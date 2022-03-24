Accessibility statement

DW (Deutsche Welle) strives to make its website accessible to everyone. The web presence should be designed in such a way that it is in accordance with the national legislation on implementing the Directive (EU) 2016/2102 of the European Parliament.

This declaration on accessibility applies to the version of this website currently accessible on the Internet: beta.dw.com.

When was the declaration on accessibility created?

This declaration was created or respectively revised on September 30, 2020.

How accessible is the website?

The website dw.com is generally accessible without barriers. For example, the colors used have sufficiently strong contrasts, the text size can be changed, images are provided with a descriptive text (alt tag) and the offer is optimized for the use of reading aloud applications (screen reader). Subtitles are increasingly offered for audiovisual content.

Which areas are not yet barrier-free?

Some functions and sections are not yet fully accessible. These include:

Incompatibility with current WCAG 2.1 (Level A and Level AA)

The following subsections are currently not barrier-free:

Barrier: ARIA Landmarks

Description: The awarding of the beta version for dw.com has not yet been fully completed. As a result the ARIA Landmark for the main content of a website has not yet been awarded

Measures: The beta version on dw.com will be continuously developed. The barrier has been recognized and a correction is being worked on.

Time schedule: Correction in 2020

Barrier: Marking words

Description: Due to technical reasons, the marking of individual words in other languages has not been implemented.

Barrier: Buttons (1)

Description: The names of some buttons of the slider in the main content area of the distribution pages are currently without explanatory text.

Measures: The beta version on dw.com will be continuously developed. The barrier was recognized and a correction is being worked on.

Time schedule: Correction in 2020

Barrier: Buttons (2)

Description: Duplicate IDs currently appear on an element that works as a button, as these are SVG formats. This applies to the sharing buttons, the sliders and the buttons on personal pages.

Measures: The beta version on dw.com will be continuously developed. The barrier has been recognized and it is being examined which measures can be implemented.

Time schedule: Correction in 2020

Barrier: Buttons (3)

Description: The beta version on dw.com uses some individually designed buttons. The design and labeling of these buttons does not yet meet the latest WCAG 2.1 requirements. This applies to various buttons on article pages, structure pages and personal pages.

Measures: The beta version on dw.com will be continuously developed. The barrier has been recognized and a correction is being worked on.

Time schedule: Correction in 2020

Barrier: Date

Description: The pronunciation of the date in the beta version on dw.com is currently not correct in screen readers. This applies to the pronunciation on article pages and also teasers.

Measures: The beta version on dw.com will be continuously developed. The barrier has been recognized and a correction is being worked on.

Time schedule: Correction in 2020

Barrier: Color contrasts

Description: The color contrast on the website for control elements is not WCAG compliant. This applies to various buttons on article pages and structure pages.

Measures: The beta version on dw.com will be continuously developed. The barrier was recognized and a correction is being worked on.

Time schedule: Correction in 2020

Barrier: Reloading content

Description: The beta version on dw.com has a reloading mechanism for personal pages which is not WCAG compliant. Focusing an element by using the tab does not currently function.

Measures: The beta version on dw.com is being continuously developed. The barrier was recognized and a correction is being worked on.

Time schedule: Correction in 2020

Barrier: Contrast Mode

Description: When using the contrast mode of the Windows operating system, the display of some elements of the website is currently not WCAG compliant. This applies to the main navigation and overlays.

Barrier: Logo

Description: The beta logo on dw.com is not at present WCAG compliant. It serves as a link to the homepage of the offer, but does not have an adequate description at present. This applies to all websites on offer.

Measures: The beta version on dw.com will be continuously developed. The barrier has been recognized and a correction is being worked on.

Time schedule: Correction in 2020

Barrier: Mouseover

Description: Currently a mouseover or hover box effect is not available for all elements. This applies to the logo and the main navigation.

Measures: The beta version on dw.com will be continuously developed. The barrier was recognized and is in the development stage.

Time schedule: Correction in 2021

Barrier: Navigation

Description: Due to technical reasons, there is no breadcrumb navigation for additional orientation.

Barrier: Sharing links

Description: For article pages, the beta version on dw.com has a function for sharing content on social networks. The names of the individual social networks are currently not self-explanatory.

Measures: The beta version on dw.com is continuously developed. The mentioned barrier has been recognized and a correction is being worked on.

Time schedule: Correction in 2020

Barrier: Search

Description: The search mechanism as an additional access path is not yet implemented in the current beta development on dw.com.

Barrier: Video

Description: The videos provided in the beta version on dw.com are currently not WCAG compliant. This applies to the specification of a subtitle as well as the presentation of a media alternative.

Feedback?

If you have any questions or comments about digital accessibility on dw.com, please contact us by e-mail: info@dw.com

You can also contact us by mail or telephone:

Deutsche Welle

Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 3

53113 Bonn

Germany



T +49.228.429 - 0