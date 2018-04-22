 Whistleblower protection mechanisms to become EU law | News | DW | 23.04.2018
News

Whistleblower protection mechanisms to become EU law

The European Commission has proposed protective measures to ensure whistleblowers can safely report unlawful activity. The bill would harmonize fragmented legislation across the bloc.

EU Commission VP Frans Timmermans (picture-alliance/ZumaPress/W. Dabkowski)

The EU's executive arm, the Commission, on Monday proposed measures that would set a standard for the protection of whistleblowers across the 28-member European Union.

The measures will require companies to set up clear reporting channels, feedback obligations and mechanisms to prevent retaliation.

What the Commission said:

  • All companies with more than 50 staff or an annual turnover of more than €10 million ($12.2 million) must set up an internal procedure to handle whistleblowers' reports.
  • State, local and regional adminstrations and councils with more than 10,000 people will also have to comply.
  • A three-tier reporting system ensuring confidentiality, consisting of internal reporting channels, a way to report to authorities and/or the public or media.
  • Authorities and companies are to be obliged to give feedback.
  • All forms of retaliation are to be banned. In case of a breach, whistleblowers should have access to free advice and "adequate remedies." These could include measures to prevent harassment in general as well as dismissals.
  • The burden of proof is to be reversed - the organization must prove that they are not acting "in retaliation against the whistleblower."

Read more: Whistleblower Chelesea Manning prepares for US Senate run

'A game changer'

"Many recent scandals may never have come to light if insiders hadn't had the courage to speak out," European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans said at the presentation in Brussels. "But those who did took enormous risks."

"The new whistleblowers' protection rules will be a game changer," Vera Jourova, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, said, adding that the proposals are about "empowering people and levelling the odds."

Transparency International called the EU directive a "victory for whistleblowers" and "a bold step in the right direction." 

Read more: 'Panama Papers' law firm Mossack Fonseca shutting down

EU-wide protection: Monday's proposals ensure all 28 EU members have the same rules, as currently only 10 member states have regulations that fully protect whistleblowers.

Uncovering illegal activities: The new measures do not just protect the individual whistleblower, they also serve the public by helping to detect breaches of EU law.

Protecting the rule of law: The Commission stressed that the proposals will strengthen the rule of law and democracy in Europe.

Recent scandals: Dieselgate, the LuxLeaks, the Panama Papers, the ongoing Cambridge Analytica revelations would most likely not have come to light without whistleblowers.

Read more: Whistleblowers should be 'protected, not prosecuted'

What comes next: The proposals will have to be approved by all EU members as well as the European parliament.

  • Glasses with Facebook logo reflected on lenses

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    The faces behind the scandal

    Facebook has been slammed for failing to protect the data of more than 50 million users. Their data was used to further conservative political projects, including Brexit and Donald Trump's presidential victory. From a former White House strategist to a Canadian whistle blower, here are the people involved in what some are describing as Facebook's largest data breach.

  • Christopher Wylie, the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Whistleblower who hacked Facebook

    A 28-year-old Canadian data analytics expert first blew the whistle on the scandal to Britain’s Observer newspaper. Christopher Wylie claims he set up the project for Cambridge Analytica and helped forge links with Donald Trump’s campaign team. He revealed that millions of Facebook profiles were hijacked to influence the election. CA says Wylie has been "misrepresenting himself and the company."

  • Alexander Nix, CEO of Cambridge Analytica

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Cambridge Analytica boss suspended

    Cambridge Analytica CEO, Alexander Nix, was one of several senior executives filmed by an undercover reporter from Britain's Channel 4. Nix claimed credit for Donald Trump's 2016 electoral victory. He also said his political consultancy could feed untraceable messages on social media. Executives bragged that the firm could use misinformation, bribery and even prostitutes to help win elections.

  • Dr Aleksandr Kogan, University of Cambridge

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Psychology academic behind Facebook app

    A Moldovan-born Cambridge University researcher developed a personality app that harvested the personal data of 30 million Facebook users. Aleksandr Kogan said he passed the information to Cambridge Analytica, under assurances that what he was doing was legal. But now he says the research firm and Facebook are scapegoating him over the scandal.

  • Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Facebook boss was 'deceived' over data use

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized for waiting for four days to respond to the scandal. His social media network claims to be the victim of the whole saga, insisting it was unaware of the how the data was being used. Still, Zuckerberg has been summoned by the British and European parliaments, while US consumer regulators have launched an investigation into the firm's use of personal data.

  • Donald Trump and Stephen Bannon

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Trump strategist with Cambridge links

    Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon helped develop the populist, anti-Washington message that helped the billionaire win the White House. A founding member of right-wing outlet Breitbart News, Bannon is a former board member of Cambridge Analytica and brought in wealthy businessman Robert Mercer as a financial backer. He left the White House last August and Trump has since cut him off.

    Author: Nik Martin


