Southeast Asian nations defy Donald Trump′s trade protectionism | News | DW | 18.03.2018

Leaders of Southeast Asian nations concluded a three-day summit in the eastern Australian city of Sydney on Sunday, issuing a number of joint declarations on topics ranging from security to trade.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for an end to North Korea's controversial nuclear program and for the nonmilitarization of the contested waters of the South China Sea.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said ASEAN and Australia (which is not a member state) had affirmed their commitment to strongly respond to the "grave concerns we share about North Korea's reckless and illegal nuclear missile programs."

The ASEAN joint statement urged Pyongyang to "immediately and fully comply with its obligations under all relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions."

ASEAN countries at a glance Symbolizing unity The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Since its founding, the bloc has emerged as a beacon of unity in Southeast Asia, although it has often struggled to find consensus among members over key policy issues affecting the region's politics, security and the economy, among other things.

ASEAN countries at a glance Brunei The Sultanate of Brunei, located on the north coast of the island of Borneo, is one of the richest nations in the world. The small, oil-rich country is governed by its sultan as an absolute Muslim monarchy. Islam is the official religion in Brunei, with Sunni Muslims making up about 70 percent of the population. The sultan also sees himself as the main custodian of religious beliefs in Brunei.

ASEAN countries at a glance Cambodia Cambodia joined the ASEAN grouping in 1999 and during the past ten years, the Cambodian economy has grown by at least 7 percent year after year. That makes it one of the fastest growing economies in the world. But unequal distribution of wealth and income is a problem, with many of the nation's around 16-million strong population stuck in abject poverty, especially in rural areas.

ASEAN countries at a glance Indonesia Indonesia plays a salient role in ASEAN due to its status as the bloc's most populous member state as well as the world's most populous Muslim nation, with over 250 million inhabitants. ASEAN secretariat is also based in the country's capital Jakarta. Indonesia, which comprises around 17,000 islands, is the world's largest archipelago nation and boasts Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

ASEAN countries at a glance Laos Laos became a member of the ASEAN bloc in 1997. The country has a population of around 6.5 million. Around 80 percent of the inhabitants of the poor, landlocked and isolated communist country depend upon farming for their livelihood. That's how they subsist and feed their families. Laos has an increasingly closer relationship with China.

ASEAN countries at a glance Malaysia A founding member of ASEAN, Malaysia has the club's third-largest economy. Religion and politics are sensitive issues in Malaysian politics, with the deadly sectarian riots of 1969 often cited for the need to maintain ethnic harmony in the country. Over 60 percent of Malaysia's 30 million inhabitants is Muslim, with the rest adhering to Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism and other religions.

ASEAN countries at a glance Myanmar Myanmar, which joined the club in 1997, was ruled by a military junta for decades that left it impoverished. The party of Aung San Suu Kyi, the nation's democracy icon, won the first fully free elections for generations held in 2015. But authorities are struggling to tackle a powerful Buddhist nationalist movement that has grown in strength in recent years and favors the former military rulers.

ASEAN countries at a glance The Philippines The Philippines, an archipelago nation consisting of thousands of islands, is one of the most disaster-prone areas in the world. The country has an over 100-million-strong population and one of the fastest expanding economies. But it has suffered major environmental degradation in recent years due to reasons such as mismanagement of resources, deforestation and high population growth.

ASEAN countries at a glance Singapore The wealthy city-state has been a member of ASEAN since the bloc's founding in 1967. The country has a thriving economy, which has grown at a rapid pace since independence, underpinned by its position as a global financial hub. Densely-populated Singapore has a multi-racial citizenry as well as tough laws against protests and curbs on press freedom.

ASEAN countries at a glance Thailand Thailand's politics have been characterized by a long series of coups, with the nation's military frequently ousting democratically elected governments. The junta's 2014 coup marked the 12th successful military takeover since Thailand embraced parliamentary democracy 85 years ago. The country boasts Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy and reputation for being an attractive tourist destination.

ASEAN countries at a glance Vietnam Vietnam has been ruled by a one-party communist state since the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. Since 1986, Vietnam has introduced sweeping market reforms to boost growth and development. But the ruling party doesn't permit criticism and the country is ranked among the worst for press freedom. Vietnam joined ASEAN in 1995. Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru



Chinese 'aggression'

ASEAN leaders also expressed their concerns over China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea, which is contested by a number of nations in the region.

Vietnam remains the most vocal opponent of Beijing's military installations and construction of artificial islands in the South China Sea, while the Philippines appeared to have changed its position under its China-friendly president, Rodrigo Duterte.

Australia, which was hosting an ASEAN summit for the first time, and other participants reaffirmed "the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, freedom of navigation and overflight in the region," without naming China.

ASEAN leaders said they wanted to see an "early conclusion of an effective code of conduct in the South China Sea."

"We will uphold our commitment to the rules-based order and international law in the region, including the South China Sea," said Turnbull.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Pride of the Chinese armada The first Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was originally a Soviet model built in 1986. In 1998, the stripped hulk was sold to China by Ukraine and rebuilt by the Dailian Shipbuilding Industry Company in northeastern China. It was completed in 2012 and has been ready for service since 2016.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies 'Black holes' for Vietnam In recent years, Vietnam has acquired six Russian Kilo-class submarines. Two were delivered in 2017. The subs are nicknamed "black holes" by the US Navy, because they run very quietly and are difficult to locate. They are specialized for missions in shallow waters and for defense against enemy ships and submarines.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Flagship of the Philippines The BRP Gregorio del Pilar is the flagship of the Philippine Navy. The vessel is one of three former US Coast Guard cutters that were acquired by the Philippines. The ship was first put in service in 1967 and it was modernized in 2011. In 2012, it was involved in the dispute with the People's Republic of China over Scarborough Shoal.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Warships from European shipyards Indonesia is in the process of buying new ships and modernizing its navy. Pictured here is the KRI Sultan Hasanuddin, a Sigma-class corvette. The ship was built in 2007 in the Netherlands. Germany also supplies warships to countries in the region. The Kasturi-class corvettes in Malaysia and Brunei's Darussalam-class high-seas patrol boats come from Germany shipyards.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Singapore's stealth ships Singapore is unmatched for hi-tech in the region. Since 2007, city-state has put six Formidable-class stealth ships in service. All of them were built in France.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies The long arm of the US Navy The only truly global naval power remains the US Navy. The seventh fleet is stationed in the Pacific. It is the largest forward-deployed fleet of the US Navy with 50-60 ships, 350 aircraft and 60,000 personnel. This includes the only US aircraft carrier stationed outside of the US, the USS Ronald Regan, stationed at the US naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Author: Rodion Ebbighausen (wr)



Antithesis of protectionism

The ASEAN summit also tackled the US position on international trade, with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong saying the grouping believed that "a free, open and rules-based multilateral trading system is key to the region's growth and prosperity."

The statement follows US President Donald Trump's March 7 announcement of import tariffs to protect domestic steel and aluminum producers on national security grounds.

Lee and Turnbull urged ASEAN to put its weight behind the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a China-backed alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact. Trump withdrew the US from the TPP last year.

"If we secure a good agreement, this would be, as one of our colleagues said this morning, an antithesis of protectionism. It would ensure, on the back of the TPP-11, that the Indo-Pacific continues to be the fulcrum of open and free trade," Turnbull underlined.

Myanmar avoids Rohingya condemnation

The Southeast Asian countries also urged Myanmar to protect Rohingya Muslims, who have been fleeing to Bangladesh and other neighboring countries since violent clashes broke out in Myanmar's Rakhine state last year.

ASEAN countries agreed to work closely to provide humanitarian assistance to Rohingya refugees. The summit, however, failed to condemn member state Myanmar.

"We discussed the situation in Rakhine state at considerable length today," Turnbull said at a closing press conference.

"[Myanmar leader] Aung San Suu Kyi addressed the matter comprehensively at some considerable length herself," he added.

"It's a very complex problem … Everyone seeks to end the suffering that has been occasioned by the events, the conflict."

Singaporean PM Lee said that while the Rohingya crisis was a "concern for all ASEAN countries," the grouping "is not able to intervene to force an outcome."

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Darling of democracy The daughter of Myanmar's assassinated founding father, Aung San Suu Kyi returned to her home country in the 1980s after studying and starting a family in England. She became a key figure in the 1988 uprisings against the country's military dictatorship. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) was victorious in 1990 elections but the government refused to honor the vote.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Military rule Suu Kyi spent 15 of the 21 years between 1989 and 2010 under house arrest. After 1995, the rights advocate was barred from seeing her two sons and husband, Michael Aris, even after the latter was diagnosed with cancer.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah 'The Lady' Suu Kyi's determination to bring democracy and human rights to her country won her international renown, including the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. She was so popular that in 2011 famous French director Luc Besson made a biopic of her life starring Michelle Yeoh. She was often called the world's most famous political prisoner.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Sworn in as lawmaker Decades of campaigning finally paid off and in 2012 Suu Kyi was allowed to run in free elections. She won a seat in parliament as Myanmar began its transition away from military government. Since general elections in 2015 she has been the country's de facto civilian leader, although officially she is the foreign minister and state counsellor under President Htin Kyaw.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Persecution of the Rohingya Rohingya are a mostly Muslim ethnic group who had their citizenship revoked by Myanmar's Buddhist-majority government in 1982. Long persecuted, their plight intensified in 2016 when the military began what it calls "clearance" of illegal immigrants - but what groups like Human Rights Watch have described as "ethnic cleansing." Thousands have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Fall from grace When she became state counsellor in 2016, Suu Kyi set up a commission to investigate claims of atrocities against the Rohingya in Rakhine state. Suu Kyi has accused the Rohingya of spreading "a huge iceberg of misinformation," and that she is concerned by the "terrorist threat" posed by extremists. Her stance sparked protests in Muslim-majority countries around the world.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Nobel no more? Suu Kyi has been stripped of various honors and lost much of her international support due to her handling of the Rohingya crisis. The Nobel committee was forced to issue a statement saying that her peace prize could not be revoked. Fellow Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai called on Suu Kyi to "stop the violence." Suu Kyi has said that outsiders do not grasp the complexities of the situation. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



