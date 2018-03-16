 Protecting Mexico′s island paradise | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 20.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Protecting Mexico's island paradise

The popularity of the Mexican island of Cozumel as a cruise destination is great for the economy — but not necessarily for nature. The country is now trying to protect its blue waters and fragile coral reefs.
Watch video 06:55

Paradise Lost? Tourism in Cozumel

Project goal: Encouraging those on the Mexican island of Cozumel to recognize the benefits of protected areas for people and the economy.
Project implementation: The project team will identify five pilot protected areas, where they will investigate the value of ecosystem services, as well as the importance of these areas to farming, forestry, fishing and tourism. Conclusions will be shared with policy-makers and islanders to help boost environmental protection. 
Project size: Protected areas across Mexico, including Cozumel's coral reef marine park.
Project financing: €5 million ($6.3 million) from the German Environment Ministry (BMUB) within the framework of the International Climate Initiative (IKI).
Project partners: Mexican National Commission for Protected Areas (CONANP).
Timeframe: July 2013 to March 2018

Cozumel is the number-one cruise destination in Mexico. Each year, around 5 million tourists descend upon the island — which has a population of only around 100,000 people. Tourism is crucial to the island's economy; yet it also leaves its mark.

To help mitigate this impact, local nature conservation authorities and German development agency GIZ are highlighting the economic and cultural value of protected areas on the island in the Caribbean Sea. The aim is to protect Cozumel's natural environment and make the tourism industry more sustainable.

A film by Christian Roman

WWW links

Mexico protected area project page

GIZ: Mexico Cooperation

Audios and videos on the topic

Paradise Lost? Tourism in Cozumel  

Related content

Nature conservation in cruise ship paradise 16.03.2018

With some five million holiday-makers visiting Cozumel every year, the Caribbean island has become the main cruise harbor in Mexico. Tourism has a huge impact on the local economy, but is leaving it's marks on the island. The 100,000 inhabitants are now looking for new ways to combine nature conservation and tourism.

Global Ideas Hafen Rotterdam

Are electric vessels the wave of the future in shipping? 20.03.2018

While diesel cars increasingly look to be on the way out, another big polluter is often ignored: shipping. Will electric vessels, including the first e-barges, help the industry clean up its act?

Buckelwale im Schlaf

Blue economy: Not just for the fish 07.03.2018

Moving to a "blue" economy is crucial for the sustainability in our world's oceans, say experts at the 5th World Ocean Summit happening in Mexico this week. But what is "blue economy" actually about?

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Nature conservation in cruise ship paradise

The Caribbean island Cozumel off the Mexican coast is looking to combine mass tourism and nature conservation. 

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa Sendung 103 (DW)

Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa: a clever net harvesting water from fog and one of Africa's largest ape conservation projects. 