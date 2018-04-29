 Thousands gather to pay tribute to Toronto van attack victims | News | DW | 30.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Thousands gather to pay tribute to Toronto van attack victims

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has led a tribute to the victims of last week's van rampage in Toronto at an event which included speakers from multiple faiths. Eight women and two men were killed in the attack.

Muslim and Jewish people pose together for a photo at a vigil remembering the victims of a deadly van attack, at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto

Thousands of Canadians have gathered in Toronto to honor those killed and injured in a van attack last Monday.

Ten candles, sheltered by tea light holders, were placed on a stage in memory of the eight women and two men killed when they were struck by a rental van driven along a sidewalk in the north end of Toronto. Sixteen others were injured.

Read moreDo bollards offer protection against vehicle attacks?

"Our sorrows are reflected in the eyes of the stranger beside to us. We stand together," said Reverend Alexa Gilmore of the Windermere United Church, opening the somber event.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Julie Payette, who represented Queen Elizabeth II, and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne were among the mourners at Toronto's Mel Lastman Square, just steps away form the street where the attack took place. 

'Toronto Strong'

"Love for all, hatred for none," was the message seen on large posters and blue T-shirts donned by the people at the "Toronto Strong" vigil, which included representatives from each of the city's diverse range of religious communities.

"Toronto has felt the pain of other cities," affected by vehicle ramming attacks, such as London, Paris and Berlin, said Rabbi Barud Frydman.

People also shared their messages on social media, including city councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam and Mayor John Tory.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, had targeted "predominantly women," as evidenced by a "cryptic" message he posted on Facebook minutes before the attack.

In the post, Minassian had called for an "Incel Rebellion." "Incel" — short for "involuntarily celibate" — is often used in connection with online groups of sexually frustrated men who are known to rant against women.

Minassian faces 10 counts of premeditated murder, as well as multiple attempted murder charges related to the injured survivors.

ap/cmk (AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • A pedestrian officer responds to an incident where a van struck multiple people in Toronto. (Reuters/C. Allegri)

    Several killed in Toronto after van rams pedestrians

    Several casualties

    Police sealed off the scene after a van mounted a curb in northern Toronto and ran into several pedestrians on Monday. Canadian authorities later confirmed 10 people had been killed and 15 injured.

  • Pedestrians help a victim in Toronto (Reuters)

    Several killed in Toronto after van rams pedestrians

    First responders

    Pedestrians help a victim as several were treated for various, unspecified injuries by first responders following the incident. The incident began at the corner of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, according to local media — a major intersection in northern Toronto.

  • A van with a damaged front is shown on a sidewalk after crashing into several pedestrians in Toronto. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/The Canadian Press/F. Gunn)

    Several killed in Toronto after van rams pedestrians

    Rental van

    The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene, but was eventually found and the driver taken into custody. Police said the suspect was a 25-year-old man from Richmond Hill on the outskirts of Toronto.

  • Yonge Street closed in Canada (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/Instagram/@aenema669)

    Several killed in Toronto after van rams pedestrians

    Street closed

    Authorities closed an eight-block stretch of Yonge Street — one of the busiest stretches in Toronto — after the incident. The subway system was also suspended and people were asked to stay away from the scene.

  • Mark Saunders at a press conference in Toronto (picture-alliance/AP Photo/The Canadian Press/N. Denette)

    Several killed in Toronto after van rams pedestrians

    Investigation started

    At a press conference, police chief Mark Saunders said the driver's actions "looked deliberate," but stopped short from describing the Monday event as an act of terrorism. "We follow where the evidence takes us," he said.

  • Woman talking with police in Toronto (picture-alliance/AP Photo/The Canadian Press/N. Denette)

    Several killed in Toronto after van rams pedestrians

    Witnesses

    A woman talks with Toronto police near the site of the incident. Authorities have encouraged people who saw what happened to step forward as they continue investigating the scene.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp, Darko Janjevic


DW recommends

Toronto van carnage suspect charged with 10 counts of murder

A man who killed 10 people on a Toronto sidewalk with a van has been charged with 10 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Police have remanded him to custody pending the start of his trial. (24.04.2018)  

Toronto: Several killed as van rams into pedestrians

Toronto police have identified the suspected driver of a van that ran into pedestrians in the Canadian city, killing at least 10 people. Several others are in critical condition. Officials are searching for a motive. (23.04.2018)  

Do bollards offer protection against vehicle attacks?

In the wake of the deadly van attack in Münster, many reports noted that the city was about to install bollards in the downtown area. But do barriers really offer protection? Experts say effectiveness has its price. (08.04.2018)  

Several killed in Toronto after van rams pedestrians

Ten people have been killed after a van mounted a curb and ran into pedestrians in Toronto. Canadian authorities have taken the suspected driver into custody. (24.04.2018)  

Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists

Tuesday's terror attack in New York was the latest in a deadly trend that began less than 16 months ago in France. The gruesome terror attack after a Bastille Day celebration in Nice marked the beginning of a new era. (01.11.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Related content

Toronto van attack suspect charged with murder 24.04.2018

A court has charged the suspect in the Toronto van attack with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors allege that the 25-year-old deliberately drove into pedestrians on a busy city street, killing 10 people and injuring at least 15 more.

Kanada Wagen rast in Menschen auf einer Kreuzung in Toronto

Toronto: Several killed as van rams into pedestrians 23.04.2018

Toronto police have identified the suspected driver of a van that ran into pedestrians in the Canadian city, killing at least 10 people. Several others are in critical condition. Officials are searching for a motive.

Kanada Wagen rast in Menschen auf einer Kreuzung in Toronto

Toronto van carnage suspect charged with 10 counts of murder 24.04.2018

A man who killed 10 people on a Toronto sidewalk with a van has been charged with 10 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Police have remanded him to custody pending the start of his trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 