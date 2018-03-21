 Washington issues a ′pause′ on steel and aluminum tariffs for EU, says US official | News | DW | 22.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Washington issues a 'pause' on steel and aluminum tariffs for EU, says US official

Hours before the tariffs were to go into effect, the US president has exempted the EU and other countries. But China is expected to take the full brunt of the tariffs in what observers believe could trigger a trade war.

Steel worker in China

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told the Senate Finance Committee that US President Donald Trump has authorized a "pause" in steel and aluminum tariffs set to go into effect at midnight on Thursday.

Lighthizer said the "pause" will also extend to other countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea.

Read more: Germany, the US and non-free trade

"We have Europe, we have Australia, we have Argentina, we have Brazil, who am I forgetting? And obviously Korea, where we're negotiating, of course," said Lighthizer. "The idea that the president has is that, based on a certain set of criteria, some countries should get out."

The temporary exemption is aimed at finding a more permanent solution to Washington's concerns of steel and aluminum dumping. Under the measures, the US will impose penalties of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports.

Infographic showing world steel exports

Germany, Europe signal positive step

Germany's BGA trade association chief said Washington's decision to exempt the EU has eased the pressure on the country's steel industry.

Earlier Thursday, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the Bundestag that he had received positive signals from US officials during a visit this week.

Altmaier said he found officials with "open ears," noting they were receptive to German and European arguments. After Trump announced his decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the US, European officials threatened retaliatory measures, including tariffs on Harley Davidsons, jeans and bourbon whiskey.

One senior EU official described the announcement as "welcome, in line with our expectations," yet remained wary: "But we'll see whether this is officially confirmed."

EU officials have reason to be wary, since the announcement is just a stopgap measure. EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said that the economic bloc  which is the largest trading partner of the US — is "always willing to engage with our American partners, but we do not negotiate anything under pressure or threat."
Watch video 02:19

A slap in the face for Harley Davidson?

China threatens retaliation

While several US allies received exemptions, China is expected to take the full brunt of the tariffs, alongside other Washington-imposed penalties.

Read more: As China takes 'center stage,' Europe stands at a crossroads

The Trump administration is expected to further extend trade restrictions with China, including restrictions on Chinese investments.

But China has hit back, with its Commerce Ministry saying: "China will not sit idly to see its legitimate rights damaged and must take all necessary measures to resolutely defend its legitimate rights."

'Negative consequences for US economy'

US companies and businesses have warned the Trump administration of targeting China with trade restrictions, saying Beijing's response could undermine US economic interests and effectively trigger a trade war.

Read more: Does Donald Trump eye a weak dollar?

"The imposition of sweeping tariffs would trigger a chain reaction of negative consequences for the US economy, provoking retaliations; stifling US agriculture, goods and services exports; and raising costs for businesses and consumers," US business groups said in a letter to Trump.

Infographic showing Chinese investment in Europe

ls/kl (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

DW recommends

German economy minister says he found 'open ears' in US on tariffs

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier holds out the hope that the European Union will be exempt from tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the United States. Now the waiting game begins. (22.03.2018)  

Germany, the US and non-free trade

In roughly a week from now, higher US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports are to come into force. Will the European Union manage to be exempted from the duties? DW's Sabine Kinkartz reports from Berlin. (15.03.2018)  

Germany and EU hit back at Donald Trump's trade war threat

German and EU politicians are threatening tit-for-tat import tariffs to retaliate against the US president's plan to impose a 25-percent duty on EU steel. The EU is aiming to tax Harley Davidsons and bourbon whisky.  (06.03.2018)  

US tariffs cast a dark shadow over China's economy

As Washington plans to impose massive tariffs on imports from China, Beijing has expressed its intention to avoid a trade war while vowing to defend its interests. Experts say a trade conflict could hurt China's economy. (22.03.2018)  

As China takes 'center stage,' Europe stands at a crossroads

China's position as a global superpower is indisputable. As leaders gather to set the agenda of global security at the Munich Security Conference, the EU is at a crossroads between Washington and Beijing. (16.02.2018)  

China getting nervous about looming US tariffs

China has called on other nations to "stand firm" against Washington's protectionist measures, with the US president expected to announce new sanctions and tariffs on Thursday and Friday. Will the world listen? (22.03.2018)  

Does Donald Trump eye a weak dollar?

The planned US tariffs on steel and aluminum have not gone down well with the United States' trading partners. With trade tensions intensifying, will we also see a currency war to make things even worse? (19.03.2018)  

US trade groups warn against higher tariffs

Leading US trade associations have written to President Donald Trump, urging him to halt plans to slap higher tariffs on Chinese imports. They said they feared a chain reaction of negative consequences. (19.03.2018)  

Trump forges ahead with new tariffs, offers exemption

US President Donald Trump has announced import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum. But he said he was willing to strike a deal that could see Canada and Mexico exempted. (08.03.2018)  

China: Trade war with US would be disastrous

China says it does not want to initiate a trade war with the US following Trump's decision to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminum. It, however, vows to defend its national interests amid American protectionism. (11.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

A slap in the face for Harley Davidson?  

Related content

Belgien PK Cecilia Malmström EU Kanada CETA

US stops short of cliff edge as Trump steps back on tariff plans 22.03.2018

The EU spent a tense week cajoling the US to step back from slapping tariffs on EU imports. Exemptions were finally granted at the last minute, saving face and avoiding a trade war, for now.

China Symbolbild Einbruch Wirtschaft Export Börse

China threatens retaliatory tariffs on US products 23.03.2018

China said it was "not afraid of and will not recoil from a trade war" as it announced a list of potential tariffs on US goods. Fears of a trade war have sent jitters through global markets.

Steel tariffs: solutions on the horizon? 20.03.2018

Reactions to the US' planned steel tariffs have varied widely. From appeasement to threats of retaliation. Will both approaches achieve the same result?

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 