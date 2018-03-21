 China getting nervous about looming US tariffs | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 22.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

China getting nervous about looming US tariffs

China has called on other nations to "stand firm" against Washington's protectionist measures, with the US president expected to announce new sanctions and tariffs on Thursday and Friday. Will the world listen?

Chinese worker (picture-alliance/dpa/Mark)

Chinese state media pre-empted Thursday's expected trade sanctions by the US by urging other countries to create a united front against "Washington's protectionism."

"Since the US seems unlikely to mend its ways, other countries should stop hoping they will be spared its protectionist shots and become more resolute in standing firm against them," the China Daily said Thursday.

The newspaper added that while US tariffs would initially boost the country's GDP expansion and slow China's economic growth, they would also reduce global economic activity, harming both nations in the end.

The US is set to impose further trade restrictions on China to force Beijing to change its intellectual property practices.

Trade war inevitable?

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had warned that "no one would emerge a winner from a trade war," adding he hoped Washington would act rationally.
Watch video 02:54

'US tariffs have no big impact on Chinese economy'

Beijing had repeatedly emphasized it had no wish to fight a trade war, but warned it would, if needed.

"China will not sit idly by while legitimate rights and interests are hurt," The Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement. "We must take all necessary measures to firmly defend our rights."

Not the first time

Beijing accused the United States of "repeatedly abusing" trade practices as the world's two largest economies looked set to slide toward a major trade conflict.

On Wednesday, the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled that Washington had not fully complied with a 2014 ruling against its anti-subsidy tariffs on various Chinese products raging from solar panels to wind towers and steel cylinders.

China said the WTO ruling proved the US had violated trade rules and repeatedly abused trade remedy measures, thus "seriously damaging the fair and just nature of the international trade environment."
Watch video 01:16

How open is China's trade and investment policy?

hg, ng/jd (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

US trade groups warn against higher tariffs

Leading US trade associations have written to President Donald Trump, urging him to halt plans to slap higher tariffs on Chinese imports. They said they feared a chain reaction of negative consequences. (19.03.2018)  

Trump to announce trade sanctions against China for intellectual property theft

The US has accused Beijing of forcing US firms to share their intellectual property with Chinese state-owned companies. The decision is set to escalate global trade tensions. (22.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

How open is China's trade and investment policy?  

'US tariffs have no big impact on Chinese economy'  

Related content

Brüssel Belgien - EU-Kommissar: Cecilia Malmstroem spricht bei Pressekonferenz

EU pleads free trade as cliff edge beckons over Trump tariff plans 22.03.2018

The EU has sought to cajole US President Donald Trump to step back from slapping tariffs on EU imports. Though unlikely to back down, EU exemptions could be a way for Trump to save face and avoid a trade war.

Steel tariffs: Can a trade war be avoided? 20.03.2018

Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum products are due to start on Friday. They’ll affect all trading partners other than Canada, Mexico and Australia.

Symbolbild Stahl

US trade groups warn against higher tariffs 19.03.2018

Leading US trade associations have written to President Donald Trump, urging him to halt plans to slap higher tariffs on Chinese imports. They said they feared a chain reaction of negative consequences.

DW Business – Europe

US to announce penalty import taxes for China - Fed raises key rate - African nations commit to free trade deal 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  