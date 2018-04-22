 Toronto: Several killed as van rams into pedestrians | News | DW | 23.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Toronto: Several killed as van rams into pedestrians

Toronto police have detained the driver of a van that ran into pedestrians in the North York district of the city, killing at least nine people, according to police. The suspect has been taken into custody.
Watch video 00:42

Van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police confirmed 9 people were killed and 16 injured when a white van mounted a curb in Toronto on Monday. Toronto's Sunnybrook hospital said five of the injured were in critical condition.

The assailant fled the scene but the police managed to track down the vehicle and arrest the suspect, who was apparently armed.

Onlookers treating one of the injured after the Toronto attack

Onlookers treating one of the injured after the Toronto attack (Reuters)

What we know so far

  • A white van rammed into pedestrians at about 13.30 local time (19.30 UTC) some 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the center of Toronto 
  • Police confirmed 9 people were dead with another 16 injured

  • Eyewitnesses said shoes and debris could be seen in the road.

  • The driver fled the scene in his vehicle, but the police managed to track down the van and take the suspect into custody.

  • Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu said the cause or reason for the collision are not yet known.
  • The suspect was reportedly armed and gave his weapon to the police during the arrest
  • The authorities have yet to provide details on the suspect and his motive
  • Police have closed off the area and suspended subway services in the vicinity of the incident
  • A large white truck, its windshield pocked with bullet holes, stood behind police tape as investigators surveyed the scene.

    Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists

    Nice - Bastille Day (July 14) 2016

    A new era of terror appears to have been ushered in when a huge truck plowed through masses of people along a beachfront promenade in the French city of Nice. Some 86 people were killed and at least 300 injured in the carnage. Police said the attacker was raised in Tunisia but moved to France in 2005. He was shot dead by police at the scene of the attack.

  • A huge tractor trailer with its windshield smashed stood behind police tape.

    Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists

    Berlin - December 2016

    A truck attack on a Christmas market left 12 dead and 48 injured a week before Christmas. Police said an 'Islamic State' militant hijacked the truck driven by Polish driver Lukasz Urban who tried to alter the direction of the truck, saving lives as he sat in the passenger seat. Urban was killed by the attacker who fled the scene but was shot dead four days later.

  • The back end of a delivery truck is sticking out from the corner of a department store in downtown Stockholm as police investigators examine the site.

    Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists

    Stockholm - April 2017

    The back end of a delivery truck was left sticking out from the corner of a department store in downtown Stockholm as police investigators examined the site; 5 people were killed and 14 injured. Police soon arrested a suspect. Appearing in court two days later his lawyer Johan Eriksson told the court that the man "admits to a terrorist crime." He claimed to be an IS supporter.

  • Flowers, flags and balloons memorialized the victims of a truck attack with London Bridge in the background.

    Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists

    London Bridge attack - June 2017

    London endured a trio of truck attacks this year that have left 18 dead and 100 injured. The deadliest attack occured June 3 on London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market, leaving 11 dead and 50 injured. The other vehicle attacks occurred March 22 and June 19; the former left six dead and at least 40 injured, while the latter left one person dead and 10 injured.

  • People run for the sidewalk as a car speeds into the crowd.

    Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists

    Charlottesville, VA - August 2017

    In a bizarre twist a white supremacist took a page from Islamist militants and turned his vehicle into a weapon, plowing into a crowd of people at an anti-fascism rally, which left one person dead and at least 19 injured. Police charged a 20-year-old man with second-degree murder. He was photographed at the rally with Vanguard America, a white supremacist group.

  • A white van with its front-end smashed stood idle as police surveyed the scene.

    Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists

    Barcelona - August 2017

    A van was used to run down pedestrians on the city's Las Ramblas street; 17 people were killed and at least 100 injured. Several hours later, 75 miles down the coast, a car slammed into a group of people in the town of Cambrils, killing one and injuring five. There were five people in the attack vehicle and police killed all of them. Police confirmed that the two attacks were connected.

  • A smashed-up Home Depot truck stood next to a police truck, with a badly damaged school bus in the background.

    Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists

    New York - October 2017

    It didn't take long for the suspect to wreak havoc Tuesday in lower Manhattan; eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured. After his truck came to a crashing halt the suspect jumped out with a pellet gun and a paintball gun and shouted "God is great." The 29-year-old suspect was shot by police and taken into custody.


'Hearts go out'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a brief statement, saying he was "just learning about the situation in Toronto now. Our hearts go out to anyone affected. Obviously we’re going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours."

Kathleen Wynne, the premier of Ontario, said provincial, federal and Toronto city police were working together to investigate what happened. Speaking to reporters at around 15:50 local time, Wynne said no motive has been determined yet. "I think we are all unsettled and disturbed by a situation like this. I think it's impossible not to be. It's frightening," she said.

Ryder System Inc confirmed one of its trucks was involved in the incident.

An eyewitness, Nick Sanka, told local broadcaster Global News: "One person was hit at the corner of Yonge and Finch, two at the next corner and three at the corner next to me were run over," he said. "He was definitely speeding, wasn’t swerving just went straight through," he added.

Another eyewitness Alex Shaker told the CTV News Channel: "He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one."
Watch video 00:12

'Our hearts go out to anyone affected'

Critical timing: The incident occurred as ministers from the G7 countries were meeting in Toronto in the run-up to the G7 meeting in Quebec City in June. 

Below the radar: The US and Europe have experienced deadly attacks in recent years using vehicles to mow down pedestrians, although there is no official indication yet that this was a terrorist attack, and Canada has experienced few terror attacks itself.

Goodale said Canada had not changed its terrorism alert level.

A victim is helped by pedestrians after a van hit multiple people in Toronto (Reuters)

A victim is helped by pedestrians after a van hit multiple people in Toronto

jbh/rt (Reuters, dpa, AP)

DW recommends

Münster attacker had 'suicidal thoughts'

The man behind the van attack in Münster reportedly left behind a letter detailing difficulties with his parents and a desire to take his own life. Several victims remain in critical condition. (09.04.2018)  

Canada probing 'terrorist attack' that injured several

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the non-fatal stabbing of a policeman in Edmonton on Saturday as a "terrorist attack." Police said they found a flag of the "Islamic State" at the scene. (01.10.2017)  

G7, Facebook, Google, Twitter agree on plan to counter Islamist terror

G7 countries and leading technology companies including Google, Facebook and Twitter have agreed to work together to combat online terror propaganda. The accord is aimed at blocking jihadi content online. (20.10.2017)  

Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists

Tuesday's terror attack in New York was the latest in a deadly trend that began less than 16 months ago in France. The gruesome terror attack after a Bastille Day celebration in Nice marked the beginning of a new era. (01.11.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Van hits pedestrians in Toronto  

'Our hearts go out to anyone affected'  

Related content

Kanada PK Justin Trudeau

Canada faces calls to freeze arms sales to Saudi Arabia 04.08.2017

Canada is investigating reports that Saudi Arabia has been employing armored trucks made near Toronto in violence against civilians. Rights groups say Ottawa should suspend weapon sales to Riyadh.

Autonomes Fahren

Uber suspends autonomous car testing after fatal crash 19.03.2018

The US ride-hailing company has said it is halting its pilot program for driverless cars after a vehicle equipped with the nascent technology hit and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona on Sunday.

Flagge Fahne Kanada

TV report claims Canada cooperated with Syria military intelligence 19.09.2016

Public broadcaster CBC has obtained documents indicating Canada's spy agency and police cooperated with Syrian military intelligence. Three Canadians were arrested and allegedly tortured following the 9/11 attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 