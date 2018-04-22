Toronto: Several killed as van rams into pedestrians

Toronto police confirmed 9 people were killed and 16 injured when a white van mounted a curb in Toronto on Monday. Toronto's Sunnybrook hospital said five of the injured were in critical condition.

The assailant fled the scene but the police managed to track down the vehicle and arrest the suspect, who was apparently armed.

Onlookers treating one of the injured after the Toronto attack (Reuters)

What we know so far

A white van rammed into pedestrians at about 13.30 local time (19.30 UTC) some 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the center of Toronto

Police confirmed 9 people were dead with another 16 injured

Eyewitnesses said shoes and debris could be seen in the road.

The driver fled the scene in his vehicle, but the police managed to track down the van and take the suspect into custody.

Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu said the cause or reason for the collision are not yet known.

The suspect was reportedly armed and gave his weapon to the police during the arrest

The authorities have yet to provide details on the suspect and his motive

Police have closed off the area and suspended subway services in the vicinity of the incident

Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists Nice - Bastille Day (July 14) 2016 A new era of terror appears to have been ushered in when a huge truck plowed through masses of people along a beachfront promenade in the French city of Nice. Some 86 people were killed and at least 300 injured in the carnage. Police said the attacker was raised in Tunisia but moved to France in 2005. He was shot dead by police at the scene of the attack.

Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists Berlin - December 2016 A truck attack on a Christmas market left 12 dead and 48 injured a week before Christmas. Police said an 'Islamic State' militant hijacked the truck driven by Polish driver Lukasz Urban who tried to alter the direction of the truck, saving lives as he sat in the passenger seat. Urban was killed by the attacker who fled the scene but was shot dead four days later.

Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists Stockholm - April 2017 The back end of a delivery truck was left sticking out from the corner of a department store in downtown Stockholm as police investigators examined the site; 5 people were killed and 14 injured. Police soon arrested a suspect. Appearing in court two days later his lawyer Johan Eriksson told the court that the man "admits to a terrorist crime." He claimed to be an IS supporter.

Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists London Bridge attack - June 2017 London endured a trio of truck attacks this year that have left 18 dead and 100 injured. The deadliest attack occured June 3 on London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market, leaving 11 dead and 50 injured. The other vehicle attacks occurred March 22 and June 19; the former left six dead and at least 40 injured, while the latter left one person dead and 10 injured.

Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists Charlottesville, VA - August 2017 In a bizarre twist a white supremacist took a page from Islamist militants and turned his vehicle into a weapon, plowing into a crowd of people at an anti-fascism rally, which left one person dead and at least 19 injured. Police charged a 20-year-old man with second-degree murder. He was photographed at the rally with Vanguard America, a white supremacist group.

Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists Barcelona - August 2017 A van was used to run down pedestrians on the city's Las Ramblas street; 17 people were killed and at least 100 injured. Several hours later, 75 miles down the coast, a car slammed into a group of people in the town of Cambrils, killing one and injuring five. There were five people in the attack vehicle and police killed all of them. Police confirmed that the two attacks were connected.

Trucks: the new weapon of choice for terrorists New York - October 2017 It didn't take long for the suspect to wreak havoc Tuesday in lower Manhattan; eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured. After his truck came to a crashing halt the suspect jumped out with a pellet gun and a paintball gun and shouted "God is great." The 29-year-old suspect was shot by police and taken into custody.



'Hearts go out'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a brief statement, saying he was "just learning about the situation in Toronto now. Our hearts go out to anyone affected. Obviously we’re going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours."

Kathleen Wynne, the premier of Ontario, said provincial, federal and Toronto city police were working together to investigate what happened. Speaking to reporters at around 15:50 local time, Wynne said no motive has been determined yet. "I think we are all unsettled and disturbed by a situation like this. I think it's impossible not to be. It's frightening," she said.

Ryder System Inc confirmed one of its trucks was involved in the incident.

An eyewitness, Nick Sanka, told local broadcaster Global News: "One person was hit at the corner of Yonge and Finch, two at the next corner and three at the corner next to me were run over," he said. "He was definitely speeding, wasn’t swerving just went straight through," he added.

Another eyewitness Alex Shaker told the CTV News Channel: "He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one."

Critical timing: The incident occurred as ministers from the G7 countries were meeting in Toronto in the run-up to the G7 meeting in Quebec City in June.

Below the radar: The US and Europe have experienced deadly attacks in recent years using vehicles to mow down pedestrians, although there is no official indication yet that this was a terrorist attack, and Canada has experienced few terror attacks itself.

Goodale said Canada had not changed its terrorism alert level.

A victim is helped by pedestrians after a van hit multiple people in Toronto

jbh/rt (Reuters, dpa, AP)