 German national joins the Kurdish cause against ′IS′
World

German national joins the Kurdish cause against 'IS'

The Kurdish militia YPG is America’s main partner in the fight against IS. Foreign fighters have joined its ranks, including German nationals. DW spoke to one of them, who has just received his marching orders.

A rifle and backpack propped up against a wall (Privat )

A war zone isn't like the movies, where the backup team swoops in with a helicopter to evacuate the wounded soldier, whisking him away to safety. In real life, "you're pretty much all on your own," one veteran of the Syrian war told DW. When he got hit by the shrapnel of an exploding grenade earlier this year, it took almost 15 hours before his unit could evacuate him from the frontline in Afrin in western Syria.

Read moreTurkey's military offensive against Kurdish-held Afrin: What you need to know

He's lucky to be alive at all: Martin, as he asked DW to call him, is a 21-year-old German national who joined an international division of the Kurdish militia YPG. He says he's met Americans, Spaniards, Austrians, Brits and even a Chinese man who joined the ranks of the Kurdish group.

Deutscher bei der Kurdenmiliz YPG (Privat)

Martin: "I'm fighting for the people's freedom"

At least four of them have died in the nine months since he joined the war in Syria last year.

The Kurdish Peoples' Defense Units are America's main partner in the fight against the "Islamic State" (IS) in Syria. They form the backbone of the alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who are battling IS).

But the YPG have also been fighting Turkish forces, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched an offensive in January to retake the enclave of Afrin from the YPG, which he views as a "terrorist" extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Read moreThe Middle East's complex Kurdish landscape

Veteran of battle against IS and Turkey

Martin is a veteran of both of the YPG's most recent battles: He spent a month fighting in Raqqa, IS's de facto capital, which the SDF managed to take full control of last year. Then his unit was moved to Afrin, after the SDF redeployed its fighters to fight the Turkish-led onslaught against Afrin.

Before joining the YPG, Martin admits he didn't know all that much about the complicated situation on the ground; the myriad of ever shifting alliances and frontlines that make up the Syrian war. "I knew YPG was fighting against IS, but that's about it."
Watch video 01:59

Shifting alliances in Syria's protracted war

Martin struggles to articulate why he, a 21-year-old with no apparent connections whatsoever to the region, who, he says, isn't even particularly political, moved to a war zone, lying to his parents and friends. He told them he was going to join a humanitarian organization.

"I was an idiot lying to my parents like that. But I couldn't really say: 'I'm off to Syria to fight, see ya!'"

He said he was probably motivated by the videos of IS atrocities which started popping up on his Facebook newsfeed back in 2014, followed by stories of war and despair that refugees fleeing the fighting brought to Germany. He told DW he'd been mulling it over for a while, until he finally, almost on a whim, got on a plane to Northern Iraq last year.

"It just somehow happened"

He hadn't planned to join the armed fight. "It just somehow happened", he explained, after he met another international volunteer and tagged along to the training camp for foreign fighters in Northern Iraq.

DW is unable to independently verify Martin's story, but it tallies with recent events and with other foreign fighters' accounts of their time with the Kurdish militia.

Martin also provided DW with pictures from the frontline: His rifle propped up against a pillow in front of a hole in the wall — "my sniper position in Raqqa" —, smoke billowing above burnt-out houses, and the field where he was injured, which, he explained, was "our line of defense against IS."

A fighter's hideout in Raqqa (Privat )

On bad days Martin asked himself what he was doing in Raqqa

DW's been chatting with him for the last few weeks, mostly on WhatsApp. Martin's messages are peppered with laughing emojis and upbeat stories, which make his time in Syria and the war zone sound more like a summer camp than a brutal conflict: About how he launched a grenade, but missed the enemy tank, because "I'm just not a great shot," followed by three laughing emojis. About how he crashed a car into a wall he hadn't seen, and about how he misses German sweets and McDonalds.

Sometimes, he admitted, "it feels like a big adventure."

"On a bad day, I ask myself: 'What the hell are you doing here?'"

He loves the easy camaraderie, he said, the rugged, beautiful landscape and also the locals, whose culture he has come to appreciate and love and who cheer when, on a day off, the volunteers drive a dilapidated motorbike to the nearest town to stock up on cans of Pepsi and biscuits and chat to their friends in the nearest internet cafe.

It's also far away from life-goals his parents tried to instill in him: "Work, pay taxes and build a house," he told DW in a recent phone call. "I didn't want to be part of that whole system."

But sometimes, the armor of his bravado cracks: He described the all-encompassing, cold fear that takes hold in the war zone: That the next explosion, the next sniper, might come for him. He talks about other international volunteers whose funerals he attended, of the grenade that exploded next to him and peppered his body with shrapnel.

One day, Martin sent a grainy picture of a contorted body sprawled among the rubble, covered in dust — the man, he says, using the Arabic expression for IS, was a member of Daesh. "He tried to attack us in the night, but we were faster."

He doesn't voice any remorse. The dead fighter did haunt him for a day, he conceded, but then he quickly forgot. Not because he's callous, but: "When you experience stuff like that every day, it just becomes normal."

Read more: Iran recruits Afghan teenagers to fight war in Syria

Away from the frontline, though, his days are frequently monotonous, a daily routine of training, Kurdish language classes and endless cups of tea.

Sometimes, he concedes, he's sick of it all. "On a bad day, I ask myself: what the hell are you doing here? Why risk dying in a war that's not your own?"

On a bad day, he wonders whether he shouldn't head home.

Legal repercussions?

If he does, it's possible that he might face legal repercussions: While those who joined IS — more than 900 Germans have traveled to Syria and Iraq to join the terror group — are quickly snatched up by the authorities when they return, no one has been prosecuted for fighting with the YPG.

Read moreCan foreign 'Islamic State' fighters' kids return to Europe?

The office of Germany's Federal Prosecutor has launched preliminary investigations in a number of cases in "the low double digits," but so far no one has been indicted.
Watch video 05:56

Syria’s wounded children: Majida’s story

The last time Martin spoke with DW, his current unit of six foreign fighters had just received their marching orders: Deir al-Zour, the last territory still held by the IS fighters, near the border with Iraq.

He wasn't sure when they'd actually leave, but he said, he was ready to go. And, he added, he wants to find a keepsake to take home to remember the war. "I really want one of Daesh's flags," he said, referring to the black flags that used to flutter above the territory once held by the terrorist group.

The next message was yet another grinning emoji.

  • Newroz festival in Diyarbakir (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Kurds protest Turkey's Afrin offensive during Newroz celebrations

    Newroz marked with protest

    Newroz, the Kurdish and Persian New Year, is an ancient festival that marks the Spring Equinox. Though normally a time for celebration, this year’s festivities were marked with anger and protest over the Turkish government's ongoing military operations in Afrin, Syria, where Ankara-backed militias have been conducting an offensive on the enclave of Kurdish militants since January 20, 2018.

  • Newroz festival in Diyarbakir (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Kurds protest Turkey's Afrin offensive during Newroz celebrations

    Crowd filled with pride, frustration

    This year's festival came just days after Turkish-backed militias took the city of Afrin, scoring a major victory against Kurdish militants who have largely been pushed out of northwestern Syria. In response, attendees of Newroz celebrations in Diyarbakir, Turkey's largest Kurdish-majority city, chanted pro-Kurdish slogans such as "Long live the Afrin resistance."

  • Newroz festival in Diyarbakir (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Kurds protest Turkey's Afrin offensive during Newroz celebrations

    'This is not just a celebration, it’s resistance'

    "There's never been an easy time to celebrate Newroz, but the people who come here are sending a message," said Aynur Asan, member of the Kurdish-led Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) council. "It's a salute to liberated Kurdish areas, but it's also a message to those who have given up on Kurds. This is not just a celebration, it's resistance."

  • Newroz festival in Diyarbakir (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Kurds protest Turkey's Afrin offensive during Newroz celebrations

    'Barbarism and looting'

    Pervin Buldan, the new HDP co-chair, addressed the crowd in Diyarbakir with criticism of Turkey's Operation in Afrin. "They did not bring anything to Afrin other than barbarism and looting," she said. "They attacked Afrin because of their intolerance to the gains of the Kurds." She went on to say Ankara could not break the bond between Kurds in Turkey and Syria.

  • Newroz festival in Diyarbakir (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Kurds protest Turkey's Afrin offensive during Newroz celebrations

    Afrin's rightful owners

    Throughout the Afrin offensive, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the area would be liberated from Kurdish terrorists and returned to its rightful owners. In response, Hisyar Ozsoy, deputy chair of the HDP's foreign affairs, said: "Afrin belongs to the people of Afrin, the majority of whom are Kurdish … what Erdogan is trying to do is ethnic engineering."

  • Newroz festival in Diyarbakir (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Kurds protest Turkey's Afrin offensive during Newroz celebrations

    Criticism of EU inaction

    "When we go to the West, we see schools and factories. When you come here, what do you see other than prisons and police and tanks?" asked a member of the Peace Mothers, a group of women who've lost children in ongoing conflicts, during a meeting with EU delegates prior to Newroz. "You have not put Erdogan on trial."

  • Newroz festival in Diyarbakir (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Kurds protest Turkey's Afrin offensive during Newroz celebrations

    Ongoing state of emergency

    Wednesday's Newroz celebration-turned-protest was a rare display of dissent in Turkey, where political gatherings have been banned under a state of emergency that has been in effect since the failed coup attempt in July 2016. In addition, Diyarbakir was under round-the-clock curfew during military operations, in which Turkish forces eradicated Kurdish militants from the city center.

  • Newroz festival in Diyarbakir (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Kurds protest Turkey's Afrin offensive during Newroz celebrations

    Dwindling attendance

    Following urban warfare that gripped much of Diyarbakir's city center between 2015 and 2016, many of the city's citizens have shied away from public events such as Newroz. Pictured above, members of local Kurdish groups distribute invitations to Newroz in the Diyarbakir's historic center in an effort to encourage people to join the festivities.

  • Newroz festival in Diyarbakir (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Kurds protest Turkey's Afrin offensive during Newroz celebrations

    'No matter how much pressure they face'

    Selma Atabey, a representative for the Health and Social Service Workers Union (SES), said more than 4,300 members of her union lost their jobs in Turkey's post-coup crackdown, but many still came out for the festivities. "Newroz is a time when Kurds can express their existence here. No matter how much pressure they face, they will celebrate Newroz," she said.

  • Newroz festival in Diyarbakir (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Kurds protest Turkey's Afrin offensive during Newroz celebrations

    Festivities cut short

    The gathering in Diyarbakir ended abruptly on Wednesday, after younger attendees jumped security fences and rushed the stage. Police called for the celebrations to be cut short, but lingering groups continued to play drums and dance. "They always stop us early, but we enjoy ourselves as much as we can," said Nurettin, a male who gave only his first name.

    Author: Diego Cupolo


