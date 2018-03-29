 Can foreign ′Islamic State′ fighters′ kids return to Europe? | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 30.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

Can foreign 'Islamic State' fighters' kids return to Europe?

Should the children of foreign IS fighters in Iraq and Syria be allowed to return home? Security agencies are alarmed, but aid workers say they're no danger if they get proper support. Judit Neurink reports from Irbil.

IS video showing children being trained

Thousands of children left behind by Western IS fighters are currently stuck in limbo, locked up with their mothers in Iraqi or Syrian prisons, as politicians in their countries of origin debate whether they have an obligation to bring them home.

While grandparents in the Netherlands and Belgium are demanding the return of the kids as their citizens, governments are dragging their feet. The authorities say they may be dangerous and that allowing the children to reunite with their grandparents might encourage their IS parents to return home.

Both the German and the Dutch security agencies have issued warnings concerning the perceived danger posed by these children. The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency (BfV), Hans-Georg Maassen, told the German press agency DPA that they have been brainwashed and radicalized in IS "schools," and could be very dangerous. The Dutch security agency AIVD warned that minors have been taught "that anyone who does not abide by the correct interpretation of the Islam must be killed."
Watch video 05:17

Children of IS in Belgium

Some 5,000 Europeans are thought to have traveled to Syria and Iraq to join IS. How many children are currently affected is not clear, but it's assumed the largest group was born in the IS's self-described caliphate. Boys over nine, the group who received training, are thought to make up only 10 percent of IS children with western ties.

Governments refuse to play ball

Grandparents of children born to European IS women point out that they mostly hold their nationality and should be considered citizens of that state, and not be punished for their parents' decisions. But most countries are refusing to play an active role in securing the return of the children.

The fears concerning the IS children are mainly focused on the boys, the so-called lion cubs of the caliphate whom IS forces trained in special camps to become their future generation of fighters. IS propaganda videos showed them training and executing unbelievers and enemies.

Ayhem Azad, a former IS child soldier at home with his uncle

Ayam was reunited with his uncle and now dreams of going to the United States

Seven-year-old Ayhem featured in one of those, along with his best friend Yousef. The Yazidi boy was kidnapped by IS in August 2014 and was taken in by Yousef's mother, an American IS woman called Sam, and her Moroccan husband. Oum Yousef, as she was called inside the Caliphate, taught him Arabic and English and he forgot his mother tongue. That's why Ayhem, now liberated and reunited with his uncle Tahsin in Iraqi Kurdistan, refuses to speak anything but English and yearns to go to America.

He obviously misses the American woman who cared from him for three years in Raqqa and made sure he forgot neither his Yazidi mother's names nor his birth place.

When the Syrian Kurds captured Raqqa, Oum Yousef was taken to a prison camp for IS women and children. There, she made sure Ayhem was identified as Yazidi, so he could be reunited with his family.

Read moreMissing Yazidi women and children hiding in plain sight

Indoctrinated by IS

The experience of being kidnapped and the loss of his American mother have left the boy in a state of confusion. Rather than re-learn Kurdish, he wants to go to a place where he can speak English. He seems lonely as a result and still suffers from the nightmares which began with the coalition strikes near his home in Raqqa.

Like all IS children, he was indoctrinated to believe that Islam is the only faith and that unbelievers — first and foremost his own people, the Yazidis — should be killed. But when asked whether he wants that, he shrugs and says: "No, of course not."

His uncle shows compassion for the boy and does not consider him to be a danger in any way. Other Yazidi boys saved from IS captivity had problems adapting and some continued their daily Muslim prayers for quite some time. When foreign journalists encountered a boy who kept repeating IS propaganda, they informed aid workers that he needed help.

One of the organizations offering support and working on a de-radicalization program for the older boys is the SEED Foundation, which is based in Irbil, the capital of Kurdistan. The children they are helping include boys who were in IS training camps. When asked if they pose a danger to society as Western governments seem to believe, Case Management leader Zaid Abdullah says that's not the case. "The most violent case I have seen so far was a boy who punched through windows with his fist." He does not know of a single case of children attacking others or calling them unbelievers.

Still taken from an IS propaganda film showing a boy with a gun

Aid workers say that given the right support the children of foreign IS fighters will adapt to new challenges at home

"The kids we see have already cast off the ideas IS forced on them," Abdulla says, adding that children are like sponges. "They can pick up new ideas and adapt to new situations."

Children need support

Yet the experiences have not left them unscathed. Ayhem's symptoms are familiar to therapists like SEED's clinical psychologist Yusra al-Kailani, who adds flashbacks, anger attacks, bed wetting and challenging behavior to the list. "Every child is different," she stresses.

Therapists say they also need the help of the care-givers — the grandparents, uncles or aunts. "They have to be ready to receive the child and know how to react," says Abdulla. It is important, says al-Kailani, to remove the stigma — the belief that the kids were with IS and are therefore dangerous. Otherwise, they might become isolated and revert to what IS taught them, and that could lead to more extremism and violence in the long term.

In relation to the children of foreign IS fighters, the SEED aid workers back the western grandparents who are calling for the children to be returned and given a chance to reclaim a normal life. "It will give the children a chance to choose their own path," Yusra al-Kailani says. "If they stay with their parents, they will follow their example. In the West, there will be problems and challenges and they will need support, but their perspectives will be far better."

Read moreChildren of 'Islamic State' struggle to integrate in Germany 

  • Syrians cycling past destroyed buildings

    Syrians start from scratch in Raqqa

    Mangled steel and concrete

    Much of Raqqa, once an "Islamic State" stronghold, now lies in ruins. What remains of the city are destroyed building shells of concrete and mangled steel. Local traffic uses hastily cleared paths and roads to avoid any hidden IED’s (improvised explosive device).

  • A man in Raqqa pushing a home-made wheelie box

    Syrians start from scratch in Raqqa

    Sticking together

    Families use various modes of transport to get around the city. These include bicycles, motorcycles or a home-made wheelie box shown in the image above.

  • A family in Raqqa on a motorbike

    Syrians start from scratch in Raqqa

    No transport too small

    A familiar sight on the region's roads and streets: Here three young girls, two adults and a child squeeze on to a small motorcycle. It’s the quickest way to get around town.

  • A rowing boat on the Euphrates river

    Syrians start from scratch in Raqqa

    Row the boat ashore

    Small rowing boats ferry people and goods across the river. Local say the Raqqa bridge over the Euphrates river was destroyed by IS forces in a preemptive strike to slow down the Syrian Democratic Forces approaching the city.

  • Workers take a break in Raqqa

    Syrians start from scratch in Raqqa

    Work is just around the corner

    Teams of manual workers sit on street corners. With people returning to the city eager to rebuild their homes, these workers are in high demand.

  • A boy in Raqqa with a food and drinks cart

    Syrians start from scratch in Raqqa

    Buy two, get one free!

    Coffee, soft drinks and energy drinks are in high demand among the laborers drafted in to rebuild homes and businesses. The owners of make-shift food and drinks carts are doing brisk business.

  • A group of people standing next to a destroyed building

    Syrians start from scratch in Raqqa

    Back home

    A typical view of a residential area in one of the city’s neighborhoods. A woman with her two children walks past a family that has recently returned home. The father has rebuilt the apartment’s outer walls but with no running water and electricity, many obstacles remain.

  • Two men carrying a mattress through the rubble

    Syrians start from scratch in Raqqa

    Personal belongings

    As the sun sets a family arrives where a block of flats once stood. Each collapsed floor rests on the one below. Rummaging through the rubble two men covered in dust manage to salvage a king-sized mattress. A few moments later the father finds his son’s school book.

  • Two boys holding spent shells

    Syrians start from scratch in Raqqa

    Spent force

    Two boys walking down one of the city streets hold two used shells. IED’s still present a real threat and are a common cause of death and injury. IS fighters booby-trapped bodies, money, toys and rubbish among other things.

    Author: Filip Warwick (Raqqa)


DW recommends

Belgium braces for return of foreign fighters

More than 100 foreign fighters have returned to Belgium, with more to follow. Some want to leave their past behind, others want to "disappear" and pose a headache for the authorities. Teri Schultz reports. (29.01.2018)  

German intel chief warns of potential threat posed by wives, children of German jihadis

Germany's intelligence chief has warned that the wives and children of German "IS" fighters could pose a risk when they return home. A third of the 950 Germans who have traveled to fight for "IS" have returned. (03.12.2017)  

Missing Yazidi women and children hiding in plain sight

While the "Islamic State" (IS) has lost most of its cities in Iraq and Syria, thousands of Yazidis it kidnapped are still missing. Activists say some are being hidden within IS families. Judit Neurink reports from Irbil. (19.11.2017)  

EU adopts wait-and-see stance as European IS followers face execution

Dreams of living in an Islamic caliphate or dying as martyrs dashed, many ex-jihadi fighters from Europe now face the death penalty. Will the EU campaign to save citizens who reject its values? DW's Teri Schultz reports. (26.03.2018)  

Children of 'Islamic State' struggle to integrate in Germany

With the "Islamic State" on the verge of total defeat in Syria and Iraq, authorities in Germany are debating how to deal with returnees from the terrorist militia. Many of them are children who know nothing but war. (09.01.2018)  

'Islamic State' follower convicted for trying to create 'army of children' in London

British "Islamic State" supporter Umar Haque has been found guilty of trying to recruit children to carry out attacks across London. Haque had shown children videos of beheadings and made them re-enact previous attacks. (02.03.2018)  

Syrians start from scratch in Raqqa

Large parts of Raqqa are in utter ruin as a result of the battle between "Islamic State" forces and coalition troops. The area was liberated in October, but only now are residents cautiously returning to the city. (03.02.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Children of IS in Belgium  

Related content

Afghanistan Hinrichtung im Gefängnis Pul-e-Tscharchi

EU adopts wait-and-see stance as European IS followers face execution 26.03.2018

Dreams of living in an Islamic caliphate or dying as martyrs dashed, many ex-jihadi fighters from Europe now face the death penalty. Will the EU campaign to save citizens who reject its values? DW's Teri Schultz reports.

Irak Kampf um Mosul

Syria: Al-Qaida and IS increasingly lose territory to Assad 17.03.2018

With the exception of Idlib, Syria's government has recovered control of most major cities from rebels and terror organizations. Are the "Islamic State" and al-Qaida being beaten out of Syria?

IS Mörder von James Foley VIDEO Still OHNE FOLEY - RETUSCHIERT

Islamic State: What next for jihadi 'Beatles?' 10.02.2018

The future fate of two members of the "Islamic State" group nicknamed "The Beatles" remains unclear. Amid calls for them to be extradited, the pair are currently being held by Syrian rebels who captured them.

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 