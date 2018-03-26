Whistleblower Christopher Wylie told UK lawmakers during a committee hearing on Tuesday that a firm linked to Cambridge Analytica helped the official Vote Leave campaign circumvent campaign financing laws during the Brexit referendum.

Leaked documents published this week show that the Vote Leave campaign, the official pro-Brexit group headed by Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, paid an additional 625,000 pounds (€711,000, $882,000) to a little-known Canadian data firm through a far smaller pro-Brexit group.

The Vote Leave campaign has claimed that the payment to the smaller group, known as BeLeave, was a donation and that each group worked independently from one another.

However, douments leaked last weekend by whistelblower Shahmir Sanni, showed that the Vote Leave and BeLeave were effectively the same entity, with the latter even located inside the former's offices.

Wylie said on Tuesday that BeLeave, which was founded by 22-year-old fashion student Darren Grimes, was used effectively used a money laundering vehicle.

Campaign finance records showed that BeLeave spent the 625,000-pound donation on services from Canadian data firm AggregateIQ (AIQ).

ylie said that the official campaign's "cheating" may well have swayed the EU referendum result given the effectiveness of AIQ's online campaign.

IQ and Cambridge Analytica

Officials from AIQ and Cambridge Analytica have denied the two companies are linked, although Wylie told the UK parliamentary committee he helped set up AIQ on behlaf of Cambridge Analytica and that two entities shared data with one another.

Wylie also said that AIQ, when it was set up, inherited Cambridge Analytica's total disregard of the law.

"This is a company that has worked with hacked material, this is a company that will send out videos of people being murdered to intimidate voters, this is a company that goes out and tries to illicitly acquire live internet browsing data of everyone in an entire country," Wylie said.

"I think a lot of questions should be asked about the role of AIQ in this election and whether they were indeed compliant with the law here."

