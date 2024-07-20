  1. Aller au contenu
Claus von Stauffenberg, l'homme qui voulait tuer Hitler

La rédaction francophone
20 juillet 2024

L'Allemagne rend hommage le 20 juillet à Claus von Stauffenberg, un soldat de haut rang du Troisième Reich qui a failli assassiner Adolf Hitler. La tentative d'assassinat, qui a eu lieu il y a exactement 80 ans, a finalement échoué.

