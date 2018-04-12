 Facebook rolls out new privacy policy under stricter EU rules | News | DW | 18.04.2018
News

Facebook rolls out new privacy policy under stricter EU rules

Facebook users in Europe will soon be asked to adjust their privacy settings as the company seeks to comply with a new EU law. Despite the giving users more control over their data, there's still a catch.

Facebook icon with EU flag backdrop (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/J. Arriens)

Facebook announced on Wednesday that it will begin rolling out new privacy policies worldwide, starting with changes in Europe this week.

The embattled social media giant's new privacy plan is being closely watched by regulators and privacy advocates to make sure it complies with the European Union's new data privacy law, which comes into effect next month.

What are the changes?

  • Users will be asked to make choices about ads they receive on the site.
  • They will review whether to share their political and religious beliefs as well as their relationship status on their profiles.
  • Adults will be able to either opt in or out of facial recognition technology.
  • Facial recognition will not be permitted for anyone under the age of 18.
  • Facebook will limit content shown to users between the ages of 13 and 15 unless they get parental permission.

What is staying the same? People will not be given the option to opt out of targeted ads. They will ostensibly be better able to control what information is shared with third parties, but won't completely be able to get out of the ads.

  • Apps on a smartphone

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Free speech or illegal content?

    Whether hate speech, propaganda or activism, governments across the globe have upped efforts to curb content deemed illegal from circulating on social networks. From drawn-out court cases to blanket bans, DW examines how some countries try to stop the circulation of illicit content while others attempt to regulate social media.

  • Messages in a German Facebook account

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Social media law

    After a public debate in Germany, a new law on social media came into effect in October. The legislation imposes heavy fines on social media companies, such as Facebook, for failing to take down posts containing hate speech. Facebook and other social media companies have complained about the law, saying that harsh rules might lead to unnecessary censorship.

  • Sign of Google with silhouettes of people

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Right to be forgotten

    In 2014, the European Court of Justice ruled that European citizens had the right to request search engines, such Google and Bing, remove "inaccurate, inadequate, irrelevant or excessive" search results linked to their name. Although Google has complied with the ruling, it has done so reluctantly, warning that it could make the internet as "free as the world's least free place."

  • Young Ukrainians protesting a ban on Russian social media platforms and web services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Blanket ban

    In May 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russian social media platforms and web services. The blanket ban affected millions of Ukrainian citizens, many of whom were anxious about their data. The move prompted young Ukrainians to protest on the streets, calling for the government to reinstate access to platforms that included VKontakte (VK), Russia's largest social network.

  • Max Schrems waits for the verdict of the European Court of Justice

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Safe Harbor

    In 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that Safe Harbor, a 15-year-old pact between the US and EU that allowed the transfer of personal data without prior approval, was effectively invalid. Austrian law student Max Schrems launched the legal proceedings against Facebook in response to revelations made by former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Edward Snowden.

  • Chinese social media services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Regulation

    In China, the use of social media is highly regulated by the government. Beijing has effectively blocked access to thousands of websites and platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Instead, China offers its citizens access to local social media platforms, such as Weibo and WeChat, which boast hundreds of millions of monthly users.

  • Twitter Logo displayed on a cellphone (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Rourke)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Twitter bans Russia-linked accounts

    Many politicians and media outlets blame Russia's influence for Donald Trump's election victory in 2016. Moscow reportedly used Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Instagram to shape public opinion on key issues. In October 2017, Twitter suspended over 2,750 accounts due to alleged Russian propaganda. The platform also banned ads from RT (formerly Russia Today) and the Sputnik news agency.

  • Facebook app option on a phone screen (picture alliance/NurPhoto/J. Arriens)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Facebook announces propaganda-linked tool

    With social media under pressure for allowing alleged Russian meddling, Facebook announced a new project to combat such efforts in November 2017. The upcoming page will give users a chance to check if they "liked" or followed an alleged propaganda account on Facebook or Instagram. Meanwhile, Facebook has come under fire for not protecting user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV (dj)


'People can choose to not be on Facebook'

Deputy Chief Privacy Officer Rob Sherman defended the decision to not allow users to reject targeted ads, saying that the social media company is "an advertising-supported service" and that "people can choose to not be on Facebook if they want."

"We not only want to comply with the law, but also go beyond our obligations to build new and improved privacy experiences for everyone on Facebook," Facebook Chief Privacy Officer Erin Egan and deputy general counsel Ashlie Beringer said in a statement.
Watch video 28:31

The "Facebook” System

Zuckerberg under fire: The changes come one week after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg faced a 10-hour grilling in front of Congress following a data scandal. Zuckerberg testified that the new privacy regulations would be rolled out worldwide, but may have a different format than in Europe.

Cambridge Analytica scandal: Last month, it was revealed that the personal data of 87 million Facebook users wound up in the hands of consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which worked for US President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

What is the new EU law: The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires companies to get explicit consent from users to share data with third parties. People will also have the right to know what information the company has gathered and demand it to be deleted. The law goes into effect on May 25.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Watch video 01:59

Security experts: businesses need to do more to protect customer data

rs/sms (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Facebook to face lawsuit over facial recognition

The social media giant Facebook will have to go to court over its "tag suggestions" tool after a US judge approved a class action lawsuit against the company. The company has been grappling with a privacy crisis. (17.04.2018)  

Facebook: dismantling an internet superstar

It's been a ropey period for Facebook, and with Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg now up before Congress in the US, things may get even ropier. Can the social media stave off a decline that many have predicted? (11.04.2018)  

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testifies to US Congress over Cambridge Analytica scandal

The CEO told lawmakers that the misuse of Facebook data "was my mistake, and I'm sorry." Zuckerberg confirmed that his company is "working with" a probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. (10.04.2018)  

Facebook scandal: Data scraping knows no borders

It's not just the US: 310,000 Facebook users in Germany also had their data harvested without their knowledge — even though they weren't directly targeted. German politicians are calling for stricter regulations. (06.04.2018)  

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

Germany has passed a new law on social media in 2017, despite complaints from social media companies worried about the impact on their business. But how far is too far? DW examines the trends. (29.05.2017)  

Related content

Mark Zuckerberg goes to Washington to answer to Congress 11.04.2018

Facebook's CEO, in suit and tie, fielded hours of questions from US senators. It was the first of two congressional hearings following revelations that data of 87 million Facebook users had been acquired by political consultants Cambridge Analytica.

USA Facebook-Chef Zuckerberg sagt vor Handelsausschuss des Repräsentantenhauses zu Skandal um Missbrauch von privaten Nutzerdaten aus

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testifies to US Congress over Cambridge Analytica scandal 10.04.2018

The CEO told lawmakers that the misuse of Facebook data "was my mistake, and I'm sorry." Zuckerberg confirmed that his company is "working with" a probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

USA Facebook-Chef Zuckerberg sagt vor Handelsausschuss des Repräsentantenhauses zu Skandal um Missbrauch von privaten Nutzerdaten aus

Opinion: Facebook's Zuckerberg's mea culpa is not enough 11.04.2018

The public admission of wrongdoing by the Facebook CEO and his pledge to improve are welcome, but not sufficient. It's time to recognize that Facebook, Google and others are modern utilities — and treat them accordingly.

