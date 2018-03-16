 Syria: Rocket fire kills at least 35 in Damascus shopping area | News | DW | 21.03.2018
News

Syria: Rocket fire kills at least 35 in Damascus shopping area

The attack on Syria's capital, blamed on rebels, comes as the government presses an offensive on eastern Ghouta. Separately, the UN warned over the humanitarian situation in Afrin after Turkish forces took the enclave.

Karte Syrien Homs Aleppo Damaskus Englisch

Rebel rocket fire on a busy market in a suburb of government-controlled Damascus killed at least 35 people on Tuesday, state media reported.

More than 20 others were wounded in the attack on the Kashkol neighborhood. It would mark one of the highest death tolls in a single attack targeting the government-held capital.

Read more: Syria is a 'safe country,' say German AfD lawmakers after visit 

Further deaths in eastern Ghouta

The rocket fire came as the Syrian regime and its allies continued to press a month-long offensive on the rebel-held pocket in eastern Ghouta.

Syria airstrikes on Eastern Ghouta (picture-alliance/AA/M. Abu Taim)

Syrian forces continued to carry out airstrikes in eastern Ghouta on March 20

At least 38 civilians were killed on Tuesday in heavy bombardment on the enclave, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Syrian regime's bid to retake eastern Ghouta, home to some 400,000 people, has left more than 1,400 dead. Some 45,000 people have fled the Damascus suburb to government-controlled areas.

Government allied forces now control 80 percent of eastern Ghouta and have split it into three pockets, each controlled by a different rebel faction.

  • Karte Syrien kontrollierte Gebiete 19. März 2018 ENG

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    Syrian war: a mosaic of chaos

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to many civilians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks for the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran had supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad before the conflict emerged in 2011. Eager to maintain its influence in the Middle East, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


Separately, "Islamic State" (IS) militants took control of a neighborhood in the southern part of eastern Ghouta.

Read moreSyria: Al-Qaida and IS increasingly lose territory to Assad

Read more Which rebel groups are fighting in Syria's eastern Ghouta?

At least 36 soldiers and pro-government militia members were killed in the attack on the neighborhood of Qadam, which the government had captured from rebels last week.  IS also has a presence in the nearby Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmuk.

UN sounds alarm for displaced, trapped civilians

Meanwhile, the UN warned on Tuesday that civilians are "still trapped and in dire need of aid" in eastern Ghouta, which has been under government siege for nearly five years.
Watch video 02:01

Humanitarian crisis deepens in Afrin and eastern Ghouta

Further north, more than 100,000 civilians have been displaced in Afrin since the Turkish military and its rebel allies took control of the Kurdish enclave over the weekend. Another 100,000 civilians are trapped in the rural countryside.

Many of the civilians are in need of humanitarian aid, the UN said.

The International Committee for the Red Cross said it delivered 25 tons of humanitarian aid to civilians in Tel Rifaat, south-east of Afrin, where many have fled.

Read moreTurkey to expand fight against Syrian Kurds east of Afrin

Reports of looting

The aid deliveries arrived amid reports that Turkish-backed rebels were looting Afrin for a third day on Tuesday.

The looting represents an embarrassment for Ankara, which is seeking to rule over the population after scoring a major success in defeating the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in Afrin.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara was "sensitive" to reports of pillaging and promised Turkey "will not allow it."

cw/se (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

