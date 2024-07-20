Claus von Stauffenberg, l'homme qui voulait tuer Hitler

PolitiqueAllemagneClaus von Stauffenberg, l'homme qui voulait tuer Hitler To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPolitiqueAllemagneLa rédaction francophone20/07/202420 juillet 2024L'Allemagne rend hommage le 20 juillet à Claus von Stauffenberg, un soldat de haut rang du Troisième Reich qui a failli assassiner Adolf Hitler. La tentative d'assassinat, qui a eu lieu il y a exactement 80 ans, a finalement échoué. https://p.dw.com/p/4iWMNPublicité