Turkish-backed forces seize Afrin in northern Syria | News | DW | 18.03.2018

The Turkish army and Syrian rebels backed by Ankara took control of the Syrian town of Afrin on Sunday, marking a major setback for Kurdish forces in the area.

"Units of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), which are backed by Turkish armed forces, took control of the center of Afrin this morning," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Images showed Turkish tanks and FSA fighters in the city center, with troops also lifting the Turkish flag on one of the buildings.

FSA troops began pillaging goods shortly after taking control of the town and some fighters tore down the statue of a Kurdish hero, according to the AFP news agency.

Kurdish retreat

An FSA spokesman said rebel forces had entered Afrin before dawn on Sunday and met no resistance.

He added that Kurdish fighters had retreated to positions near to the city of Aleppo, which is controlled by the Syrian government, or east of the Euphrates river, which is controlled by Syrian Kurds.

An official in Afrin said Kurdish forces would start engaging in guerrilla warfare against Turkish and FSA soldiers in the city and surrounding region.

"Our forces all over Afrin will become a constant nightmare for them," said Othman Sheikh Issa, co-chair of the Afrin executive council.

A Turkish soldier hoisted Turkey's flag over a building in central Afrin

Bloody campaign

More than 1,500 Kurdish fighters have been killed since Turkey began its offensive on January 20, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Ankara launched the operation with its Syrian rebel allies to uproot "terrorist" elements from its southern border, targeting the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and its allies.

Turkey claims that the YPG, which forms an integral part of the US-led fight against the "Islamic State" (IS) militant group, is an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The PKK is a terrorist-designated group that has carried out a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? Syrian war: a mosaic of chaos Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to many civilians.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The dictator Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The northern watchman Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The eastern guardian The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The western allies A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks for the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The rebels The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The resistance Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The new jihadists "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The old jihadists IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The Persian shadow Iran had supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad before the conflict emerged in 2011. Eager to maintain its influence in the Middle East, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson



'Face-to-face against slaughter'

Turkey's military offensive has sparked tensions in the Kurdish community in Europe, with thousands taking to the streets to protest the bloody campaign. Kurdish political leaders have warned of a campaign of ethnic cleansing in the northern Syrian enclave.

"Kurds are face-to-face against slaughter in multiple geographies," Pervin Buldan, co-chair of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HPD), told more than 10,000 protesters in Hanover on Saturday. The HDP is the third-largest party in the Turkish parliament.

Over the past week, more than 150,000 people living in the area have fled fighting between Turkey-backed rebels and Kurdish fighters. The YPG has held Afrin since 2012, when Syrian government forces withdrew from the area.

Kurds and leftist allies march in cities across Europe, including Hanover and Athens

