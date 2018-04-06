 Facebook scandal: Data scraping knows no borders | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 06.04.2018
Germany

Facebook scandal: Data scraping knows no borders

It's not just the US: 310,000 Facebook users in Germany also had their data harvested without their knowledge — even though they weren't directly targeted. German politicians are calling for stricter regulations.

Facebook's 'like' logo (picture-alliance/AP/M. J. Sanchez)

After Facebook initially reported that data from 50 million users was harvested and misused by analysis firm Cambridge Analytica, the company was forced this week to revise that number up to 87 million users — 2.7 million of which are from EU countries. Their likes and political leanings were used in the 2016 United States presidential election campaign. German users had their data stolen as well — roughly 310,000 of them.

"Facebook doesn't know borders," Cologne-based social media expert Hendrik Unger told DW. "It's a global network."

Not all of these hundreds of thousands of German users participated in the poll through which Cambridge Analytica harvested personal data from Facebook users. Only 65 German users actually clicked that link. But the data scraping worked like a snowball system. The app didn't just take the data of the people who participated in the poll, but also of all of their friends.

Read more: Facebook: 'The truth has been lost'

'A network of opacity'

Facebook has known about the basics of their Cambridge Analytica data problem since 2015. But the information is only coming out now, bit by bit.

Berlin Bundesjustizministerin Katarina Barley nach Treffen mit Facebook-Delegation (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

German Justice Minister Katarina Barley wants stricter rules for social media companies operating in Europe

"Facebook is a network of opacity," Germany's justice minister Katarina Barley said in Berlin on Thursday. "Ethical convictions are sacrificed for commercial interests."

Barley is calling for EU-wide consequences for the social network.

"We are going to check whether the possibilities provided by the new European data protection regulation are sufficient," she said. "We have to establish clear legal requirements for the CEOs of social networks on a European level."

Barley also demanded that Facebook reveal how its algorithms worked to European authorities.

The Federal Cartel Office, Germany's national competition regulator, also criticized Facebook. The company had abused its market power by collecting and misusing data the way it did, Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt told newspaper Rheinische Post.

German users merely 'by-catch'

When you consider that with 309,815 people, the number of users affected in Germany equals that of a medium-sized city, it sounds like a lot. But that number pales in comparison to the 70.6 million users affected in the US. Social media expert Unger goes so far as to say the number of German users affected is "negligible."

Read more: Could departing advertisers kill Facebook?

"I'm assuming that the 310,000 German users are merely by-catch," Unger said. "The goal was to focus on Americans who are eligible to vote."

Journalist Martin Giesler says that despite the snowball effect, 65 Germans clicking on the Facebook survey alone did not lead to 310,000 German users having their data stolen.

"You have to add all those people who were friends with American users on Facebook that participated in the poll and had their data and the data of their friends scraped," Giesler told DW. "That's how you get to 310,000 affected German accounts."

"The average Facebook user has roughly 300 friends, so that number gets really high really quickly," he said.
Watch video 03:43

Facebook - a network of intransparency?

Using Facebook comes at a price

In a telephone conference with journalists on Wednesday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg admitted that his social network didn't do enough to protect its users and to prevent data abuse.

"That was a huge mistake. It was my mistake," he said.

Facebook's COO Sheryl Sandberg told the Financial Times: "To this day, we still don't know what data Cambridge Analytica have."

The social network got rid of its search function that allowed you to find users solely by their email address or phone number, and it restricted access to user data for app developers. On April 11, Zuckerberg is going to testify before Congress on how his company handles user data.

In the phone conference with journalists, he emphasized that he liked the new European data protection regulation that will take effect on May 25. "I think regulations like this are very positive," he said.

Despite these public efforts, Hendrik Unger does not believe that Facebook's treatment of user data will change significantly in the future.

"Of course Zuckerberg had to apologize, for his shareholders," Unger said. "But Facebook is a free-of-charge network. So instead of money, you pay for it with your data and with being available to advertisers."

  • Playboy cover from July 2015 Getty Images/J. Kempin)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Playboy

    Playboy Enterprises said it is closing its Facebook pages as the scandal surrounding the social network grows. Playboy said the privacy scandal was the final straw after long having had difficulty posting to the site due to Facebook's strict rules to keep nudity off the platform. Some 25 million people interacted with Playboy's Facebook pages.

  • SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launching from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral (Reuters/T. Baur)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    SpaceX and Tesla

    Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind electric car manufacturer Tesla and rocket producer SpaceX, wrote on Twitter he would delete both companies' Facebook accounts. The decision appeared to be spontaneous after Musk wrote he "didn't realize" a Facebook account for SpaceX even existed. The accounts of both companies each had around 2.6 million followers before they were deleted.

  • Logo for Mozilla Firefox Browser (LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Mozilla

    The company behind popular web browser Firefox said in a statement that it was "pressing pause" on its Facebook advertising. But it said it would not delete its Facebook account. Instead, the company would stop posting regular updates on the account. "When Facebook takes stronger action in how it shares customer data ... we'll consider returning," it said.

  • Logo outside the headquarters of Commerzbank in Frankfurt am Main (Daniel Roland/AFP/Getty Images)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Commerzbank

    Commerzbank, one of Germany's largest banks, said it was pausing its Facebook advertising. The head of the company's brand management told German business newspaper "Handelsblatt:" "We're taking a break with our advertising on Facebook. Data protection and maintaining a good brand are important to us." He added that the company would wait and see before it made any further decisions.

  • WhatsApp Messenger logo on a screen (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gerten)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton

    The co-founder of messaging service WhatsApp, Brian Acton, wrote in a March 20 post on Twitter: "It is time. #deletefacebook." Acton became a billionaire after selling WhatsApp to Facebook in 2014. He recently invested in a rival messaging app, Signal, after leaving WhatsApp in 2017. Acton had a history with Facebook before 2014. He unsuccessfully interviewed for a job at the company in 2009.

  • Sonos Tuning speaker (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Sonos)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Sonos

    The US-based speaker manufacturer said it was pulling its advertising from Facebook and other social media platforms, including Facebook-owned Instagram. Sonos said recent revelations "raised questions" about whether Facebook had done enough to safeguard user privacy. But it said it would not completely "abandon" Facebook because it was an "incredibly effective" service.

  • Foodtrends - Dr. Oetker Schokoladen Pizza (Dr. Oetker)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Dr. Oetker's out then back in

    The German food corporation let its Twitter followers vote on whether it should delete its Facebook account. "We'll delete our Facebook page for 1,000 retweets," it wrote in a March 21 post. It was quickly retweeted over 1,000 times, leading the company to deactivate its Facebook page. But it reactivated the account a day later, writing on Twitter that it "couldn't be" without Facebook.

  • Facebook logo (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Camus)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Facebook responds

    Asked about the decision of some companies to leave the social network, Facebook said: "Most of the businesses we've spoken with this week are pleased with the steps we've outlined to better protect people's data, and they have confidence that we'll respond to these challenges and become a better partner and company as a result."

    Author: Alexander Pearson


