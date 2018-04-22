 Trump and Macron highlight US-French alliance with public display of affection | News | DW | 24.04.2018
News

Trump and Macron highlight US-French alliance with public display of affection

US President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron addressed reporters after "a frank and productive private meeting." The alliance between their countries seems to have reached a new, personal level.

US President Trump and French President Macron in Washington (Getty Images/AFP/L. Marin)

When US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron emerged from an Oval Office meeting to address government officials and reporters at the White House Tuesday, both men stressed both the historic ties that bind their respective countries but also willingly displayed their personal friendship for the world to see.

The leaders called their meeting "frank and productive" and addressed a number of topics in their initial statements including the fate of the Iran nuclear deal, Syria, trade, immigration and the environment.

What they said

  • Trump referred to his prior trip to France to honor America's entry into the First World War, citing the "horror" of chemical warfare before addressing last week's coordinated airstrikes in Syria.
  • He thanked France for it commitment to "stop nuclear proliferation" in North Korea and in Iran.
  • Trump also stressed the power of the people when speaking of the challenges that both countries face when it comes to immigration.
  • Macron acknowledged that the two have different opinions but stressed both men's willingness to work together on thorny issueslike Iran.
  • Macron was very clear about his vision for keeping the Iran nuclear deal but also beginning work on a new deal that would include regional powers, Russia and Turkey.
  • Macron put great emphasis on the fact that the meeting had been successful "not only because of the historic strengh of our bonds but also our friendship."

