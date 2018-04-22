Armenia Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigns after anti-government protests

The move follows days of protests against him, who protesters accuse of clinging to power. Earlier on Monday, opposition leader Nikol Pashinian, who was detained for his role in the protests, was released.
Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan stepped down on Monday amid widespread protests over his tenure, according to his official website. Protesters in the capital, Yerevan, accused him of holding on to power and demanded his resignation.
"I got it wrong," Sargsyan said in a statement issued by his office. "In the current situation there are several solutions, but I won't choose any of them. It's not my style. I am quitting the country's leadership and the post of prime minister of Armenia."
Meanwhile, protest leader and opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinian was released on Monday, after having been detained on Sunday following unsuccessful talks with Sargsyan.
Read more: Armenia: Armen Sarkissian elected into new, less powerful presidential role
Livestreamed TV images showed the leader of the opposition Civil Contract Party surrounded by supporters waving Armenian flags in Yerevan, where he has been leading 10 days of mass protests against Sargsyan, who was elected prime minister by parliament last week.
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest what they see as Sargsyan's efforts to remain in power after his second and final term as president ended earlier this year.
A national referendum in 2015 led to changes to the constitution that introduced a parliamentary system of government and transferred governing powers from the president to the prime minister.
Soldiers join protest
Earlier on Monday, the Armenian Defence Ministry said a group of Armenian soldiers joined the illegal anti-government protest on Monday, according to Reuters news agency, promising that the soldiers would be harshly punished according to the law.
Images of hundreds of men wearing military uniforms marching with protesters had earlier appeared on a live stream of the demonstrations being broadcast on the Internet.
Detained for 'socially dangerous acts'
As a lawmaker, Pashinian is protected by parliamentary immunity and cannot be arrested without the approval of fellow MPs.
A parliament spokesperson told French news agency AFP that Ara Babloyan, the speaker of the National Assembly — the country's parliament — met Pashinian and the other detained politicians overnight, but did not give further details.
Babloyan was quoted as saying that he urged Pashinian and the others "to take part in real talks."
Thousands of Armenians, including soldiers, participated in the eleventh day of anti-government protests in Yerevan
Pashinian and two other opposition politicians "were detained as they were committing socially dangerous acts", the prosecutor general's office said in a statement on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, Sargsyan walked out of tense televised talks with Pashinian, the leader of the Civil Contract Party, accusing him of "blackmail."
Pashinian last week announced the "start of a peaceful velvet revolution" in the landlocked country of 2.9 million people.
