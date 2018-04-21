Armenia: Opposition leader Pashinian detained after abortive meeting with PM

Armenian security forces clashed with protesters after Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan walked out of a meeting with opposition leader Nikol Pashinian on Sunday, with Pashinian being subsequently arrested.

The failed meeting came after tens of thousands of people held 10 days of rolling protests against Sargysan's attempt to maintain his grip on power.

How the live broadcast meeting went down

Opposition leader Pashinian told the prime minister: "I came here to discuss your resignation."

Prime Minister Sargsyan replied: "This is not a dialogue, this is blackmail; I only can advise you to return to a legal framework ... otherwise, you will bear the responsibility."

Pashinian: "You don't understand the situation in Armenia. The power is now in the people's hands."

Sargsyan: "A party that scored 8 percent in [parliamentary] elections can't speak on behalf of the people."

Sargsyan then walked out of the meeting room in Yerevan's Marriott hotel.

Police at first denied, but then confirmed, an opposition report that Pashinian had been arrested.

Politician and former journalist Pashinyan has been leading the protests

Deepening crisis: The clash will deepen a political crisis that has gripped Armenia since its election. Opposition protesters had hoped the meeting would help overcome the impasse.

Why people are protesting: Critics of Sargsyan are upset that he was elected prime minister, despite already serving 10 years as president. Before taking on the premiership, Sargsyan worked to hobble the position of president into a largely ceremonial role, transferring all its important political functions to the prime minister.

Widespread protests: Crowds of up to 50,000 people have spent the past 10 days protesting in the cities of Yerevan, Gyumri, Ararat and Artashat. Police said they arrested 84 people on Saturday afternoon and more than 230 people on Friday.

The election results: Sargsyan was elected by lawmakers under a new parliamentary system after leading the landlocked South Caucasus nation of 2.9 million people for a decade.

