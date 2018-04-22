Toronto van carnage suspect charged with 10 counts of murder

A man killed 10 people on a Toronto sidewalk with a van has been charged with 10 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Police have remanded him to custody pending the start of his trial,.
Toronto authorities on Tuesday charged a van driver who plowed into a crowd of people on a busy sidewalk with murder. Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek M. was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which left 10 people dead and 15 more injured.
Alek M. entered the courtroom wearing a white forensic jumpsuit and spoke his name loudly and confidently, said DW correspondent in Toronto, Jeff Harrington.
The suspect’s father was present in court and wept as the charges were read out, Harrington told DW.
The judge ordered him detained without bond and has scheduled the next hearing for May 10.
Speaking to reporters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed the possibility of terrorism, and said that authorities see no national security element in the case.
At the news conference Trudeau said that it "hasn't changed the overall threat level in Canada," though it occurred as Cabinet ministers from the G7 nations were meeting in Toronto.
What we know about the suspect
Police are still no closer to establishing a motive, but reports have emerged of M. "egging police on, telling police to shoot him," according to Harrington.
According to authorities, Alek M., was not previously known to authorities. He attended a high school program where one classmate remembered him as "absolutely harmless."
Thehouse where the suspect lived, a two-story red-brick home in a suburb north of Toronto, was a crime scene Tuesday, taped off and surrounded by police vehicles. Officers were seen going in and out of the house.
