crafts outside a house (G. Pickow/Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Life on a kibbutz

    These land collectives, known as kibbutzim in the plural, were established across Israel following independence. Many were run by secular or socialist Jews in an effort to realize their vision of society.

  • A tank fires in the desert during the Six-Day war (Imago/Keystone)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A state at war

    Tensions with its Arab neighbors erupted in the Six-Day War in June 1967. With a surprise attack, Israel is able to swiftly defeat Egypt, Jordan and Syria, bringing the Arab-populated areas of the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights under Israeli control. Victory leads to occupation — and more tension and conflict.

  • Apartment houses stand in desert land in an Israeli settlement while Palestinian houses stand atop a hill in the background (picture-alliance/newscom/D. Hill)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Settlements on disputed territory

    Israel's settlement policy worsens the conflict with Palestinians. Due to development and expansion of Jewish areas on occupied Palestinian land, the Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of making a future Palestinian state untenable. Israel has largely ignored the international community's criticism of its settlement policy, arguing new construction is either legal or necessary for security.

  • Palestinian youths throw stones (picture-alliance/AFP/E. Baitel)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Anger, hate and stones: The first intifada

    In winter 1987, Palestinians begin mass protests of Israel's ongoing occupation. Unrest spreads from Gaza to East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The uprising eventually wound down and led to the 1993 Oslo Accords — the first face-to-face agreement between the government of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the representative body of the Palestinian people.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin und PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat shake hands as President Bill Clinton looks on (picture-alliance/CPA Media )

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Peace at last?

    With former US President Bill Clinton as a mediator, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left) and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat hold peace talks. The result, the Oslo I Accord, is each side's recognition of the other. The agreement leads many to hope that an end to the Israel-Palestine conflict is not far off, but peace initiatives suffer a major setback when Rabin is assassinated two years later.

  • Prime Minister Peres sits next to an empty chair (Getty Images/AFP/J. Delay)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A void to fill

    A right-wing Jewish fanatic shoots and kills Rabin on November 4, 1995, while he is leaving a peace rally in Tel Aviv. Rabin's assassination throws the spotlight on Israel's internal social strife. The divide is growing between centrist and extremist, secular and religious. The photo shows Israel's then-acting prime minister, Shimon Peres, next to the empty chair of his murdered colleague.

  • Johannes Rau speaks in front of a microphone (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Addressing the unspeakable

    Nazi Germany's mass murder of Jews weighs on German-Israeli relations to this day. In February 2000, then German President Johannes Rau addresses the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in German. It is a tremendous emotional challenge for both sides, especially for Holocaust survivors and their descendants, but also a step towards closer relations after unforgettable crimes.

  • A concrete wall under construction winds its way along a base in the desert while an Israeli flag waves in front (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb/S. Nackstrand)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    The Israeli wall

    In 2002, amid the violence and terror of the Second Intifada, Israel starts building a 107-kilometer-long (67-mile-long) barrier of barbed wire, concrete wall and guard towers between itself and Palestinian areas of the West Bank. It suppresses the violence but does not solve the larger political conflict. The wall grows in length over the years and is projected to reach around 700 kilometers.

  • Heiko Maas lays a wreath down in memory of Holocaust victims (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Yefimovich)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A gesture to the dead

    Germany's current foreign minister, Heiko Maas, steps decisively into an ever closer German-Israeli relationship. His first trip abroad as the country's top diplomat is to Israel in March 2018. At the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and museum in Jerusalem, he lays a wreath in memory of Holocaust victims.

    Author: Kersten Knipp


