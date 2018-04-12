Police detain protesters in Armenia as anti-Sargsyan demos escalate

Police detained 80 protesters in the Armenian capital in Yerevan as the national parliament was about to confirm the former president Serzh Sargsyan as the new head of government on Tuesday.

Anti-Sargsyan protesters took to the streets of Yerevan last week and have been staging rallies against the move ever since. Groups of demonstrators blocked several key government buildings in the capital.

On Monday, opposition leader Nikol Pashinian called on suporters to "paralyze the work of all government agencies."

"I proclaim today the start of a peaceful velvet revolution in Armenia," he told a rally.

Police warned citizens against violating public order, suggesting that such actions could "lead to crimes against citizens' life, health and property." Security also used stun grenades to disperse the rallies on Monday, with 46 people seeking medical help, including Pashinian.

Vote for Sargsyan still on the agenda

Nikol Pashinian has long urged a democratic revolution in Armenia

On Tuesday, however, Pashinian said that anti-Sargsyan protesters would stage "the largest rally in Armenia's history."

Parallel to the protests, the ruling coalition around Serzh Sargsyan seemed intent to push through the parliamentary vote that would see the 64-year-old hold on to power as the new prime minister. Russian news agency Interfax reported that the area around the parliament building was cordoned off by police.

The ex-president stepped down last week after completing his second and final term. He is succeeded by career diplomat Armen Sarkissian.

Serzh Sargsyan, a former military officer, previously served as prime minister from 2007-2008, before winning his first term as president in a disputed vote. He has repeatedly faced mass protests in the following years but remained the dominant politician of the landlocked ex-Soviet state. In 2015, his administration initiated a constitutional reform that transfers key elements of presidential authority to the prime minister, including the command of the army and the oversight of the security apparatus.

dj/msh (dpa, Interfax, AFP)