 Toronto van carnage suspect charged with 10 counts of murder | News | DW | 24.04.2018
News

Toronto van carnage suspect charged with 10 counts of murder

A man killed 10 people on a Toronto sidewalk with a van has been charged with 10 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Police have remanded him to custody pending the start of his trial,.
Watch video 02:06

Arrest of Toronto van attack driver caught on video

Toronto authorities on Tuesday charged a van driver who plowed into a crowd of people on a busy sidewalk with murder. Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek M. was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which left 10 people dead and 15 more injured.

Alek M. entered the courtroom wearing a white forensic jumpsuit and spoke his name loudly and confidently, said DW correspondent in Toronto, Jeff Harrington. 

The suspect’s father was present in court and wept as the charges were read out, Harrington told DW.

The judge ordered him detained without bond and has scheduled the next hearing for May 10.

Speaking to reporters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed the possibility of terrorism, and said that authorities see no national security element in the case.

At the news conference Trudeau said  that it "hasn't changed the overall threat level in Canada," though it occurred as Cabinet ministers from the G7 nations were meeting in Toronto.

What we know about the suspect

Police are still no closer to establishing a motive, but reports have emerged of M. "egging police on, telling police to shoot him," according to Harrington.

According to authorities, Alek M., was not previously known to authorities. He attended a high school program where one classmate remembered him as "absolutely harmless."

Thehouse where the suspect lived, a two-story red-brick home in a suburb north of Toronto, was a crime scene Tuesday, taped off and surrounded by police vehicles. Officers were seen going in and out of the house.

 

  • A pedestrian officer responds to an incident where a van struck multiple people in Toronto. (Reuters/C. Allegri)

    Several killed in Toronto after van rams pedestrians

    Several casualties

    Police sealed off the scene after a van mounted a curb in northern Toronto and ran into several pedestrians on Monday. Canadian authorities later confirmed 10 people had been killed and 15 injured.

  • Pedestrians help a victim in Toronto (Reuters)

    Several killed in Toronto after van rams pedestrians

    First responders

    Pedestrians help a victim as several were treated for various, unspecified injuries by first responders following the incident. The incident began at the corner of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, according to local media — a major intersection in northern Toronto.

  • A van with a damaged front is shown on a sidewalk after crashing into several pedestrians in Toronto. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/The Canadian Press/F. Gunn)

    Several killed in Toronto after van rams pedestrians

    Rental van

    The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene, but was eventually found and the driver taken into custody. Police said the suspect was a 25-year-old man from Richmond Hill on the outskirts of Toronto.

  • Yonge Street closed in Canada (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/Instagram/@aenema669)

    Several killed in Toronto after van rams pedestrians

    Street closed

    Authorities closed an eight-block stretch of Yonge Street — one of the busiest stretches in Toronto — after the incident. The subway system was also suspended and people were asked to stay away from the scene.

  • Mark Saunders at a press conference in Toronto (picture-alliance/AP Photo/The Canadian Press/N. Denette)

    Several killed in Toronto after van rams pedestrians

    Investigation started

    At a press conference, police chief Mark Saunders said the driver's actions "looked deliberate," but stopped short from describing the Monday event as an act of terrorism. "We follow where the evidence takes us," he said.

  • Woman talking with police in Toronto (picture-alliance/AP Photo/The Canadian Press/N. Denette)

    Several killed in Toronto after van rams pedestrians

    Witnesses

    A woman talks with Toronto police near the site of the incident. Authorities have encouraged people who saw what happened to step forward as they continue investigating the scene.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp, Darko Janjevic


More to come



 

