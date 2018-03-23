The world′s largest cruise ship is on voyage | DW Travel | DW | 23.03.2018

The Symphony of the Seas is 362 metres long and 66 metres wide and can accommodate up to 6680 passengers and 2200 crew members.
The world's largest cruise liner was handed over to the US shipping company Royal Carribean on Friday. Built by the STX shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, the 228,000 gross registered tonnage ship is slightly larger than its sister ship "Harmony of the Seas", which was delivered in May 2016.
It is a floating city with restaurants, skating rink, musical theatre, surf simulator, gyms and a 30 metre long giant slide. On Saturday, the ship is due to leave for Malaga, spending its first season on cruises in the Mediterranean.
is/ch (AFP)
