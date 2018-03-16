Syria: Rocket fire kills at least 35 in Damascus shopping area | News | DW | 21.03.2018

The attack on Syria's capital, blamed on rebels, comes as the government presses an offensive on eastern Ghouta. Separately, the UN warned over the humanitarian situation in Afrin after Turkish forces took the enclave.
Rebel rocket fire on a busy market in a suburb of government-controlled Damascus killed at least 35 people on Tuesday, state media reported.
More than 20 others were wounded in the attack on the Kashkol neighborhood. It would mark one of the highest death tolls in a single attack targeting the government-held capital.
Read more: Syria is a 'safe country,' say German AfD lawmakers after visit
Further deaths in eastern Ghouta
The rocket fire came as the Syrian regime and its allies continued to press a month-long offensive on the rebel-held pocket in eastern Ghouta.
At least 38 civilians were killed on Tuesday in heavy bombardment on the enclave, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Syrian regime's bid to retake eastern Ghouta, home to some 400,000 people, has left more than 1,400 dead. Some 45,000 people have fled the Damascus suburb to government-controlled areas.
Government allied forces now control 80 percent of eastern Ghouta and have split it into three pockets, each controlled by a different rebel faction.
Separately, "Islamic State" (IS) militants took control of a neighborhood in the southern part of eastern Ghouta.
Read more: Syria: Al-Qaida and IS increasingly lose territory to Assad
Read more: Which rebel groups are fighting in Syria's eastern Ghouta?
At least 36 soldiers and pro-government militia members were killed in the attack on the neighborhood of Qadam, which the government had captured from rebels last week. IS also has a presence in the nearby Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmuk.
UN sounds alarm for displaced, trapped civilians
Meanwhile, the UN warned on Tuesday that civilians are "still trapped and in dire need of aid" in eastern Ghouta, which has been under government siege for nearly five years.
Further north, more than 100,000 civilians have been displaced in Afrin since the Turkish military and its rebel allies took control of the Kurdish enclave over the weekend. Another 100,000 civilians are trapped in the rural countryside.
Many of the civilians are in need of humanitarian aid, the UN said.
The International Committee for the Red Cross said it delivered 25 tons of humanitarian aid to civilians in Tel Rifaat, south-east of Afrin, where many have fled.
Read more: Turkey to expand fight against Syrian Kurds east of Afrin
Reports of looting
The aid deliveries arrived amid reports that Turkish-backed rebels were looting Afrin for a third day on Tuesday.
The looting represents an embarrassment for Ankara, which is seeking to rule over the population after scoring a major success in defeating the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in Afrin.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara was "sensitive" to reports of pillaging and promised Turkey "will not allow it."
cw/se (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The politicians from the opposition AfD shared their impressions of the war-torn country after returning from a controversial trip. They reiterated their stance that Syrian refugees in Germany should be sent back. (20.03.2018)
Near Syria's capital, Damascus, fighting has escalated between the Syrian government and rebels in the suburb of eastern Ghouta. DW takes a look at these various groups and who supports them. (20.02.2018)
Some 20,000 Syrians have left eastern Ghouta in the last week, the UN says. But hundreds of thousands still brave the bombs. Tariq is one of those resisting what he sees as forced displacement, reports DW's Anchal Vohra. (19.03.2018)
With the exception of Idlib, Syria's government has recovered control of most major cities from rebels and terror organizations. Are the "Islamic State" and al-Qaida being beaten out of Syria? (17.03.2018)
Assad visited army positions in newly captured areas in eastern Ghouta. Government forces have retaken more than 80 percent of the former rebel bastion since launching a major air and ground offensive in February. (18.03.2018)