Protecting Mexico′s island paradise | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 20.03.2018

Project goal: Encouraging those on the Mexican island of Cozumel to recognize the benefits of protected areas for people and the economy.

Project implementation: The project team will identify five pilot protected areas, where they will investigate the value of ecosystem services, as well as the importance of these areas to farming, forestry, fishing and tourism. Conclusions will be shared with policy-makers and islanders to help boost environmental protection.

Project size: Protected areas across Mexico, including Cozumel's coral reef marine park.

Project financing: €5 million ($6.3 million) from the German Environment Ministry (BMUB) within the framework of the International Climate Initiative (IKI).

Project partners: Mexican National Commission for Protected Areas (CONANP).

Timeframe: July 2013 to March 2018

Cozumel is the number-one cruise destination in Mexico. Each year, around 5 million tourists descend upon the island — which has a population of only around 100,000 people. Tourism is crucial to the island's economy; yet it also leaves its mark.

To help mitigate this impact, local nature conservation authorities and German development agency GIZ are highlighting the economic and cultural value of protected areas on the island in the Caribbean Sea. The aim is to protect Cozumel's natural environment and make the tourism industry more sustainable.

A film by Christian Roman