 Turkish-backed forces seize Afrin in northern Syria | News | DW | 18.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Turkish-backed forces seize Afrin in northern Syria

Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army fighters reportedly met little resistance upon entering Afrin. A local official has warned that Kurdish forces would start waging guerrilla warfare in the surrounding region.
Watch video 02:40

Turkish-led forces take control of Syria's Afrin

The Turkish army and Syrian rebels backed by Ankara took control of the Syrian town of Afrin on Sunday, marking a major setback for Kurdish forces in the area.

"Units of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), which are backed by Turkish armed forces, took control of the center of Afrin this morning," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Read more: With Turkey's offensive in Afrin, Erdogan is seeking to kill two birds with one stone

Images showed Turkish tanks and FSA fighters in the city center, with troops also lifting the Turkish flag on one of the buildings.

FSA troops began pillaging goods shortly after taking control of the town and some fighters tore down the statue of a Kurdish hero, according to the AFP news agency.

Read more: Turkish army surrounds Syrian city of Afrin
Watch video 03:32

Journalist Wladimir van Wilgenburg reporting from Iraq's Kurdistan region on the situation in Afrin

Kurdish retreat

An FSA spokesman said rebel forces had entered Afrin before dawn on Sunday and met no resistance.

He added that Kurdish fighters had retreated to positions near to the city of Aleppo, which is controlled by the Syrian government, or east of the Euphrates river, which is controlled by Syrian Kurds.

An official in Afrin said Kurdish forces would start engaging in guerrilla warfare against Turkish and FSA soldiers in the city and surrounding region.

"Our forces all over Afrin will become a constant nightmare for them," said Othman Sheikh Issa, co-chair of the Afrin executive council.

Turkish soldier in Afrin hoisting flag

A Turkish soldier hoisted Turkey's flag over a building in central Afrin

Bloody campaign

More than 1,500 Kurdish fighters have been killed since Turkey began its offensive on January 20, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Ankara launched the operation with its Syrian rebel allies to uproot "terrorist" elements from its southern border, targeting the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and its allies.

Turkey claims that the YPG, which forms an integral part of the US-led fight against the "Islamic State" (IS) militant group, is an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The PKK is a terrorist-designated group that has carried out a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

Read more: 'The Kurds put their trust in the US and the West'

  • Karte Syrien kontollierte Gebiete 16. März 2018 ENG

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    Syrian war: a mosaic of chaos

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to many civilians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks for the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran had supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad before the conflict emerged in 2011. Eager to maintain its influence in the Middle East, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


'Face-to-face against slaughter'

Turkey's military offensive has sparked tensions in the Kurdish community in Europe, with thousands taking to the streets to protest the bloody campaign. Kurdish political leaders have warned of a campaign of ethnic cleansing in the northern Syrian enclave.

"Kurds are face-to-face against slaughter in multiple geographies," Pervin Buldan, co-chair of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HPD), told more than 10,000 protesters in Hanover on Saturday. The HDP is the third-largest party in the Turkish parliament.

Read more: Kurds in Germany march against Turkey's 'massacres' in Afrin

Over the past week, more than 150,000 people living in the area have fled fighting between Turkey-backed rebels and Kurdish fighters. The YPG has held Afrin since 2012, when Syrian government forces withdrew from the area.

Protesters in Athens

Kurds and leftist allies march in cities across Europe, including Hanover and Athens

amp,ls/se (AP, AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

With Turkey’s offensive into Afrin, Erdogan is seeking to kill two birds with one stone

Turkey's offensive on Afrin will oust the "terrorist menace" and will ensure the return of Syrian refugees - that's been the message of President Erdogan. He's catering to his voters, says DW's Dorian Jones in Istanbul. (02.03.2018)  

Turkish attack on Afrin: 'The Kurds put their trust in the US and the West'

The Kurdish enclave of Afrin in Syria is under attack by Turkey. According to a Kurdish affairs expert, because Kurds can't rely on foreign powers, they have allied with the Assad regime purely out of self-defense. (24.02.2018)  

Kurds in Germany march against Turkey's 'massacre' in Afrin

Thousands of Kurds have staged peaceful protests in Hanover against Turkey's offensive in Afrin and Germany's foreign arms sales. The rallies came as violence over Afrin has spiked inside Germany in recent weeks. (17.03.2018)  

Syrian Democratic Forces liberate Raqqa from 'Islamic State'

US-backed Syrian militias say they have taken full control of Raqqa after four months of fighting. The city had served as the self-styled capital of the "Islamic State" terror group since 2014. (17.10.2017)  

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish-held Afrin in Syria

The Turkish defense minister has announced the beginning of a military offensive against the Syrian Kurdish held enclave of Afrin. The YPG, a Kurdish militia that has received US support, vowed to defend its territories. (19.01.2018)  

Kurdish youth in Germany call for violent protest in Europe

A Kurdish youth group in Germany is vowing to bring destruction to Europe, following several attacks on Turkish targets. Ankara has urged Germany to do more to find those responsible for mosque attacks over the weekend. (12.03.2018)  

Syria: Thousands flee as battles in eastern Ghouta and Afrin escalate

Russian- and Turkish-backed offensives at two separate locations in Syria have caused tens of thousands of civilians to leave their homes in search of safety. The eight-year Syrian war shows no signs of abating. (17.03.2018)  

Turkey's military offensive against Kurdish-held Afrin: What you need to know

Why is Turkey attacking the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in Syria? What is Ankara's larger goal? DW explains Turkey's motives and the operation's broader implications on the Syrian war. (20.02.2018)  

Turkish army surrounds Syrian city of Afrin

Turkey's new push to clear Afrin of the Syrian Kurdish group YPG could endanger some 300,000 civilians. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to expand the offensive to other areas of the border region. (13.03.2018)  

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

Syria's civil war erupted out of the Arab Spring protests that swept much of the Middle East and North Africa in 2011. The conflict has since drawn in multiple warring factions from around the world. (16.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Turkish-led forces take control of Syria's Afrin  

Journalist Wladimir van Wilgenburg reporting from Iraq's Kurdistan region on the situation in Afrin  

Related content

Türkische Armee rückt in Afrin ein

Turkey to expand fight against Syrian Kurds east of Afrin 19.03.2018

Turkish forces will target Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria and possibly Iraq, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said. The threat comes as military and rebel allies captured the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin.

Turkey: Offensive against Kurds in Syria will continue 19.03.2018

Turkey's president Recep Tayipp Erdogan has vowed to expand an offensive by the country's army in Syria. That's after Turkish troops seized control of Afrin, displacing at least 150,000 people in the process.

Deutschland Tausende Kurden demonstrieren in Hannover gegen die Türkei

Kurds in Germany march against Turkey's 'massacre' in Afrin 17.03.2018

Thousands of Kurds have staged peaceful protests in Hanover against Turkey's offensive in Afrin and Germany's foreign arms sales. The rallies came as violence over Afrin has spiked inside Germany in recent weeks.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 