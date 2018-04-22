 WhatsApp raises minimum age for users in Europe | News | DW | 25.04.2018
News

WhatsApp raises minimum age for users in Europe

Ahead of a data law change, messaging service WhatsApp is increasing the minimum age for European users from 13 to 16. The messenging service has come under pressure over its plan to share more data with Facebook.

Whatsapp (Imago/R. Peters)

Popular messaging service WhatsApp, which had more than 1.5 billion users in January, said in a blog post on Tuesday that it was increasing the minimum age to comply with new data privacy rules in Europe that come into force in May.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook Inc, will ask its European users to confirm they are at least 16 years to be able to use the service.

It is not immediately clear how WhatsApp will vet the age limit as the service does not require much data from the users.

Read more: Who needs privacy anyway?

By raising the minimum age limit from 13 to 16, the instant messaging service is not asking for new rights to collect personal information under the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the blog post said.

"Our goal is simply to explain how we use and protect the limited information we have about you," it said.

In line with Facebook, WhatsApp's minimum age of use will remain 13 across the rest of the world. Facebook says it is using a different approach for data policy involving teens between 13 and 15.

Read more: WhatsApp unveils new feature to allow users to 'unsend' messages
Watch video 05:03

Facing a grilling: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress. DW's Michael Knigge has the story

Data scandal and privacy issues

WhatsApp, founded in 2009, has come under pressure in Europe for its end-to-end encrypted messaging system and its plan to share more data with Facebook.

Facebook also found itself in hot water after it was revealed last month that the personal data of its 87 million users wound up in the hands of consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which worked for US President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg faced a 10-hour grilling in front of US Congress following the data scandal. The company announced last week that it would begin rolling out new privacy policies worldwide, starting with changes in Europe.

Read more: Facebook rolls out new privacy policy under stricter EU rules

GDPR, a historic law that gives Europeans the right to know about their stored data and the right to delete it, already blocked a move by WhatsApp to share users' phone numbers and other details with Facebook to improve the product and target advertisements.

But WhatsApp said it still wanted to exchange data with its parent company in order to "work closer with other Facebook companies in the future."

Other changes announced by WhatsApp on Tuesday include a downloadable report detailing the user data. The blog post also suggests safety tips to WhatsApp users.

Read more: India: Chinese hackers spying on Indians using WhatsApp, warns army

  • Playboy cover from July 2015 Getty Images/J. Kempin)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Playboy

    Playboy Enterprises said it is closing its Facebook pages as the scandal surrounding the social network grows. Playboy said the privacy scandal was the final straw after long having had difficulty posting to the site due to Facebook's strict rules to keep nudity off the platform. Some 25 million people interacted with Playboy's Facebook pages.

  • SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launching from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral (Reuters/T. Baur)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    SpaceX and Tesla

    Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind electric car manufacturer Tesla and rocket producer SpaceX, wrote on Twitter he would delete both companies' Facebook accounts. The decision appeared to be spontaneous after Musk wrote he "didn't realize" a Facebook account for SpaceX even existed. The accounts of both companies each had around 2.6 million followers before they were deleted.

  • Logo for Mozilla Firefox Browser (LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Mozilla

    The company behind popular web browser Firefox said in a statement that it was "pressing pause" on its Facebook advertising. But it said it would not delete its Facebook account. Instead, the company would stop posting regular updates on the account. "When Facebook takes stronger action in how it shares customer data ... we'll consider returning," it said.

  • Logo outside the headquarters of Commerzbank in Frankfurt am Main (Daniel Roland/AFP/Getty Images)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Commerzbank

    Commerzbank, one of Germany's largest banks, said it was pausing its Facebook advertising. The head of the company's brand management told German business newspaper "Handelsblatt:" "We're taking a break with our advertising on Facebook. Data protection and maintaining a good brand are important to us." He added that the company would wait and see before it made any further decisions.

  • WhatsApp Messenger logo on a screen (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gerten)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton

    The co-founder of messaging service WhatsApp, Brian Acton, wrote in a March 20 post on Twitter: "It is time. #deletefacebook." Acton became a billionaire after selling WhatsApp to Facebook in 2014. He recently invested in a rival messaging app, Signal, after leaving WhatsApp in 2017. Acton had a history with Facebook before 2014. He unsuccessfully interviewed for a job at the company in 2009.

  • Sonos Tuning speaker (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Sonos)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Sonos

    The US-based speaker manufacturer said it was pulling its advertising from Facebook and other social media platforms, including Facebook-owned Instagram. Sonos said recent revelations "raised questions" about whether Facebook had done enough to safeguard user privacy. But it said it would not completely "abandon" Facebook because it was an "incredibly effective" service.

  • Foodtrends - Dr. Oetker Schokoladen Pizza (Dr. Oetker)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Dr. Oetker's out then back in

    The German food corporation let its Twitter followers vote on whether it should delete its Facebook account. "We'll delete our Facebook page for 1,000 retweets," it wrote in a March 21 post. It was quickly retweeted over 1,000 times, leading the company to deactivate its Facebook page. But it reactivated the account a day later, writing on Twitter that it "couldn't be" without Facebook.

  • Facebook logo (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Camus)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Facebook responds

    Asked about the decision of some companies to leave the social network, Facebook said: "Most of the businesses we've spoken with this week are pleased with the steps we've outlined to better protect people's data, and they have confidence that we'll respond to these challenges and become a better partner and company as a result."

    Author: Alexander Pearson


