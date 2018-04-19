 Armenia: Tens of thousands call for PM Serzh Sargsyan to step down after ′power grab′ | News | DW | 21.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Armenia: Tens of thousands call for PM Serzh Sargsyan to step down after 'power grab'

Police have arrested more than 230 protesters attempting to block streets and stage sit-ins. Opposition leaders have described the president-turned-prime minister as a "political corpse," vowing to reject dialogue.

A protester in Yerevan

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets of the Armenian capital Yerevan to call for former President Serzh Sargsyan to step down as prime minister and demand fresh parliamentary elections.

Armenia has been rocked by protests over the past week after Sargsyan signaled his intention to become premier despite serving two terms as president. On Tuesday, Armenia's parliament confirmed him as prime minister under a new parliamentary system, making him the country's most powerful official.

Some protesters clashed with police while trying to block streets and stage sit-ins. At least 230 people were arrested, according to police figures.

'Velvet revolution'

Other demonstrators held up placards reading "Sargsyan is a dictator," chanted slogans such as "Make a stand, say not to Serzh" and waved national flags. Decrying government corruption, one protester said she wanted a "free, fair Armenia, where there's decent education and plenty of jobs."

Read more: Eurasia's fault lines move between sovereignty and democracy

"The whole world can see that this is a people's velvet revolution, which very soon will be victorious," opposition leader Nikol Pashinian told protesters. "Sargsyan himself is a political corpse and one does not conduct a dialogue with a corpse."

Police grabbing a protester violently

Earlier this week, police warned protesters against disrupting public order

Holding on

Sargsyan came to power in 2008, when he won the presidential election. However, the results triggered mass protests and deadly clashes with authorities.

Since assuming office, he has managed to balance a pro-Kremlin foreign policy with closer ties with the EU. Analysts have said his transition to the prime minister's office mirrors similar moves by political leaders in former Soviet countries.

Read more: Uncertainty, competition mark the space between the EU and Russia

"Obviously, this is a mechanism that allows Armenia's current ruling elite to stay in charge. It's a familiar tactic in the post-Soviet space, where leaders endlessly tinker with their constitutions to perpetuate their power," said Thomas de Waal, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe think-tank.

Sargsyan was also appointed prime minister in 2007 after the sudden death of former premier Andranik Margaryan.
Watch video 04:51

Armenia: For a fairer justice system

ls/jlw (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Armenia: Police detain dozens of anti-government protesters

Dozens of Armenians were jailed after trying to block access to government buildings. People have been taking to the streets for a week to protest a decision to make ex-President Serzh Sargsyan the next prime minister. (19.04.2018)  

Armenia: Protesters rally against ex-president's power grab

Opposition leaders have threatened to prevent a two-term president from becoming Armenia's premier under a new system. But police have warned protesters against taking further action, saying there could be consequences. (16.04.2018)  

Eurasia's fault lines move between sovereignty and democracy

From territorial integrity to democratic aspirations, Eurasian nations have highlighted a number of critical fault lines shaping global geopolitics. Lewis Sanders reports from the Munich Security Conference. (19.02.2017)  

Uncertainty, competition mark the space between the EU and Russia

Eastern Europe and Central Asia have been caught between western Europe and Russia since the Cold War ended. At the Munich Security Conference, regional experts discussed where the future lies for these regions. (18.02.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Armenia: For a fairer justice system  

Related content

Massenprotest in Eriwan, Armenien geht weiter

Armenia: Police detain dozens of anti-government protesters 19.04.2018

Dozens of Armenians were jailed after trying to block access to government buildings. People have been taking to the streets for a week to protest a decision to make ex-President Serzh Sargsyan the next prime minister.

Armenien Protest

Armenia: Protesters rally against ex-president's power grab 16.04.2018

Opposition leaders have threatened to prevent a two-term president from becoming Armenia's premier under a new system. But police have warned protesters against taking further action, saying there could be consequences.

Armenien Proteste Jerewan

Police detain protesters in Armenia as anti-Sargsyan demos escalate 17.04.2018

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinian declared the start of a "velvet revolution" in Armenia as protesters blocked government buildings in Yerevan. The ex-president was confirmed as the new prime minister despite protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 