India: Chinese hackers spying on Indians using WhatsApp, warns army | News | DW | 19.03.2018

The Indian Army has alleged that Chinese hackers were using WhatsApp groups to mine personal data from Indians.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Additional Directorate General of Public Interface (ADGPI), the Indian Army's official handle, warned that WhatsApp was the latest platform being used by Chinese hackers to spy on Indians.

"Chinese numbers starting with +86 (China's country code) barge into your groups and start extracting all the data," the Indian Army said and urged people to regularly "audit" their WhatsApp groups for any unknown numbers.

"Destroy the SIM card if you change your number, and delete your WhatsApp on that number," the army said in the video, which was retweeted by India's defense ministry.

The video did not specify whether the hackers are backed by the Chinese state or not.

Last year, the Indian Army also warned its soldiers stationed along the Chinese border against using a host of applications, including WhatsApp, which were deemed vulnerable to Chinese hackers.

The warning comes just months after the two neighbors defused a potential border conflict by ending a stand-off along part of their 3,500 kilometer (2,174 mile) shared border. The two nations fought a war over the border in 1962. Many of the disputes remain unresolved until today.

'No rocket science'

Cyber security experts say hacking WhatsApp does not require much technical knowhow.

"It's no rocket science," Altaf Halde, Cyber Security Global Business Head at the cybersecurity consulting firm Network Intelligence, told DW.

"There are certain paid tools such as Spyzie that can be used to easily gain access to another person's smartphone," Halde said.

Halde advises that users should ensure they don't become part of "random groups" or click on links sent by an unknown number.

He says other smartphone applications are equally vulnerable.

"We go ahead and install applications without gauging the security risks. Why should we give access to our contact list or camera to an app that does not even need access to them," Halde said.

