Facebook′s Cambridge Analytica data scandal: What you need to know | What you need to know | DW | 21.03.2018

Facebook has some explaining to do. To be more precise, the social media giant has to explain how personal data from 50 million users was harvested by Cambridge Analytica and used to further political agendas in the UK, US and even Kenya.
Lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic have called on Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on whether the networking platform failed to protect user data. The scandal has also prompted campaigns urging users to delete their Facebook accounts.
How we got here:
Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
The faces behind the scandal
Facebook has been slammed for failing to protect the data of more than 50 million users. Their data was used to further conservative political projects, including Brexit and Donald Trump's presidential victory. From a former White House strategist to a Canadian whistle blower, here are the people involved in what some are describing as Facebook's largest data breach.
Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
Whistleblower who hacked Facebook
A 28-year-old Canadian data analytics expert first blew the whistle on the scandal to Britain’s Observer newspaper. Christopher Wylie claims he set up the project for Cambridge Analytica and helped forge links with Donald Trump’s campaign team. He revealed that millions of Facebook profiles were hijacked to influence the election. CA says Wylie has been "misrepresenting himself and the company."
Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
Cambridge Analytica boss suspended
Cambridge Analytica CEO, Alexander Nix, was one of several senior executives filmed by an undercover reporter from Britain's Channel 4. Nix claimed credit for Donald Trump's 2016 electoral victory. He also said his political consultancy could feed untraceable messages on social media. Executives bragged that the firm could use misinformation, bribery and even prostitutes to help win elections.
Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
Psychology academic behind Facebook app
A Moldovan-born Cambridge University researcher developed a personality app that harvested the personal data of 30 million Facebook users. Aleksandr Kogan said he passed the information to Cambridge Analytica, under assurances that what he was doing was legal. But now he says the research firm and Facebook are scapegoating him over the scandal.
Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
Facebook boss was 'deceived' over data use
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has remained silent since the scandal broke. His social media network claims to be the victim in the data misuse saga, saying it was unaware of the how the data was being used. Still, Zuckerberg has been summoned by the British and European parliaments, while US consumer regulators have launched an investigation into the firm's use of personal data.
Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
Trump strategist with Cambridge links
Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon helped develop the populist, anti-Washington message that helped the billionaire win the White House. A founding member of right-wing outlet Breitbart News, Bannon is a former board member of Cambridge Analytica and brought in wealthy businessman Robert Mercer as a financial backer. He left the White House last August and Trump has since cut him off.
Author: Nik Martin
Key facts:
- Trump's former far-right political strategist Stephen Bannon reportedly oversaw one of Cambridge Analytica's programs that created voter profiles based on data garnered from Facebook. He served as the company's vice president and secretary before joining Trump's campaign in 2016.
- The revelations have prompted a sell-off of Facebook stocks and those of other social media platforms, knocking off $50 billion (€40 billion) in Facebook's market value and roughly $9 billion from Zuckerberg's personal wealth, according to Forbes.
- Cambridge Analytica is partially owned by American businessman Robert Mercer, who is known for backing conservative causes. The company, which says it "uses data to change audience behavior," is the subject of ongoing criminal investigations for its role in the Brexit vote and the US presidential election.
Key quote:
Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower who worked alongside Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan to garner the data for Cambridge Analytica, told the Observer:
- "We exploited Facebook to harvest millions of people's profiles. And built models to exploit what we know about them and target their inner demons. That was the basis the entire company was built on."
