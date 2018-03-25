 US grants Seoul metals tariff exemption | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 26.03.2018
Business

US grants Seoul metals tariff exemption

South Korea has been granted an indefinite exemption from metals tariffs, helping reduce fears the US may be moving toward all out trade war. Markets were also up on news the US and China are in trade talks.

South Korean won banknotes (Getty Images/AFP/Jung Yeon-Je)

Seoul, a key US ally in Asia, was on Monday granted an exemption by the US from tariffs on US imported metals, driving the South Korean benchmark share index up 0.8 percent.

Fears of a trade war rose this month after Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and last Thursday targeted China by unveiling plans for tariffs of up to $60 billion (€52 billion) on Chinese goods.

The decision is perhaps a sign the White House is not as dogmatic as its rhetoric might seem.

Trump on Thursday authorized the suspension of the controversial tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from key trade partners including the European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea, although only until May 1.

China's Vice Premier Liu He told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that Beijing is ready to defend its interests (picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Schiefelbein)

China's Vice Premier Liu He told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that Beijing is ready to defend its interests

China-US talks

US and Chinese officials have meanwhile reportedly begun behind-the-scenes talks to improve US access to the Chinese market, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The newspaper said the discussions, led by China's economic "czar" Liu He, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer, cover topics including manufacturing and financial services.

Mnuchin and Lighthizer sent Liu a letter last week with requests including greater US access to China's financial sector, a reduction of Chinese tariffs on US vehicles and that China increase its US semiconductor purchases.

US stock futures jumped on Monday on the news.
Watch video 01:37

Calling for "reciprocal" trade, Trump rolls out China tariffs, exempts EU

jbh/aos (AFP, Reuters)

Related content

China ‘not afraid of a trade war’ 23.03.2018

China has warned the United States that it is ‘not afraid of a trade war.’ The comments come after US President Donald Trump vowed to impose tariffs on some $60 billion worth of Chinese goods. Markets across the world slid on the news.

Japan Nikkei Index Börse

Asian markets jittery over trade war fears 23.03.2018

The rumblings of a global trade war have shaken stock and currency markets. Shares reacted to US President Donald Trump's decision to slap high tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing's pledge to retaliate.

Michael Burda: 'There's no gain from trade war' 26.03.2018

As trade tensions rise between the US and China following Washington's announcement to impose tariffs on Chinese products, fears abound about the escalating tensions hurting the global economy. What can we expect the fallout to be? To find out, DW spoke to Michael Burda, a professor of economics.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe

Asian stocks down on fears of a brewing trade war – Dutch flowers could bear the brunt of Brexit 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  