 Syrian women tortured and humiliated in Assad regime prisons | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 30.04.2018
Middle East

Syrian women tortured and humiliated in Assad regime prisons

Thousands of Syrian women are believed to be incarcerated in Assad regime prisons. Little is known about their fate, but those who manage to escape tell tales of horror. DW's Julia Hahn reports.
Watch video 04:26

Syrian refugee recounts ordeal of torture

Muna Muhammad remembers every tiny detail. The stench in the cells, the pain, her torturers. "He pulled a black plastic bag over my head and then he hung me from the ceiling, head down," the 30-year-old says. The memory still haunts her. The guard said he was going to leave her hanging from the ceiling until all her "evil thoughts land in this bag," she remembers.

Muna was a music teacher before she was arrested in 2012 for participating in protests against President Bashar Assad in Deir ez-Zor. She was released, but re-arrested again and taken to Damascus' infamous Syrian Military Intelligence Branch 215 — inmates call it "branch of hell" because torture is a daily occurrence.

Read more: Damascus residents reveal how Syria's conflict has altered their lives

One day, her torturer showed up with a stun gun. "He said, 'Muna, where is your heart?'" she recalls. "I pointed at my heart, and that's where he zapped me."

Locked away in the 'branch of hell'

For months, Muna was locked up in solitary confinement or packed together with other inmates. "One day they interrogated a 16-year-old," Muna says. "I heard her scream, it was so loud, I thought they must be killing her."

Many women were sexually abused, Muna says, adding that she also faced the threat of rape if she didn't confess.

Muna Muhammad (DW/J. Hahn)

Muna Muhammad fled to Turkey in 2016

Hygiene conditions at the prison were a disaster, says Muna, explaining that the inmates were not always allowed access to toilets or showers. There were children, too. "I remember a woman and her daughter," Muna says. "Her cell was very small and dark, the girl cried all the time, and again and again, she tried to peer underneath the door, hoping for a bit of daylight."

Muna was eventually granted amnesty and released. In 2016, she managed to flee to Turkey, where she still lives today — in Gaziantep, a city that has become a haven for half-a-million Syrians.

No one knows exactly how many women are imprisoned in Syria. "More than 7,000," estimates Fadel Abdul Ghani, head of a nongovernmental organization that documents human rights violations in the Syrian war.

Ghani's statistics on armed groups show that most of them also involve cases of violence against women — and the Syrian government heads that list.  Women are deliberately targeted, he says, because they always played an important role in the opposition against Assad. The regime sees torture and sexual abuse of women as a war strategy, Ghani argues. "Break the women, and you break the family — and with it opposition in society. That's the goal."

Fadel Abdul Ghani (DW/J. Hahn)

Human rights activist Fadel Abdul Ghani says the Assad regime uses the torture of women as a war strategy

'Systematic torture and abuse'

In 2017, Amnesty International reported that more than 17,000 people have died since 2011 as a result of torture, abuse and disastrous conditions in prisons run by the Syrian intelligence services and the Syrian government. Up to 13,000 people were executed at the infamous Saydnaya Military Prison north of Damascus, according to the human rights organization, which says the "systematic, widespread attack by the government on civilians" amounts to "crimes against humanity."

Read more: In Syria, expropriation is 'punishment for those who protested'

The Syrian president rejected the report, which is based on statements made by former prisoners, as "fake news."

The 'cure project'

Muna wants the world to know what is going on in Syrian prisons. Humiliation was part of the torture, too, she says, recalling an incident where a guard asked a man about his profession. The man said he was a doctor, and the guard ordered him to hop on one leg and say "I am a rabbit." "At first the doctor spoke very quietly, so they beat him, and then all of us heard him yell: 'I am a rabbit, I am a rabbit."

Illustration of a Syrian prison (Senem Demirayak)

Electroshock torture is a regular occurence in Syrian regime prisons

Muna has written down her story, and she collects other victims' accounts, too.  She has started a support group for Syrian women, the "cure project."

"Some women refuse to talk about what happened to them in prison, and others break down and can't stop crying when they talk about it," Muna says. "I try to show them they are strong, that the terrible things that happened to them aren't their fault."

"I tell them, start a new life."

Muna's new life is in Turkey. But she hopes that one day, she can help bring her torturers in Syria to justice.

  • Karte Syrien kontrollierte Gebiete 11. April 2018 ENG

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    Armed factions in Syria

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to many civilians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks for the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran had supported Syrian President Bashar Assad before the conflict emerged in 2011. Eager to maintain its influence in the Middle East, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


