Trump and Macron highlight US-French alliance with public display of affection

When US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron emerged from an Oval Office meeting to address government officials and reporters at the White House Tuesday, both men stressed both the historic ties that bind their respective countries but also willingly displayed their personal friendship for the world to see.

The leaders called their meeting "frank and productive" and addressed a number of topics in their initial statements including the fate of the Iran nuclear deal, Syria, trade, immigration and the environment.

What they said