Facebook to change privacy controls amid data scandal outcry

Facebook said on Wednesday it was planning to revamp its privacy settings in an effort to give users more control over their data.

The social network is under fire after a whistleblower revealed that consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica misused information from more than 50 million Facebook accounts to influence close elections in Britain and the United States. Facebook has lost $100 billion in market value since the scandal broke.

"The last week showed how much more work we need to do to enforce our policies and to help people understand how Facebook works and the choices they have over their data," Erin Egan, vice president and chief privacy officer, and Ashlie Beringer, vice president and deputy general counsel at Facebook, wrote in a post.

"In addition to Mark's [Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO] announcements last week – cracking down on abuse of the Facebook platform, strengthening our policies, and making it easier for people to revoke apps' ability to use your data – we're taking additional steps in the coming weeks to put people in more control over their privacy," the two said.

Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal? The faces behind the scandal Facebook has been slammed for failing to protect the data of more than 50 million users. Their data was used to further conservative political projects, including Brexit and Donald Trump's presidential victory. From a former White House strategist to a Canadian whistle blower, here are the people involved in what some are describing as Facebook's largest data breach.

Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal? Whistleblower who hacked Facebook A 28-year-old Canadian data analytics expert first blew the whistle on the scandal to Britain’s Observer newspaper. Christopher Wylie claims he set up the project for Cambridge Analytica and helped forge links with Donald Trump’s campaign team. He revealed that millions of Facebook profiles were hijacked to influence the election. CA says Wylie has been "misrepresenting himself and the company."

Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal? Cambridge Analytica boss suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO, Alexander Nix, was one of several senior executives filmed by an undercover reporter from Britain's Channel 4. Nix claimed credit for Donald Trump's 2016 electoral victory. He also said his political consultancy could feed untraceable messages on social media. Executives bragged that the firm could use misinformation, bribery and even prostitutes to help win elections.

Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal? Psychology academic behind Facebook app A Moldovan-born Cambridge University researcher developed a personality app that harvested the personal data of 30 million Facebook users. Aleksandr Kogan said he passed the information to Cambridge Analytica, under assurances that what he was doing was legal. But now he says the research firm and Facebook are scapegoating him over the scandal.

Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal? Facebook boss was 'deceived' over data use Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized for waiting for four days to respond to the scandal. His social media network claims to be the victim of the whole saga, insisting it was unaware of the how the data was being used. Still, Zuckerberg has been summoned by the British and European parliaments, while US consumer regulators have launched an investigation into the firm's use of personal data.

Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal? Trump strategist with Cambridge links Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon helped develop the populist, anti-Washington message that helped the billionaire win the White House. A founding member of right-wing outlet Breitbart News, Bannon is a former board member of Cambridge Analytica and brought in wealthy businessman Robert Mercer as a financial backer. He left the White House last August and Trump has since cut him off. Author: Nik Martin



'Privacy shortcuts' menu

Facebook will add a new Privacy shortcuts menu that will allow users to easily increase account security and control their data.

"You can review what you've shared and delete it if you want to. This includes posts you've shared or reacted to, friend requests you've sent, and things you've searched for on Facebook," Egan and Beringer wrote.

The proposed changes will also include features enabling users to download their data and move it to another service. Users will also be able to manage advertisements they see.

EU data protection law

The measures come ahead of EU data protection law in May, which makes it incumbent on companies to give people a right to take their data with them.

Breaking the law — EU General Data Protection Regulation — can cost companies up to 4 percent of global revenues.

There has been a growing demand from lawmakers across world that Facebook explains how it uses and protects users' data. Zuckerberg is due to testify before the US Congress to explain how UK-based Cambridge Analytica managed to harvest personal data of Facebook users.

ap/sms (Reuters, AFP)

