 British authorities raid Cambridge Analytica offices in London | News | DW | 23.03.2018
News

British authorities raid Cambridge Analytica offices in London

The raid is the latest in an ongoing scandal surrounding the company's use of millions of Facebook users' private data. The warrant for the search had been delayed by 24 hours.

London - ICO officers raid offices of Cambridge Analytica (picture-alliance/Zumapress/S. Chung)

Investigators from Britain's information regulatory agency on Friday raided the central London offices of Cambridge Analytica, the consulting company at the center of a Facebook data misuse scandal.

A Hugh Court judge had granted the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) a warrant for the search on Friday evening.

Read more: Facebook's Cambridge Analytica data scandal: What you need to know

"ICO granted warrant: We're pleased with the decision of the judge and we plan to execute the warrant shortly," the ICO tweeted shortly before the raid. "This is just one part of a larger investigation into the use of personal data for political purposes and we will now need time to collect and consider the evidence."

Transatlantic probes

ICO chief Elizabeth Denham had requested the warrant on Thursday after a whistleblower said Cambridge Analytica had illegally used private information of some 50 million Facebook users to support US President Donald Trump's 2016 electoral campaign.

The presiding judge, Anthony James Leonard, adjourned the request by 24 hours. His legal explanation for the approval is expected on Tuesday.

Regulators in the US and Britain are also investigating whether Facebook, the world's largest social media platform, did enough to protect user data.

  Glasses with Facebook logo reflected on lenses

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    The faces behind the scandal

    Facebook has been slammed for failing to protect the data of more than 50 million users. Their data was used to further conservative political projects, including Brexit and Donald Trump's presidential victory. From a former White House strategist to a Canadian whistle blower, here are the people involved in what some are describing as Facebook's largest data breach.

  Christopher Wylie, the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Whistleblower who hacked Facebook

    A 28-year-old Canadian data analytics expert first blew the whistle on the scandal to Britain’s Observer newspaper. Christopher Wylie claims he set up the project for Cambridge Analytica and helped forge links with Donald Trump’s campaign team. He revealed that millions of Facebook profiles were hijacked to influence the election. CA says Wylie has been "misrepresenting himself and the company."

  Alexander Nix, CEO of Cambridge Analytica

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Cambridge Analytica boss suspended

    Cambridge Analytica CEO, Alexander Nix, was one of several senior executives filmed by an undercover reporter from Britain's Channel 4. Nix claimed credit for Donald Trump's 2016 electoral victory. He also said his political consultancy could feed untraceable messages on social media. Executives bragged that the firm could use misinformation, bribery and even prostitutes to help win elections.

  Dr Aleksandr Kogan, University of Cambridge

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Psychology academic behind Facebook app

    A Moldovan-born Cambridge University researcher developed a personality app that harvested the personal data of 30 million Facebook users. Aleksandr Kogan said he passed the information to Cambridge Analytica, under assurances that what he was doing was legal. But now he says the research firm and Facebook are scapegoating him over the scandal.

  Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Facebook boss was 'deceived' over data use

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has remained silent since the scandal broke. His social media network claims to be the victim in the data misuse saga, saying it was unaware of the how the data was being used. Still, Zuckerberg has been summoned by the British and European parliaments, while US consumer regulators have launched an investigation into the firm's use of personal data.

  Donald Trump and Stephen Bannon

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Trump strategist with Cambridge links

    Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon helped develop the populist, anti-Washington message that helped the billionaire win the White House. A founding member of right-wing outlet Breitbart News, Bannon is a former board member of Cambridge Analytica and brought in wealthy businessman Robert Mercer as a financial backer. He left the White House last August and Trump has since cut him off.

    Author: Nik Martin


CA denies wrongdoing

Cambridge Analytica and Facebook have denied committing any crimes.

Cambridge Analytica said it was, however, undertaking an independent audit to verify that it no longer has any of the Facebook data.

"We in no way resemble the politically motivated and unethical company that some have sought to portray," acting CEO Alexander Tayler said. "The company believed that the data had been obtained in line with Facebook's terms of service and data protection laws."

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has admitted his company "made mistakes" and apologized to the service's users.

Read more: Germany demands answers from Facebook over data breach
Watch video 02:09

Zuckerberg: 'We made mistakes'

Cambridge CEO suspended

Cambridge Analytica suspended its chief executive, Alexander Nix, on Tuesday after Britain's Channel 4 News published a video of Nix boasting about ensnaring politicians and covertly influencing elections around the world.

British lawmakers have requested Zuckerberg and Nix appear before the Parliament to answer questions about the alleged data misuse.

Read more: Opinion: While privacy concerns persist, Facebook also contributes to democracy

amp/sms (Reuters, AP, dpa, AFP)

