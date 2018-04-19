Armenia: Tens of thousands call for PM Serzh Sargsyan to step down after 'power grab'

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets of the Armenian capital Yerevan to call for former President Serzh Sargsyan to step down as prime minister and demand fresh parliamentary elections.

Armenia has been rocked by protests over the past week after Sargsyan signaled his intention to become premier despite serving two terms as president. On Tuesday, Armenia's parliament confirmed him as prime minister under a new parliamentary system, making him the country's most powerful official.

Some protesters clashed with police while trying to block streets and stage sit-ins. At least 230 people were arrested, according to police figures.

'Velvet revolution'

Other demonstrators held up placards reading "Sargsyan is a dictator," chanted slogans such as "Make a stand, say not to Serzh" and waved national flags. Decrying government corruption, one protester said she wanted a "free, fair Armenia, where there's decent education and plenty of jobs."

"The whole world can see that this is a people's velvet revolution, which very soon will be victorious," opposition leader Nikol Pashinian told protesters. "Sargsyan himself is a political corpse and one does not conduct a dialogue with a corpse."

Earlier this week, police warned protesters against disrupting public order

Holding on

Sargsyan came to power in 2008, when he won the presidential election. However, the results triggered mass protests and deadly clashes with authorities.

Since assuming office, he has managed to balance a pro-Kremlin foreign policy with closer ties with the EU. Analysts have said his transition to the prime minister's office mirrors similar moves by political leaders in former Soviet countries.

"Obviously, this is a mechanism that allows Armenia's current ruling elite to stay in charge. It's a familiar tactic in the post-Soviet space, where leaders endlessly tinker with their constitutions to perpetuate their power," said Thomas de Waal, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe think-tank.

Sargsyan was also appointed prime minister in 2007 after the sudden death of former premier Andranik Margaryan.

